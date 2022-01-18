Know It All: A cautious start to the new year in arts

THE SCIENCE OF THE AWKWARD PAUSE: Cranbrook Community Theatre’s latest production — “The Aliens,” about a couple of hippie-beatnik slackers who take a nerdy youth under their wing — is currently in rehearsal, and set to open February 11 at the Studio Stage Door in downtown Cranbrook. The Annie Baker play, directed by Duncan Chalmers, features (from left) Matt Van Boeyen, Will Nicholson and Woody Maguire. See more, Page A4. Photo by Barry Coulter.

As with everything COVID-related it all seems to run in fits and starts. Capacity limits are back on, but many events are still a go. Behold the latest entertainment listings.

Spring Concert Series Studio 64

Live@Studio64 Spring 2022 Concert Series Passes are now on special for members only. Get your pass for only $100 until Christmas eve.

There will be 4 concerts in the spring series. (March, April, May & June. Details in the New year)

They also have gift certificates available if you want to gift a series pass for any other art experience. Come into the gallery and see John to purchase gift Certificates.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Challenge Accepted

The challenge that the artists accepted was to create artworks on the theme of ‘keys’. This exhibition runs at Centre 64 until January 29 and the gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale.

Cranbrook Arts update

‘In This Together,’ an exhibit from Mike Hepher begins the year at the 1401 Gallery. This dynamic exhibit opens Friday January 14th and runs to February 19th. This is a perfect title for all our experiences over the last two years and is a great reminder to us for 2022. Many Thanks to The Heidout for sponsoring this exhibit.

Many in Cranbrook will know Mike and his wife Anie from their days in Cranbrook. They are both multi-talented and musical artists. ‘As the Crow Flies’, ‘Redgirl’, Clawhammer Press are all names that will resonate. Mike and family moved to Fernie in 2011, where they still live, to found Clawhammer Press (a historic printmaking studio). Mike’s painting and unique prints can be found all over the world. We are delighted that Mike will also be teaching a print making workshop coming up in February, using our new printing press, in the 1401 Workshop. You can find Michael on Instagram, Facebook or twitter and in the 1401 Gallery for the next six weekends.

Cranbrook Arts has begun the year cautiously by postponing the start of classes due to the latest wave of Covid. Of course we are disappointed and will get going again as soon as we are comfortable doing so. We have many full classes anxious to get started so will not postpone too long. Those registered will receive an email when classes begin. There are also new classes coming up, so keep checking the website, cranbrookarts.com . Felting, Watercolour, Gel Plate Print Photo Album, kid and teen classes of all sorts, Pottery and Mike’s Print Making are all on the menu. Tessa continues to meet with the new Fibre Arts Guild, first Wednesday of every month on the upper mezzanine at 1401.

The shop will be reopening January 19th after a repaint and refresh. We and our artists thank all those customers and volunteers who made our Christmas such a successful one.

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival

Respecting COVID but not letting it win is how the festival will be approached this year. Performers will attend in person without audience. Video recordings will be sent away for adjudication by distinguished Canadian arts professionals. Entry deadline is February 1.

The Aliens a the Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

February 11

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents the second show of the 2021-22 theatre season with Annie Baker’s award winning drama, “The Aliens”, directed by CCT newcomer Duncan Chalmers. Chalmers has cast Woody Maguire, Will Nicholson and Matt Van Boeyen, who are all familiar to local audiences. Two who are currently appearing in “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Key City Theatre. The other commutes from Kimberley to share his talents. CCT’s presentation of “The Aliens” is sponsored by Just Music.

Weaver’s Guild Cranbrook Arts

A Weaver’s Guild meets on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. This group sings for fun and will be touring various facilities during the Christmas Season. Everyone is welcome.

Bridge in Kimberley

If you like your entertainment in the form of cards, drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

