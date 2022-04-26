Know it All: Kimberley Cranbrook arts scene

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale.Currenlty on exhibit is “Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition” April 26-May 21 2022. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar

Also Centre 64 is in the process of having a new roof installed. It hasn’t interrupted operations except for the theatre being closed while the work is being done.

Fabricated – North Star Quilters Society

Beginning May 24 and hanging in the gallery at Centre 64 until June 4, will be Fabricated, the work of the North Star Quilters Society.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Wednesday, April 27 – Kid’s Spring Clay Class with Kristie. For ages 9 and up. Projects are made on April 27 and finished and painted on May 18. from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Beginning Wednesday, May 11 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hands on Art with Lanna Arts. Lanna will guide children ages 2 to 4 (must be accompanied by adult) through a hands on exploration of colour, texture and shape. Four sessions in all.

Felt Emotions: Emotions Felt

This colourful and unique exhibit of hand felted clothing by Barb Guillen began April 1 at the 1401 gallery. Cranbrook Arts is very excited to be able to show off Barb’s skill in our perfect new setting.

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Winter Ale

Concert Series

Together as partners, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, Key City Theatre, and Fisher Peak Brewing Company present the 2022 Winter Ale Concert Series. RedGirl Trio, opened by Maddisun on May 17.

Kimberley Studio 64 Spring Concert Series

The Spring Series presents the Red Dirt Skinners on May 13. Arts Council members – $90.00 or $33.00 per ticket per show Non-Arts Council members – $35 per ticket per show

Vendors markets at Heritage in support of Ukraine

Heritage Inn Vendors Market in support of Ukrainian refugees settling in Cranbrook. There will be three indoor markets in the ballroom of The Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre. The dates are

Sunday May 29, 2022

Sunday June 26, 2022

There will be twenty five onus vendors, after expenses vendor fees, donations collected at the door go

Directly to the group helping the refugees.

High School Musical

Key City Theatre

May 5, 6, 7 at 7:30 pm

Sunday May 8 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. Performance Run Time 2 Hour. Wild Theatre presents the High School Musical. Disney’s High School Musical on stage! All the familiar songs, such as ‘Start of Something New,” “Breakin’ Free,” “We’re All In This Together,” and so much more. Join Troy, Gabriella, Ryan, Sharpay and the whole East High Wildcats gang in a fun story and great music! It’s the start of something new!

Bee Gees Gold

May 9

Key City Theatre

7:30 pm. Tickets $49.50

From the same promoter that brought you RUMOURS The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, VaughnCo Entertainment is proud to present: BEEGEES GOLD – The Ultimate BeeGees Tribute.

BeeGees Gold tribute Is the ultimate salute, and experience of seeing the BeeGees in their prime, LIVE ONCE AGAIN! With the detailed vocal stylings of John Acosta (Barry) , Daryll Borges (Robin) , Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the brothers Gibb, there is a sensation that will make you blurt out: “Wow.. I have just seen and heard the BeeGees!”

Backed by a live band, the Vegas BeeGees tribute recreates the look and sound of the BeeGees from the 60’s to the late 70’s, with their unique falsettos that made them legends. John Acosta as Barry Gibb has performed in BeeGees Tributes all over the world. His portrayal of lead singer Barry Gibb is with a zest for detail, like no other. From the look to the falsetto you will close your eyes and say “It’s Barry!”, Performing such early hits as Massachusetts, I Started a Joke, to the later Disco classics, Stayin’ Alive and You Should be Dancing.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Audrey Stetski will let us know when they feel comfortable singing again. We will post on the Cranbrook Arts website.

Cranbrook

Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com