Know it All: A little song, a little dance….

Centre 64

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is pleased to announce that they are back in the building and open after being shut down due to furnace issues. Hanging in the gallery now is the Challenge Accepted exhibit. Each artist was given the same mystery item to use as their muse.

Cranbrook Arts

1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St.

The Adolphus Burton Collection exhibition features 65 pieces of the Adolphus Burton Collection, held by the Cranbrook History Centre. Beginning in 1985, Adolphus (“Duffy”) set out to paint as many of the Cranbrook and area pioneers as he could. The exhibition features many of these portraits, as well as several landmarks. Adolphus completed more than 100 of these paintings before he passed away in 1995.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

March 22 – Flint and Feather

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Have Camera Will Travel is back

Join Rick and Paula Neidig and Sue Lysachok “Exploring Portugal” Photo Presentation at Centre 64. Tuesday, Feb 28 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. Proceeds to Centre 64

March 3 Key City Theatre

Kickin’ Round the Kootenays with The Tunesmiths

CD release concert for ‘Kickin’ Round the Kootenays’. All musicians who contributed to the album will be performing: The TuneSmiths (Douglas Francis MItchell/Wally Smith), The Blarney Pilgrims (Rod Wilson/Wally Smith/Robin Sudo), The Confluentials (Christina Blaskovich/Barry Coulter), Jamie Neve, Dave Prinn.

Locals Coffeehouse

Saturday, March 4th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Last show of our season is Saturday, April 8th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Ballet Kelowna: taqəš and Other Works

March 11, Key City Theatre

Set to several songs by Polaris Prize-winning composer and singer Jeremy Dutcher, taqəš (tawKESH) which means “to return something” in Ayajuthem, follows the traditional story Raven Returns the Water,” centred around p̓oho (raven) and walθ (frog). Cameron Fraser-Monroe brings his artistic mind in creating this inspiring and powerful show. This show includes Guillaume Côté’s riveting Bolero, and a new, uplifting ensemble work by Robert Stephen.

Choreography: Cameron Fraser-Monroe

Music: Jeremy Dutcher, Oqiton, Essuwonike, Ultestakon

Women Who Laff

March 14, Key City Theatre

Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day with these three amazing, strong, and hilarious women for a night of celebrating women’s humour!

Circus Incognitus

March 15, Key City Theatre

In Circus Incognitus, virtuoso clown Jamie Adkins is the vulnerable everyman. An expert at comedy born of desperation, Jamie’s performance is humble and unguarded. Adkins deftly escorts the audience along his poetic journey with side-splitting wit. This show is best enjoyed with the entire family!

Nicolas Ellis & Agora Quintet

March 16, Key City Theatre

The exceptionally talented young musicians of the Agora String Quartet will be accompanied by the highly accomplished, multi-award-winning and equally young pianist and conductor Nicolas Ellis in a vibrant and energetic concert of works inspired by folk traditions and nature. With spring just around the corner, this is a perfect time to reconnect with the wonderful music of Ernest MacMillan, Lili Boulanger, Jessie Montgomery, Marcus Goddard, as well as Antonín Dvořák’s sublime Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major.

Spring Into Theatre

March 20 – March 31, Key City Theatre

Sprint into Theatre is a two week drama camp for kids ages 8-12. This camp is a great introduction to theatre and focuses on skill building through various drama games, skits, music, dancing, and other outdoor activities. Spend spring break with like-minded performers and explore theatre in a non-competitive and imaginative environment!

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Centennial Hall, Kimberley

This is a women only (19 plus) event with door prizes, raffles, appetizers, a midnight soup and bun, chocolate fountain and more. It’s a semi-formal event, no jeans, so get dressed up. There will be a live fashion show auction and entertainment by Ray’s Music.

All proceeds will go to the supporting the Mark Creek Lions. Please note there is no ATM on site so this a cash only event.

Please call event coordinator JJ at 250-427-0473 for more information. Tickets are $60 and available at Bear’s Pie Factory, Our Place and the Bean Tree.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.