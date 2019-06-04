Know it All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Cranbrook Arts

June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist is Laila Jensen and her show is called “The Beauty in the Lines”. Laila is a mixed media artist is a Member of the Federation of Artists and has studied at ACAD and Emily Carr University. This show has been an exploration of lines that are part of her own visual language. Her work highlights an interesting play between positive and negative spaces using lines that are subtle, bold, blended or broken. She uses acrylic paint paired with papers, metallic leaf, pastes, threads and inks. Her work reflects her ongoing love of tree bark, aspens, fanciful flowers, birds and paper. Make sure to catch this show. It runs from June 4th to June 29th. The opening reception will be on Saturday June 8th from 1-3 at Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street.

Plein Air Workshop Cranbrook

There is still some room left in the Plein Air Workshop on June 7th and 8th with Lynne Grillmair. The Level 2 Taking the Intimidation out of Watercolor Workshop with Rebecca Bornhauser on June 22 is filling up fast so be sure to register for those. You can find out all the information on both Workshops at Cranbrook Arts on Facebook or @artscranbrook on Instagram.

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Artrageous” Open Adjudicated Exhibition

June 4 – June 29 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception June 8 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work. The camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps

Call for entries

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Energing artists, $175 first rpize. Entre fess Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Sunday June 9 at 9am – “Explore Horse Barn Valley” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048)

Meet at Matthew Creek turn off which is 6.8km on St. Mary Lake Road, for a drive up to HBV. Enjoy a 3-4 hour hike through the Cedar Grove to Half-Way Cabin and back via Coral Route. Bring water & snack.

Sunday June 16 at 10am – “Father’s Day Hike” with Ellen & Dan Chase (250 427-5517)

Meet at Riverside Campground entrance for South West Passage loop; an easy 3 hour hike. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 6 at 9am – “Southwest View Point” with Craig Beattie (403-399-9496)

Meet at Nordic Centre entrance for a 4 hour moderate loop hike that includes the Southwest View Point. Early start to beat the heat. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 13, 20 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Sizzling Summer Book Sale

Friday, June 7th 5pm to 7 pm Friends Members only for the Sizzling Summer Book Sale in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library.

Sat. June 8th 9 am to 4 pm Everyone is Welcome to the Sizzling Summer Book Sale in the Manual Training School. There are loads of book bundles, beach read and books on every topic. Also DVDs, CDs, Audiobooks and Magazines.

Your donations are most welcome. Please bring items to the circulation desk in the Library. For info call Marilyn 250-489-6254.

June 7 and 8

Plein Air painting at Elizabeth Lake

On June 7th and 8th Lynne Grillmair is taking her students outside to learn an activity that has many years of history behind it, the skill of Plein Air. On the Friday night she will go over the materials needed to follow in the footsteps of Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), and Leonardo DaVinci (1452-1519) who also painted “en plein air”. Then on Saturday the group will reconvene at Elizabeth Lake Bird Sanctuary to capture the majestic scenery on canvas. Much thanks to Elizabeth Lake Lodge who sponsored this workshop to bring this talented ACFA Gold status member of the Federation of Canadian Artists to Cranbrook.

June 8

Lobsterfest 10

The Kimberley Rotary Club’s annual charity auction will be held on June 8 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets on sale at kimberleyrotary.org upcoming events.Tickets can also be purchased at Creekside Physio and Bavarian Home Hardware (cash or cheque). Proceeds from this event will be going to replace aging playground features at Rotary Park.

Saturday, June 8

Gala Dinner and Dance – Dance Under My Umbrella

On Saturday June 8th, 2019 Days Inn, Cranbrook will be hosting a Gala Dinner and Dance – ‘Dance Under My Umbrella

Fundraiser’. The proceeds after expenses will be go to Paul Joseph Blais

AKA That Pizza Guy the driving force behind Free Breakfast/Shelter 365 Cranbrook. Paul has been providing Free Breakfast plus other meals with the generous support of sponsors and a dedicated team of volunteers. Sponsors pay $ 10 per week via etransfer to jopaloblais@gmail.com. There are also a number of local businesses participating in the Pay it Forward Program.

