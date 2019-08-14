Know it All: Entertainment in the dog days of August

Cranbrook Arts

Dawn Fenwick is our featured artist this month. Her multi-media work is on display from August 6-31. She has included both current works and retrospective pieces in a variety of media both 2-D and 3-D. The retrospective pieces include award winning works and art that people have asked to see again. The current works relate to the earlier pieces in different ways. Come recurring themes with variations she hopes the viewers will find. Dawn hopes her show exemplifies her growth, versatility and evolution as an artist.

More from Cranbrook Arts

This summer Yvonne Vigne, Colleen Routley, Anna Ruoss, and Mendi Makraz have designed a collection of quality art classes sure to entertain the Cranbrook Youth from ages 7-13. The creations range from pottery, to unicorns to upcycling and friendship bracelets and drumming in between. These experienced instructors will be teaching Kids Art Classes on Tuesdays- Fridays from August 13-23 at 12:30-3:30. For more information check out Cranbrook Arts on Facebook, Instagram @artscranbrook or come into our storefront at 1013 Baker Street.

In September Cranbrook Arts presents Confident Colour: Luminous, bright and neutral layers of intriguing colour, a worksho9p with Narja Vahala. The worship runs September 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. and September 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Manual Training School, 202 Kootenay Street North.

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists. July 30 – August 24 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Gala. August 23 | 7:30 pm | Centre 64 Gallery

Up next in the gallery, August 27 to September 21, ‘Nude, Naughty and Nice’ Open Figurative Art Exhibition. Exhibition opening reception August 31 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery at Centre 64. The call for entries in now open.

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps follow soon

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Saturday August 10, 17, 31 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in August. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour, moderate and guided interpretive hike.

Bring water and snack.

Sunday August 18 at 9am – “Geology in the Park” with Ralph Rudser (250 427-1590)

Join a professional geologist for this informative 3-4 hour hike. Meet at the Mathew Creek turnoff,

which is 6.8kms on St. Mary’s Lake Road at 9am to arrange car pooling. Bring water and snack.

Thursday, September 12 at 6pm – “Poetry in the Park” with Helen Robertson (778-484-1998) and Jeff Pew (250-427-5754)

Meet at the Swan Ave entrance for a 3 hour hike with poetry stops. Bring your favourite poem to share, pen and paper.

Bring water and snack.

Sunday, September 15 at 10am – “Into the Park from Forest Crowne” with David Corbould (613-808-5263)

Meet at the Forest Crowne South Nature Park Kiosk for a 3-4 hour moderate hike.

Bring water and snack.

Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park Cranbrook

August 17 – Landon Schira, Rocky Mountain Cloggers and Pretty for the People

August 24 – Four Deer Run, Suenos Tango and Gabriel Palatchi Trio

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar. Susan is a celebrated Alberta artist and we are excited and feel lucky to have such a special instructor coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. Susan’s work is displayed in the Stephen Lowe Gallery in Calgary. Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

Live Theatre brought to you by Kimberley Arts

The Great Cockoo Clock Caper a (mostly) true theatrical re-telling of the origin of Kimberley’s giant cuckoo clock. A Kootenay Comedy Circus production. Last chance to see it, August 16. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre and Kimberley Platzl. $10. Family friendly.

August 17 to August 24

Kaleidoscope in Kimberley

Outdoor Concert with The Hollers

August 17 | 6 pm, gates open 5:30 pm | opening: Kootenay Lately | admission by donation | Centre 64 Outdoor Concert Area

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Sam Millard

Paint & Sip

August 18 | 6:30 pm | $45 including GST | Studio 64

“What Nature Inspires” Workshop for Writers

A Plein Air Workshop for writers at St. Mary’s Lake with Lori Craig & Shannon Fraser

August 18 or Monday August 19 | 10 am – 4 pm | $60.00 including snacks, drinks and summer salad for lunch | St Mary’s Lake: Shannon Fraser’s Home | Maximum 12 participants, minimum 6 participants

“Poetry and Prose” featuring Governor General’s Award winner Richard Harrison and local writers

August 19 | 7:30 pm | youth (18 and under) $15, adult $20 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Song Writing Workshop with Darin Welch – Part I & II

August 20 & 22 | 7:30-9:30 pm | $40 + GST | Centre 64 Theatre | spaces limited

“Mozart & More”

Classical Music Performance by La Cafamore Trio

August 21 | 7:30 pm | Youth (18 and under) $20, adult $25 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

“Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art”

Opening Gala Reception

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists

August 23 | 7 pm | Admission by donation | Centre 64 Gallery | Live auction | Live music | Award presentations | No host bar

Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf

August 24 | 11 am – 3:00 pm | Free admission | Kimberley Platzl

Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show

August 24 | 7:30 pm | $35 | Centre 64 Theatre

First Saturday September

Kimberley celebrates Art, Culture and Heritage

Outdoor concert, art market, live music, children’s activities, make art studio and more.

Music of the Night Concert Tour Key City Theatre

September 17, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $45 Regular | $35 Senior & Youth

ON SALE: Monday July 15 at 10 am

Music of the Night – The Concert Tour, is a concert celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 70th Birthday and his acclaim as the most successful musical theatre composer of all time. Audiences across BC will have the unique opportunity to hear performances of some of the most iconic musical theatre scores ever written including selections from Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more. Brought to you by the acclaimed Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, under the artistic leadership of Alan Corbishley and the musical direction of Canadian music impresario Frederik Robert, the cast is comprised of provincial and international musical theatre professionals. Melina Schein, soprano, is a New York native, now residing in the Okanagan, who has numerous Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, including Phantom of the Opera. Internationally acclaimed tenor Nic Kyle has performed extensively through London’s West End and played Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar in Australia and New Zealand Tours. Albertan mezzo-soprano Amy Gartner has performed in many musical theatre productions throughout BC. Zander Felton, baritone, is a Vancouver Island-native and one of our province’s most promising emerging talents.