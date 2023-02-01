Know It All: Come in from the cold

Centre 64

Kimberley’s Centre 64 has run into some issues with their furnace and with that, all events for January have been cancelled, and the hope is to reopen in February.

Cranbrook Arts

1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St.

The reception for the Adolphus Burton Collection is Sunday February 5 between 12:30-3:30 at the Gallery: 1401 5th St N. Come on in and see how many of these Cranbrook pioneers and residents you recognize! All are welcome, and there will be refreshments and snacks. This exhibition features 65 pieces of the Adolphus Burton Collection, held by the Cranbrook History Centre. Beginning in 1985, Adolphus (“Duffy”) set out to paint as many of the Cranbrook and area pioneers as he could. The exhibition features many of these portraits, as well as several landmarks. Adolphus completed more than 100 of these paintings before he passed away in 1995.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

Feb. 22 – John Reischman and the Jaybirds

March 22 – Flint and Feather

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Feb 2

Snowed in Comedy Tour at Key City

The Snowed In Comedy Tour has turned in to a Canadian success story, celebrating its eleventh year. In a market still dominated by American acts with American TV credits a small Canadian comedy tour has managed to succeed. Like the Tragically Hip they have done it by touring and making more and more people laugh year after year. The tour has now performed in Australia, The US, France, and Switzerland. The 2020 tour received numerous Standing Ovations and was the most successful to date. It has now grown to become the biggest comedy tour in Canada. Playing in 70 cities this year coast to coast.

Feb. 4

SOTK: Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp

Symphony of the Kootenays presents: Folk Roots with Daniel Lapp

Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Key City Theatre

Fiddling with the Symphony! Join us for an evening of toe-tapping, foot-stomping fun with acclaimed BC musician Daniel Lapp. A multi-instrumentalist, Lapp is best known from his Celtic-folk fiddling and has performed with a who’s-who of Canadian musicians and beyond.

Feb. 4th

Book Sale

Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library

Stock up on great reads at the Book Sale in the Cranbrook Public Library on Sat. Feb. 4th from 10 am to 3 pm. Everyone is welcome. Payment by cash or cheque. There is a good selection of mysteries, new releases, art, crafts, music, sports, history, children’s books and more. Also DVDs. See you there!

Feb. 8

Ballet Jörgen – Cinderella Key City Theatre

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a classical ballet with modern, dramatic sensibilities perfect for all balletomane and aspiring ballet dancers!

Bengt Jörgen’s Cinderella is an innovative take on the classic fairy tale. Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of Cinderella and her family relationships.

Returning to the original Russian tradition of having women perform the roles of the stepsisters, Jörgen builds a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

Glenn Davidson’s set design creates a fantastical environment based on the idea of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures. Inspiration for the set pieces is drawn from ice storms and old growth forests. Costume designs by Robert Doyle playfully echo each character’s personality.

Feb. 11

A Love Affair – A Burlesque Revue

We are purveyors of (almost) nude performance arts mixing dance, theatre, comedy, and luscious sensuality to dress-up and revive the classic art of burlesque entertainment!

Did you watch the movie? Well, don’t! It’s got nothing on us. Burlesque is about creative self expression, embracing all humans at all stages of life, in all shapes and sizes and from various skills and backgrounds. A “catch-all” art form designed to titillate your senses, make you laugh, think, and feel all the feelings.

Book your seats now for another sensational, vaudeville affair brought to you by Deja Louve and Key City Theatre.

Locals Coffeehouse

Saturday, March 4th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Locals Coffeehouse

Last show of our season is Saturday, April 8th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.