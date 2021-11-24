Know It All: Christmas season offerings

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays for Rejoice! at Key City Theatre on Saturday, 27 November 2021

Beginning Nov. 23/21 in the Gallery at Centre 64

Snowed In

A winter themed open art exhibition will hang in the gallery until Dec. 24/21.

Upcoming art workshops with Cranbrook Arts

Christmas Ceramics with Yvonne

Sun. Nov 28/21

Choose the ceramic and then paint to your taste. This popular event was held once before two years ago. Time to have some Christmas fun again.

Kids Christmas Class

Dec. 4/21

On December 4th we have a 2 hour class for children with Tara. She will keep the kids busy creating Christmas baubles so their parents can shop alone for a couple of hours keeping the sparkle in everyones’ Saturday. Don’t forget our shop on Baker St. is packed with local crafts and paintings. Henny Hansen’s beautiful knitting is currently featured.

Macrame Class

Sun. Dec. 19/21

Your opportunity to relax and try your hand a simple macrame plant hanger. Bring a small pot and by the end of the session you should have another gift for yourself or someone you just couldn’t find the right gift for.

Please go to the cranbrookarts.com webpage to register for any of these events.

Square Foot Show

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council has put out a call to artists for their first annual Square Foot Show, November 20 to Dec. 19/21.

Submissions must be on gallery wrapped canvas that is 12” x 12” x 1 3/8’. The entry Fee is $25 and artists can submit up to five artworks. Submissions gently screened. Guidelines: Media: Acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, and water media. Excluded Media: Photography, digital photography, digital prints, digital art, posters, pyrography, giclee, mechanical reproductions, and works that rely heavily on mechanical reproductions are not permitted. Size: Artworks must be 12” x 12” x 1 3/8” on gallery wrapped canvas. Subject Matter: Open to all subject matter. Presentation: Only unframed artworks are permissible for this call. Edges of work on gallery wrapped canvas can be either a complimentary colour or a continuation of the artwork Enter by Nov. 8 to programming@craqnbrookarts.com

Weaver’s Guild

Tessa McGregor has gathered the weavers and spinners together for an initial meeting. A Weaver’s Guild is being formed and they will meet on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. This group sings for fun and will be touring various facilities during the Christmas Season. Everyone is welcome.

Gordie Tentrees country bluegrass Live at Studio 64.

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Members*: $30 per concert

Non members: $33 per concert

Symphony of The Kootenays: Rejoice!

Saturday, 27 November 2021. 7:30 pm 9:00 pm. No Intermission. Tickets $40 | $10 Youth

Season Subscriptions: $120 adult | $60 Youth – Please call 250-426-7006. Come home to the SOTK for the holidays as we kick off the season with a winter wonderland journey through classic Christmas favourites old and new.

MBSS Music – Season Debut Concert

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:30 pm 8:30 pm. Key City Theatre. Tickets: FREE but you must reserve a seat.

NOTE: Maximum 2 tickets per family due to capacity restrictions.

Featuring performances by the Mount Baker Secondary School Concert Choir, Junior and Senior Concert Bands, Jazz Band, and the award winning Mount Baker Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Donations at the door will be gratefully accepted in support of music at Mount Baker.

MBSS Music Theatre – A Christmas Carol

December 9, 10, 11 at 7:00 pm. Sunday December 12 at 2:00 pm. All Tickets $10. Performance Run Time 1 Hour

Proof of Vaccination is required ages 12+. All audience members must wear masks at all times

Wild Theatre presents the classic Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his visit with a friend from beyond the grave and three spirits who teach him the importance of a life well lived. Accompanying the Wild Theatre actors with some live Christmas music are Mount Baker Vice Principal Kaley Wasylowich and former Wild Theatre student, Tyrel Hawke.

Holiday Vendor Market Kimberley Elks Club

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13/31 Local, home-based businesses display their wares

9 to 5 The Musical

December 31 New Years Even Gala

January 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22

Created by the same dream team that brought you the Producers, Anything Goes, and Chicago – this season’s big, flashy musical promises to be a tour-de-force of talent, hilarity and toe-tapping fun. Featuring musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. 9 to 5 the Musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent boasted by our community.

If you have an event you’d like featured in Know it All please email carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com