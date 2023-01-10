Know It All: Chase away the mid-winter blues

It’s a new year — a good time to buy a membership in your local arts council, if you don’t already have one. Lots of benefits, including discounted tickets for concerts and workshops.

Centre 64

Kimberley’s Centre 64 has run into some issues with their furnace and with that, all events for January have been cancelled, and the hope is to reopen in February.

Neal Panton’s exhibition had to be cancelled, and Neal has graciously allowed us to reschedule his exhibition for the fall.

Live@Studio64 Special concert on January 21st: Barney Bentall & Wild Honey will be re-scheduled. When we have the new date, you will be notified if you would like to keep your tickets, or receive a refund.

Cranbrook Arts

1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St.

Cranbrook Arts is also taking some time for a little maintenance. They will take the first two weeks of January to refurbish the gift shop. They will reopen Wednesdya January 18, 2023.

2023 is Cranbrook and District Arts Council’s 50th Birthday, and we have big plans in the works to celebrate! To kick off our 50th Year, we are opening our Workshop doors every Wed afternoon from 12:00-4:00 for Open Studio – Makers Space, starting Jan 18th. Bring your own project to work on, use some of our in-house supplies to create a simple craft, or simply come to enjoy a coffee and socialize. In our Workshop you will have access to basic tools and materials. We can make this happen due to all the generous art supply donations we have received over the years.

Open Studio – Makers Space is Free for Cranbrook Arts Members and by donation for the public.

A fabulous line up in store for you in the Gallery for 2023. We will be starting off with The Works of Adolphus Burton in partnership with the Cranbrook History Centre. Opening day is Jan 13th with regular Gallery Hours being Fri 12:30 – 4:00, Sat 10:30 – 4:30, Sun 12:30 – 4:00. Stay tuned for dates for both our Show Reception and a Call to Artists for Reflecting at 50: Celebrating Cranbrook Arts 50th Anniversary.

In the Pottery, classes are filling up fast with our first two Wheel Classes selling out! We have wheel classes starting in Feb and Mar that are still open for registration, as well as, a variety of hand building and youth classes too.

Cranbrook Arts is looking for artists interested in paid teaching. If you have a desire to share your art expertise with others, create a fun learning environment, we would love to hear from you. Please reach out to Mo monique@cranbrookarts.com for more information.

Into the Weeds

January 11

Centre 64 Kimberley

Due to the unfortunate timing of furnace issues at Centre 64, the showing of Into the Weeds: Dewayne “Lee” Johnson vs. Monsanto Company will be postponed until further notice.

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook will provide updated details once the new arrangements have been made.

Cabaret Key City Theatre

January 13 to 21

If you missed the New Year’s Eve show, now is your chance to catch the daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret. Brought to you by the same dream team that created The Producers, Chicago, and 9 to 5 The Musical, this show will challenge and transform the cast to a whole new level of art! This show is PG 13!

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

Beginning January 25

With a history of sold out shows, the sixth version of the Fisher Peak Winter Ale concert series will return starting Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, with the original, bluegrass-inspired music of The Heavy Lighters from Nelson BC. Opening the first show is Cranbrook’s Brackish Betty, a performer described with words like, soulful, bluesy, and salty.

Feb. 22 – John Reischman and the Jaybirds

March 22 – Flint and Feather

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Rockies Film Series

January 26

The Return of Tanya Tucker featuring Brandi Carlile.

Sponsored by East Kootenay Community Credit Union

Date: Thursday, January 26th, 7 pm

Location: Key City Theatre

Tickets: $15, available at the Box Office, online at www.keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006.

Decades after Tanya Tucker slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER follows Tanya’s richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience.

Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and keeping an eye on the future, THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER is a rousing exploration of an unexpected friendship built on the joy of a perfectly timed creative collaboration.

January 27

Larry-Candy Bones Theatre at Key City Cranbrook

Tickets: Regular $29, Big Ticket $23, Big Ticket Plus $19 & Student $10

This show inspires reflection and conversations around gender, feminism, emotional intelligence, masculinity, consent, addiction, class, education, the geography of tenderness, laughter and what it is to be a man, what it is to be a woman, what it is to be a person, and how to be human. This show calls for an all-adult night out with your partner and peers.

January 28

Ideas Bobert – Candy Bones Theatre at Key City

Tickets: $10

Comedy for the entire family. What happens if we deny our deepest desires for self expression? Teetering on the brink of absolute failure, Bobert discovers his heart’s yearning to be more important than he knew. From award winning creator Candice Roberts comes a clown tour de force of comedy and conundrum. With a vintage silent film styling, shadow puppetry, stop motion animation projections, dance and live music, the world of Ideas Bobert is rich with magic and creativity.

January 29

The Lost Marbles: A Diary of a Breakdown at Key City

Barbara Phillips presents: Lost Marbles: Diary of a Breakdown

January 29th at 7:00 pm

Tickets: Regular $18 | Youth 13- 17 $15 | Child 12 and under $10

Audience Rating: PG – May not be suitable for young children

Feb 2

Snowed in Comedy Tour at Key City

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story, celebrating its eleventh year. In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed. Like the Tragically Hip they have done it by touring and making more and more people laugh year after year. The tour has now performed in Australia, The US, France, and Switzerland. The 2020 tour received numerous Standing Ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become the biggest comedy tour in Canada. Playing in 70 cities this year coast to coast.

Feb. 4

SOTK: Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp

Symphony of the Kootenays presents: Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp

Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Tickets at $40 Regular and $10 | Youth

Subscription is at Regular $160 | Youth $4

Fiddling with the Symphony! Join us for an evening of toe-tapping, foot-stomping fun with acclaimed BC musician Daniel Lapp. A multi-instrumentalist, Lapp is best known from his Celtic-folk fiddling and has performed with a who’s-who of Canadian musicians and beyond.

Feb. 8

Ballet Jörgen – Cinderella Key City Theatre

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a classical ballet with modern, dramatic sensibilities perfect for all balletomane and aspiring ballet dancers!

Bengt Jörgen’s Cinderella is an innovative take on the classic fairy tale. Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of Cinderella and her family relationships.

Returning to the original Russian tradition of having women perform the roles of the stepsisters, Jörgen builds a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

Glenn Davidson’s set design creates a fantastical environment based on the idea of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures. Inspiration for the set pieces is drawn from ice storms and old growth forests. Costume designs by Robert Doyle playfully echo each character’s personality.

Feb. 11

A Love Affair – A Burlesque Revue

We are purveyors of (almost) nude performance arts mixing dance, theatre, comedy, and luscious sensuality to dress-up and revive the classic art of burlesque entertainment!

Did you watch the movie? Well, don’t! It’s got nothing on us. Burlesque is about creative self expression, embracing all humans at all stages of life, in all shapes and sizes and from various skills and backgrounds. A “catch-all” art form designed to titillate your senses, make you laugh, think, and feel all the feelings.

Book your seats now for another sensational, vaudeville affair brought to you by Deja Louve and Key City Theatre.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.