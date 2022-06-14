Know it all: Kimberley/Cranbrook arts scene

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar

Four week dance workshop begins May 26. Workshop 1 – Body; Workshop 2 – Space; Workshop 3 – Environment; Workshop 4 – Creation

Ceramics Foundation Course starting Wednesday May 25th and will run for 6 consecutive Wednesdays until June 29th from 7:00 – 9;00 pm

The work on the roof has been delayed and it is now looking like the theatre will be closed through the end of July.

Artrageous

Artrageous, celebrating Pride, is now in the Gallery at Centre 64.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Summer Camps will be on again for this year for the months of July and August. Cranbrook Arts are currently recruiting camp leaders and look forward to advertising our themed weekly camps very soon. Registration should be available some time this month. Watch the webpage at cranbrookarts.com.

Cranbrook Arts would like to notify the public that entry to the 1401 Gallery is now by donation. All proceeds of this fund are going towards the exterior renovation fund. The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Live@Studio 64 June 17

Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show

Vendors markets at Heritage in support of Ukraine

Heritage Inn Vendors Market in support of Ukrainian refugees settling in Cranbrook. There will be three indoor markets in the ballroom of The Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre. The dates are

Sunday June 26, 2022

There will be twenty five vendors, after expenses vendor fees, donations collected at the door go directly to the group helping the refugees.

The Comic Strippers (19+ Only)

June 25 Key City Theatre

A male stripper parody and improv comedy show

A fictitious male stripper troupe (played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians) performs a sexylarious improv comedy show. They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance”, and they are ready to make you laugh. Semi undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

Live at Studio 64 Kimberley

June 17

Live@Studio64 continues the Spring Concert Series with Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show on June 17th.

June 16 to 19

Sam Steele Days Cranbrook

The Sam Steele Days community festival rallies Cranbrook businesses, clubs, organizations and volunteers to bring a primarily free city-wide 3 day festival to citizens and visitors. The Central Fair Grounds showcase the best of the community with live entertainment, activities for the family, food festival, bocce tournament, Logger’s Sports demonstrations and Strong Man Competition. Throughout the community you can look forward to attending a long list of events including sporting tournaments, parade, pancake breakfasts, bbqs and many more events.

Trickle Creek Golf Course Pars and Guitars

There will be shows once a month. The first is on June 30 with some of Calgary’s top entertainers New Soul Duo, who played at this year’s Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Each show has a 100-person capacity and tickets for this first concert should go on sale within the next week, or two.

Then on July 28 Edmonton-based, Juno-Award-nominated loop artist Paul Woida will bring his captivating show to Trickle Creek.

For the finale of Pars and Guitars, Trickle Creek has booked the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil.

Sunday, July 10

Cranbrook’s 24th Annual Open Garden Day

$10 admits you to seven gardens with on-site artisans. Tickets (with aps) available June 15 at Top Crop and Huckleberry Books. Also the same day check out the Plant and Garden Sale at 224 – 14th Ave. North from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. sponsored by the Cranbrook Garden Club.

July 8, 9, 10, 14 and 15

Nine to Five The Musical

Created by the same dream team that brought you the Producers, Anything Goes, and Chicago – this season’s big, flashy musical promises to be a tour-de-force of talent, hilarity and toe-tapping fun. Featuring musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. 9 to 5 the Musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent boasted by our community.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in

Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet to sing every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.

Youth (6-12) Art for Wellness Classes with Jenn Moes. June 1st & 8th from 4:00 – 5:30pm

Fabricated – North Star Quilters Society

Beginning May 24 and hanging in the gallery at Centre 64 until June 4, will be Fabricated, the work of the North Star Quilters Society. Next up is Artrageous, celebrating Pride.

Thursday, June 2 – Paint Night with Laurie Bishop and Laurie Scott.6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 – Drop and Draw 6 to 8 p.m. A guided creative exploration in still life drawing

June 3 and 10 – Adult Art for Wellness with Jenn and Noel Moes. Collaging on the third and Acrylic Painting on the 10th

