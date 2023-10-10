Know It All: Entertainment moves indoors

Centre 64

Next up in the gallery is Jenny Stenkamp’s solo exhibit from Sept. 21 to Oct. 18, followed by Neal Panton “Sense of Place” Oct. 19 to Nov. 15.

Live@Studio64 Fall Concert Series. Tickets for Leeroy Stagger are on sale now. Get them here: https://www.centre64.com/event-details/leeroy-stagger

Pre-sale for Allison Russell started on September 19th. (concert is February 27 2024)

get tickets here: https://www.centre64.com/event-details/allison-russell

Flix@64 will showcase What We Did on Our Holiday. This is a dramedy that portrays a family facing a rough patch. The story revolves around a visit to celebrate Grandpa’s 75th birthday in Scotland. Their attempt to hide their issues for the sake of their dying and beloved old man fails to unveil flawed family dynamics. Don’t miss the outstanding performances of David Tennant and the hilarious Billy Connolly.

October 5 │ 7:30 pm │ $7

Rated G – Suitable for all ages

Buy your tickets at www.centre64.com/film-kimberley

Front-of-house tickets are available. Doors open at 7 pm

Classes at Centre 64

Collage Workshop with Colleen Friesen.

Oct 11 7:00-9:00

$30 members $35 non members. All Materials Included. (bring magazines or pictures if you want)

Cranbrook Arts

Cranbrook Arts will be staring fall classes after Thanksgiving. Pop onto www.cranbrookarts.com to check them out.

“Form Function Fancy” is the current exhibition in the Gallery. This ceramics and pottery exhibition features 12 local Artists.

The call for submissions is out for SQUARED…the next exhibition. Expanding on the Square Foot Exhibition that they’ve held for the past 2 years, SQUARED is open to any size, any medium…as long as the length and width are equal. Visit the submissions page under Gallery on the website for details.

Dates to note:

October 27 – Last day for submissions for “SQUARED” exhibition

November 4 – 12 pm -6 pm Opening reception for SQUARED, Grand opening of the Gallery Shop

December 9 – Cranbrook Arts ART MARKET, details TBA

Stay in touch with Cranbrook Arts: Visit our website,

Harvest Book Sale

The Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are having a book sale in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, Oct. 13th from 3 pm to 5 pm is for Friends’ Members only. A new membership is required. Sat. Oct. 14th from 10 am to 4 pm Everyone is Welcome. Sunday, Oct. 15 is the Bag Sale from noon to 2 pm open to everyone. Fill your Friends of the Public Library book bag for $5 or purchase one at the door and fill it for $10. Only these bags can be used.

Donations of books, puzzles and games are being accepted at the Welcome Desk in the Library. All proceeds go to support the library and its programs. Cash or cheque only.

Hey Viola! – Key City Theatre

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Hey Viola!, a musical exploration of Canadian Civil Rights hero, Viola Desmond. But who is Viola Desmond…? other than the newest face on Canada’s ten-dollar bill. She is best known for her courage in refusing to leave the whites-only section of Nova Scotia’s Roseland cinema in 1946, a decision that made history, but she was also a feminist and beauty product icon. What was the fire within this successful black Canadian businesswoman that gave her the courage and confidence to stand up to systemic racial injustices in Canada?

Elton John Tribute: “The Yellow Brick Road Experience”

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Key City Theatre

7:30 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Experience firsthand how Andrew Johns commands the stage with his spot on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime!

The band is made up of veteran touring musicians including 4 time Juno award winner Julie Masi (from the Parachute Club) and Dennis Marcenko (from Colin James) and the Uptown Hornz 3 piece horn section.

Come join the excitement, passion, and stunning musicianship of“The Yellow Brick Road Experience”.

showcases all Elton John’s greatest hits such as “ Yellow Brick Road”, “Burn Down the Mission”, “Your Song”, “Crocodile Rock”, “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing”, “Saturday Night’s Alright” and many more. See you on The Yellow Brick Road!

Symphony of the Kootenays Key City Theatre

October 14

Classical Greatness featuring SOTK Principal Bassonist Jonathan Gresl

Dean Brody Key City Theatre

October 19

ulti-Platinum, iconic Canadian artist Dean Brody is celebrating the biggest years of his career with a Cross Canada Canadian tour this Fall. The tour will be stopping in the Interior of BC and include Vernon, Trail and Cranbrook from October 17th-19th.

No country artist has owned the “Live Stage” more than Dean Brody in recent years with three National Arena tours(two of which broke National sales records) and he is the only Canadian country artist to hold a seven year residency at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

Camp Kootenay Comedy Tour

Kimberley Elks Club October 21

Come out to the Elks for an evening of great comedy. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Early Bird Tickets are $15 until Oct 1. This show is 18+. Featuring: Sarah Stupar, Robyn Sansom and Gabby Rose. Camp Kootenay has a no hate speech policy. However, please remember these are jokes, are there are no refunds for hurt feelings!

An evening to celebrate Brent Carver – Key City Theatre

Saturday, October 21

Walk me to the Corner, is an evening to discover and celebrate the vast works of Cranbrook’s own legendary Brent Carver. Born and raised in Cranbrook, Brent got his start in the Mount Baker theatre department under the tutelage of Paul Kershaw. He developed a lifelong passion for the performing arts, advancing to the world stage and going on to win a Tony award on Broadway, to become a regular lead performer at the Stratford Festival, to lead his own TV series on CBC television and to ultimately win Canada’s highest honour in the performing arts: the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards.

Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise along with our Rockies Film Series present

The Engine Inside

Hosted by Northstar Bike Co.

Wednesday, October 25th 7 pm.

Key City Theatre

Tickets $15 (purchase online, box office or by phone)

The Engine Inside—a new feature-length documentary that uncovers the overlooked potential of the bicycle, our noblest invention, in all its forms.

‘The Engine Inside’ is more than just stunning visuals; it’s a powerful advocacy piece that passionately champions the bicycle as a catalyst for positive change. Through compelling storytelling and insightful interviews with cyclists from all walks of life, the film effortlessly demonstrates how two wheels can transform lives, communities, and even entire cities. The personal stories of triumph and perseverance are deeply moving, reminding us of the often-overlooked impact of sustainable transportation.

From the very first frame to the closing credits, this movie The Engine Inside takes viewers on an exhilarating journey across the globe, capturing the essence of cycling in its purest form.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The FUNTASTICS have started a new season of singing. We sing on Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:00 pm, at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, located at the corner of 11th Ave and 11th Street. For more information phone Audrey at 250 489-5047.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild is focused on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. we meet Wednesdays 1 4o 4 p.m. Sept. to June. Drop if for a visit. For more information please contactkimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.