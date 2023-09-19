Know It All: Back in rhythm

Centre 64

Next up in the gallery is Jenny Stenkamp’s solo exhibit from Sept. 21 to Oct. 18, followed by Neal Panton “Sense of Place” Oct. 19 to Nov. 15. There will be an opening reception for Jenny on Saturday September 23rd from 2-4pm. Come on down and meet the artist.

Live@Studio64 Fall Concert Series. Tickets for Leeroy Stagger are on sale now. Get them here: https://www.centre64.com/event-details/leeroy-stagger

Pre-sale for Allison Russell starts on September 19th. (concert is February 27 2024)

get tickets here: https://www.centre64.com/event-details/allison-russell

ABBA Revisited Key City Theatre

Sept 20

Vaughn Entertainment is proud to present ABBA REVISITED, North America’s #1 tribute to ABBA.

It’s members have been dazzling audiences across the globe since the year 2001. ABBA REVISITED recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies and note-perfect musicianship taking their audience on a musical journey back in time. From Vegas to Bermuda, Mexico to Dubai, and Guatemala, ABBA Revisited recreated the show stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny!

Dani Strong Band Key City Theatre

Sept 22

Dani Strong is a multi award-winning artist and songwriter with an infectious stage presence. With over 2 million streams, two international music awards, song placements on Netflix and Amazon Prime featured films, and multiple tours under her belt, Dani Strong is making waves as an independent artist.

David James and Big River Key City Theatre

Sept 23

David James and Big River are often described as one of the most authentic Outlaw Country tribute shows touring today. From the way James holds his guitar to the way he talks his audience, the legendary musicians live again when James steps to the mike and says, “Hello – I’m almost Johnny Cash.” or plays that classic leather bound telecaster guitar like Waylon. The extensive catalog of songs from Cash like Folson Prison, Boy Named Sue and Ring of Fire and Waylons mega hits like Luckenback Texas, Good Hearted Woman and Mammas Don’t Let Your Baby’s Grow Up To Be Cowboys, attracts audiences young and old alike to relive the music of these treat country icons.

Derek Edwards: In Praise of the Ostrich

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Key City Theatre

7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

With ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’ Derek Edwards moseys back into town on horse-drawn comedy wagon; a searing meander down life’s twisting trails, steered effortfully by this 30-year veteran. He returns with a payload of blissfully funny personal stories – a cacophony of shenanigans – set to tickle the ribs and warm the heart.

With an easy conversational style, Derek reluctantly pulls his head out of the sand and launches into commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful … plus dressing warm.

Matthew Good at Key City Theatre

Oct 1

Matthew Good is a multi-platinum selling Canadian recording artist, best known for his signature vocal style, guitar-driven melodies, and cinematic lyrics. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in-person, through the phone by calling (250)-426-7006, or online through our website www.keycitytheatre.com

Community Drumming Tour

Oct. 3 Kimberley Centre 64 Oct. 4 Cranbrook Community Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Group drumming is not only a form of artistic expression but also a tool for building community, forging relationships, and rejuvenating wellness. It’s not about how you play the drum… It’s about how you feel when you drum!

Supported by the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance, Rhythm by Nature brings you a fully interactive and immersive drumming experience. Professionally facilitated, participants will learn about and experiment with different drums and drumming techniques from all around the world. You’ll experience a fun and inclusive drumming workshop, but that’s only the beginning!

Hey Viola! – Key City Theatre

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Hey Viola!, a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond. But who is Viola Desmond…? other than the newest face on Canada’s ten-dollar bill. She is best known for her courage in refusing to leave the whites-only section of Nova Scotia’s Roseland cinema in 1946, a decision that made history, but she was also a feminist and beauty product icon. What was the fire within this successful black Canadian businesswoman that gave her the courage and confidence to stand up to systemic racial injustices in Canada?

Elton John Tribute: “The Yellow Brick Road Experience”

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Key City Theatre

7:30 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Experience firsthand how Andrew Johns commands the stage with his spot on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime!

The band is made up of veteran touring musicians including 4 time Juno award winner Julie Masi (from the Parachute Club) and Dennis Marcenko (from Colin James) and the Uptown Hornz 3 piece horn section.

Come join the excitement, passion, and stunning musicianship as “The Yellow Brick Road Experience” showcases all Elton John’s greatest hits such as “ Yellow Brick Road”, “Burn Down the Mission”, “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing”, “Saturday Night’s Alright” and many more. See you on The Yellow Brick Road!

Camp Kootenay Comedy Tour

Kimberley Elks Club October 21

Come out to the Elks for an evening of great comedy. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Early Bird Tickets are $15 until Oct 1. This show is 18+. Featuring: Sarah Stupar, Robyn Sansom and Gabby Rose. Camp Kootenay has a no hate speech policy. However, please remember these are jokes, are there are no refunds for hurt feelings!

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The FUNTASTICS singing group is taking a break over the summer and will be starting up again in September. The startup date will be Tuesday, September 12th. For more information contact Audrey at 250 489-5047.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild is focused on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. we meet Wednesdays 1 4o 4 p.m. Sept. to June. Drop if for a visit. For more information please contactkimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.