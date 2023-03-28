Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook arts scene

Centre 64

Adjudicated young artists is in the gallery now. There are 2 categories: ages 12-19, and ages 20-29. All forms of art are encouraged. Judges will award prizes for both age categories.

Live at Studio 64 spring concerts

April 29 – Jim Byrnes

May 10 – Stephen Fearing

Cranbrook Arts

Coming up in the Gallery at 1401 5th st N – Rico: One-Line Drawing Journey. Rico’s exhibit will run from March 11 to April 23, with the Opening Reception being held: Sat March 11, 6:00-8:00. All are welcome to attend! Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Gallery hours : Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00

The spring class line up is launched! There are several unique multi-day workshops, with guest instructors, really cool single day classes, and the staple youth programs with Shyre. In the Pottery Studio there is have Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, Date Nights, and a Teen Wheel class to look forward too! You can register for all classes online at www.cranbrookarts.com

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Toddler Tuesday Cranbrook History Centre

Tuesday, March 28

Join the Cranbrook History Centre for a very special storytelling event with Ktunaxa Elder, Margaret Teneese! Free activity hosted by the museum afterwards. As a way of connecting our community with our collections, the museum is partnering with the Cranbrook Public Library on this monthly program. The hour-long program offers a free story time led by the library or other community member, and a fun and family-friendly craft activity to complete afterwards.

Entry to the program is free, but due to space restrictions, registration is mandatory. Register early as the event fills up quickly!

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd – FEARLESS TOUR 2023

March 29 Key City Theatre

Celebrating one of the greatest bands of all time with flawless performances of classic and rare Pink Floyd songs.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute have spent over a decade perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada.

The LittleJazz Orchestra Key City Theatre

April 1

This quartet is bringing the soulful sounds of jazz to the stage of the Key City Theatre, featuring the inventive pianist Evan Bueckert on keyboards, the talented Graham Barnes on guitar, the skillful Janice Nicli on bass and the dynamic Sven Heyde playing drums. They have two albums to their credit and are planning on a third live album

The Irish Rovers

April 3 Key City Theatre

George Millar, Wilcil McDowell, Sean O’Driscoll, Ian Millar, Fred Graham, Geoffrey Kelly, Morris Crum, Gerry O’Connor, Davey Walker

“Throughout the years, these international ambassadors of Irish music have maintained their timeless ability to deliver a rollicking, rousing performance of good cheer – one that will soon have you singing and clapping along. Their songs have become anthems of revelry and joy among generation after generation of fans.”

Spring at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Lots of great events planned for the next six weeks.

Saturday, April 1 – North Star Days

April 8 & 9 – Spring Splash headlines BC/DC

Book Sale

Come Saturday April 1st to the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Book Sale held in the Library by the fireplace from 10 am to 3 pm. This is your chance to stock up on books on gardening, landscaping, history, mysteries, biographies, newer releases and MORE. There are also loads of 25 cent books, puzzles, magazines and book bundles!

We are happy to accept your donations of books, in good condition, for all ages. Magazines must be published within the last two years. Please bring donations to the Welcome desk at the Library any time. This sale accepts cash or cheque only. All proceeds are used to support the Library programs and supplies. It is a great opportunity to collect good books and magazines at modest prices.

Have Camera Will Travel….

A travelogue series at Centre 64.

Join Janice Strong “40 Years in the Kootenay” Images and Talk by Janice and Jamie

“Some Things Change While Others Stay the Same”

Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Symphony of the Kootenays April 15 Key City Theatre

The Symphony of the Kootenays is proud to present its upcoming concert, “Celebrating Sunrise”, on Saturday, April 15th at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. The symphony will be joined by an 80-voice chorus comprised of singers from the Fernie Community Choir, the Cranbrook Community Choir, the Mount Baker and Selkirk School choirs, all under the direction of conductor Jeff Faragher.

Cox & McRae with opener Larsen & Askey Key City Theatre

April 16

With sixty years’ experience and countless performances between them, these veteran award-winning recording artists, each with a menagerie of stories to tell, a truckload of strings and things in their arsenal and a preponderance of songs, will have you glued to your seat listening to their every word, sometimes laughing, singing along, tapping your toes and humming their melodies for days afterward.

Have Camera Will Travel….

presents Quebec and Labrador. Join Chris Ferguson “Chasing Viking Lore” Bikepacking & Packrafting in Remote Quebec & Labrador. Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Rotary Club of Cranbrook Heart of the Community Gala at Columbo Lodge

April 29

An “Evening in Venice.” The great Colombo cooks are preparing a special four-course Italian dinner. It’s a unique one night only menu including charcuterie martinis, osso buco and brown butter sage gnocchi, classic tiramisu, signature cocktails, Italian wine pairings and more. We’ll have live and silent auctions, a unique photo opportunity, and live music featuring local band, the Testers, to dance us into the night. Dress is semi-formal. Venetian costumes are welcome, but optional. 5 p.m. Cocktails. 6 p.m. Dinner. Dance to follow.

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Centennial Hall, Kimberley

This is a women only (19 plus) event with door prizes, raffles, appetizers, a midnight soup and bun, chocolate fountain and more. It’s a semi-formal event, no jeans, so get dressed up. There will be a live fashion show auction and entertainment by Ray’s Music.

All proceeds will go to the supporting the Mark Creek Lions. Please note there is no ATM on site so this a cash only event.

Please call event coordinator JJ at 250-427-0473 for more information. Tickets are $60 and available at Bear’s Pie Factory, Our Place and the Bean Tree.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

COME QUILT WITH US! Learn the art, socialize, and give comfort to babes, kids and folks in need. Evening meetings and demos -2nd and 4th tues. Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.