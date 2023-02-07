Know It All: Fabulous February festivities

Centre 64

Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is pleased to announce that they are back in the building and open after being shut down due to furnace issues. Hanging in the gallery now is the Challenge Accepted exhibit. Each artist was given the same mystery item to use as their muse.

Cranbrook Arts

1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St.

The reception for the Adolphus Burton Collection is Sunday February 5 between 12:30-3:30 at the Gallery: 1401 5th St N. Come on in and see how many of these Cranbrook pioneers and residents you recognize! All are welcome, and there will be refreshments and snacks. This exhibition features 65 pieces of the Adolphus Burton Collection, held by the Cranbrook History Centre. Beginning in 1985, Adolphus (“Duffy”) set out to paint as many of the Cranbrook and area pioneers as he could. The exhibition features many of these portraits, as well as several landmarks. Adolphus completed more than 100 of these paintings before he passed away in 1995.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

Feb. 22 – John Reischman and the Jaybirds

March 22 – Flint and Feather

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Feb. 8

Ballet Jörgen – Cinderella Key City Theatre

Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a classical ballet with modern, dramatic sensibilities perfect for all balletomane and aspiring ballet dancers!

Bengt Jörgen’s Cinderella is an innovative take on the classic fairy tale. Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of Cinderella and her family relationships.

Returning to the original Russian tradition of having women perform the roles of the stepsisters, Jörgen builds a more realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

Glenn Davidson’s set design creates a fantastical environment based on the idea of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures. Inspiration for the set pieces is drawn from ice storms and old growth forests. Costume designs by Robert Doyle playfully echo each character’s personality.

Feb 10

International Fly Fishing Festival – Key City Theatre

IF4™ consists of films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. Created by fly anglers for fly anglers, it is the gathering place of the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, fly-fishing stories and stoke.

IF4 2023 features new films from RA Beattie & Jako Lucas, the Braker Bros, Capture Adventure Media, Black Fly Eyes and more. We are honored to have been chosen to feature a film from Hilton Graham, of Love Affair Creative, that honors the life and contributions of John Turner, former Director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at Mountain Man Sports or St. Mary Angler.

Friday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb 25

Cranbrook Community Theatre – The Importance of Being Earnest

Studio Stage Door

Ten performances in all of OscarWild’s classic, reimagined in the modern day by director Nathaniel Leigh. Cranbrook Community Theatre would like to thank their season sponsor Mike Paugh – IG Wealth Management and gratefully acknowledge the support from BC Community Gaming funds and the City of Cranbrook.

Feb. 11

A Love Affair – A Burlesque Revue

We are purveyors of (almost) nude performance arts mixing dance, theatre, comedy, and luscious sensuality to dress-up and revive the classic art of burlesque entertainment!

Did you watch the movie? Well, don’t! It’s got nothing on us. Burlesque is about creative self expression, embracing all humans at all stages of life, in all shapes and sizes and from various skills and backgrounds. A “catch-all” art form designed to titillate your senses, make you laugh, think, and feel all the feelings.

Book your seats now for another sensational, vaudeville affair brought to you by Deja Louve and Key City Theatre.

Feb. 11

Local Love- A Valentine’s Market

Join the Cranbrook Farmer’s Market for a special Valentines Market at the Ktunaxa Nation Gym on Saturday, Feb 11th! Find everything you need for your honey, from beautiful ingredients for a romantic meal, unique handmade gifts and so much more.

Feb. 14

For the Love of Gordon – a Valentine’s Party

Key City Theatre

From 6:00 to 7:30pm there will be a catered reception in the foyer with sweets and appetizers, silent and live auction, a photo booth and branded merchandise. Live music on the main stage starts at 7:30 PM featuring two top tier local bands: Pretty For The People and The Mile High Club.

Feb. 16

Key City Theatre Lunasa in concert

Named for an ancient Celtic harvest festival in honour of the Irish god Lugh, Lúnasa was formed in 1997 from members of some of the greatest Irish groups of the previous decade, an early review from Folk Roots magazine describing the band as an “Irish music dream team”.

Feb.25

JJ Shiplett live at Key City Theatre

Unapologetically himself, Alberta born singer-songwriter and performer JJ Shiplett is both bold in range and musical creativity and has a passion and reverence for the art of music and performance that has captured the attention of music fans across the country.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 11, November 10 for Big Ticket members and November 9 for Big Ticket Plus members.

Locals Coffeehouse

Saturday, March 4th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Last show of our season is Saturday, April 8th. At the Studio Stage Door. Doors open at 7:00 show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $12. (cash only) They are available at Huckleberry Books in Cranbrook. No Tickets sold at the door. Please follow us on our Facebook page for more information and the show lineup. If you are interested in performing please email locals@shaw.ca

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.