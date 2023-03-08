Know it All: A feast of early spring activities

Centre 64

Feb 28, 1:00 p.m. – Mar 25, 5:00 p.m.

Adjudicated young artists is in the gallery now. There are 2 categories: ages 12-19, and ages 20-29. All forms of art are encouraged. Judges will award prizes for both age categories.

Cranbrook Arts

Coming up in the Gallery at 1401 5th st N – Rico: One-Line Drawing Journey. Rico’s exhibit will run from March 11 to April 23, with the Opening Reception being held: Sat March 11, 6:00-8:00. All are welcome to attend! Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Gallery hours commencing Mar 11: Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00

The spring class line up is launching Mar 11! There are several unique multi-day workshops, with guest instructors, really cool single day classes, and the staple youth programs with Shyre. In the Pottery Studio there is have Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, Date Nights, and a Teen Wheel class to look forward too! You can register for all classes online at www.cranbrookarts.com

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Grist and Mash, Kimberley

Oracle Jones play the Pine Box Stage at Grist & Mash Brewery, Thursday March 9th 6:30-8:30pm.

Join us for a rocking concert of local favorite band! And on March 17, celebrate St. Pat’s Day with Gemstone Alley.

Whiskey Jack’s in Kimberley

Karaoke Night on March 9 with JAX Audio

Open Mic Night with Two Shots of Whiskey, March 11

At the Stemwinder

Join local musician Aaron Goos for a set at the Stemwinder Bar and Grill, Sunday, March 12, 3 to 6 p.m. And on March 18 adn 19, it’s The Hollers.

Ballet Kelowna: taq’š and Other Works

March 11, Key City Theatre

Set to several songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, taq’š (tawKESH) which means “to return something” in Ayajuthem, follows the traditional story Raven Returns the Water,” centred around p’oho (raven) and wal’ (frog). Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his artistic mind in creating this inspiring and powerful show. This show includes Guillaume Côté’s riveting Bolero, and a new, uplifting ensemble work by Robert Stephen.

Choreography: Cameron Fraser-Monroe

Music: Jeremy Dutcher, Oqiton, Essuwonike, Ultestakon

Women Who Laff

March 14, Key City Theatre

Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day with these three amazing, strong, and hilarious women for a night of celebrating women’s humour!

Circus Incognitus

March 15, Key City Theatre

In Circus Incognitus, virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins is the vulnerable everyman. An expert at comedy born of desperation, Jamie’s performance is humble and unguarded. Adkins deftly escorts the audience along his poetic journey with side-splitting wit. This show is best enjoyed with the entire family!

March 15, Geroge Canyon, Our Country Tour 2023

His Our Country 2023 Tour will be bringing him to Western Financial Place on March 15, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 through the Western Financial Place box office

Nicolas Ellis & Agora Quintet

March 16, Key City Theatre

The exceptionally talented young musicians of the Agora String Quartet will be accompanied by the highly accomplished, multi-award-winning and equally young pianist and conductor Nicolas Ellis in a vibrant and energetic concert of works inspired by folk traditions and nature. With spring just around the corner, this is a perfect time to reconnect with the wonderful music of Ernest MacMillan, Lili Boulanger, Jessie Montgomery, Marcus Goddard, as well as Antonín Dvorák’s sublime Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major.

Sun Valley Song presents “A Spring Concert”. March 17 & 18, 2023 at Knox Presbyterian Church

Sun Valley Song will present “A Spring Concert” at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue & 3rd Street South) Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 18 at 2 pm. The 30 voice choir is conducted by Kaley Wasylowich and accompanied by Rachel Wolff. Tickets are $10 Adults, $5 for Youth 12 & under. Cash is preferred. Tickets are available at Huckleberry Books, Retro Sound and Collectibles, from a Choir Member or at the door.

Flix@C64 March 18

On March 18th there will be 2 films screened. At 2 pm there will be matinee for under 10 year old’s, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory and a movie for teens 13 and older at 7 pm – Top Gun Maverick.

Spring Into Theatre

March 20 – March 31, Key City Theatre

Spring into Theatre is a two week drama camp for kids ages 8-12. This camp is a great introduction to theatre and focuses on skill building through various drama games, skits, music, dancing, and other outdoor activities. Spend spring break with like-minded performers and explore theatre in a non-competitive and imaginative environment!

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd – FEARLESS TOUR 2023

March 29 Key City Theatre

Celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time with flawless performances of classic and rare Pink Floyd songs.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute have spent over a decade perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada.

The Irish Rovers

April 3 Key City Theatre

George Millar, Wilcil McDowell, Sean O’Driscoll, Ian Millar, Fred Graham, Geoffrey Kelly, Morris Crum, Gerry O’Connor, Davey Walker

“Throughout the years, these international ambassadors of Irish music have maintained their timeless ability to deliver a rollicking, rousing performance of good cheer – one that will soon have you singing and clapping along. Their songs have become anthems of revelry and joy among generation after generation of fans.”

Spring at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Lots of great events planned for the next six weeks.

Saturday, March 11 – Ski & Snowboard Demo Day

Sunday, March 19- North Star Ski – Mo Race

Saturday, April 1 – North Star Days

April 8 & 9 – Spring Splash

Have Camera Will Travel….

A travelogue series at Centre 64.

Join Janice Strong “40 Years in the Kootenay” Images and Talk by Janice and Jamie

“Some Things Change While Others Stay the Same”

Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Symphony of the Kootenays April 15 Key City Theatre

The Symphony of the Kootenays is proud to present its upcoming concert, “Celebrating Sunrise”, on Saturday, April 15th at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. The symphony will be joined by an 80-voice chorus comprised of singers from the Fernie Community Choir, the Cranbrook Community Choir, the Mount Baker and Selkirk School choirs, all under the direction of conductor Jeff Faragher.

Have Camera Will Travel….

presents Quebec and Labrador. Join Chris Ferguson “Chasing Viking Lore” Bikepacking & Packrafting in Remote Quebec & Labrador. Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Centennial Hall, Kimberley

This is a women only (19 plus) event with door prizes, raffles, appetizers, a midnight soup and bun, chocolate fountain and more. It’s a semi-formal event, no jeans, so get dressed up. There will be a live fashion show auction and entertainment by Ray’s Music.

All proceeds will go to the supporting the Mark Creek Lions. Please note there is no ATM on site so this a cash only event.

Please call event coordinator JJ at 250-427-0473 for more information. Tickets are $60 and available at Bear’s Pie Factory, Our Place and the Bean Tree.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.