Admission to the fundraiser is $ 40.00 per person with entertainment by Cranbrook’s Premiere Reggae, Ska, Rock, Funk Bank THE MEHDITATIONS and DJ TAYRON. Consider a table of four or a table of eight, tickets are available online www.eventbrite.ca. The event will be held in The Ball Room, there will also be a cash bar and a fabulous meal.

RSVP Louie Cupello email notquitedead@live.ca or Cell (250) 417-9690

Saturday, June 8

Stages School of Dance year end gala

Key City Theatre

Stages School of Dance is proud to present their 27th Dance Performance Gala. Please join them for an amazing evening of dance, come celebrate our dancers as they take you on an adventure from Fairytales to Broadway. The Gala is an exciting blend of dance genres: Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Clogging and Modern.

Sunday, June 9

House Concert in Meadowbrook

On Sun June 9th, 2019 Jon Bisset has graciously agreed to host a House Concert at his home in Meadow Brook, BC only a few miles outside Kimberley, BC for my buddy Jean-Paul DeRoover, Singer/Songwriter from Thunder Bay, Ontario. More than a one man band, he uses live looping to combine rock, pop, folk, a cappella and electronica into his own style of post pop.

Saturday, June 15

Jaffray-Baynes Lake Farmers Market Opens for 29th Season

The twenty-ninth season of the Jaffray-Baynes Lake Farmers’ Market is starting on Saturday, June 15th at the Baynes Lake Community Centre. The outdoor market is open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be held every Saturday throughout the summer up to the Labour Day Week-end. Again this year, the Baynes Lake Community Society will be offering their pancake breakfast each Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Baynes Lake Community Hall. The popular market is a fun place for very member of the family. Happy Farmers’ Marketing!

Sunday, June 16

Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan, Feels Like Home

Centre 64 Kimberley

The two Nelson based singers will be joined on stage by family members, Guitarist Paul Landsberg and Violinist Don MacDonald, as well as Dylan Ferris on Mandolin and Rob Fahie on Bass for an evening of progressive folk, bluegrass, and world music. Doors open at 7 for this 7.30 p.m. concert and tickets, available in advance at Centre 64 or at the door, are $20 adults, $15 students.

June 22

Watercolour workshop in Cranbrook

Once again, fantastic instructor Rebecca Bornhauser will be teaching “Taking the Intimidation Out Of Watercolor” on June 22; this time Level 2. focusing on learning how to paint rocks, mountains, water and trees. Rebecca will guide you through this medium with ease.

To register and get supply lists for these workshops, visit Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street 250-426-4223.

Friday, June 21

The Comic Strippers

Key City Theatre

Tickets $39. A male stripper parody and improv comedy show. The award winning improv comedians are back with a new show, more moves and even quicker wits. A show for all genders… 19+ only. Warning! No extreme nudity, just extreme hilarity.

June 27

Pars & Guitars Music Series begins

The first Pars & Guitars at Trickle Creek Golf Course in Kimberley starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jun 27 and features DAni Strong.

Saturday, June 29

Elizabeth Shepherd at the Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Doors open 6 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door. Jazz Virtuoso Elizabeth Shepherd blessed with a pop sensibility, vocals, keyboard based in Montreal, PQ will grace the stage of The Studio Lounge in The Heritage Inn, Cranbrook.

Several critics have called her album The Signal a masterpiece. Elizabeth is a two time Winner of the prestigious Polaris Music Prize as well as a four time JUNO nominee. Her latest release Montreal is the combination of four years of work and so, so much love from nearly a hundred people. The first part was the CD/music released in Nov 2018, the book, visual album and vinyl was released in Feb 2019. Joining her on this tour Michael Occhipinti on Jazz Guitar, backup vocals no stranger to The Kootenays having performed in our area several times. The other band members will be announced shortly. This will be a fantastic evening of music brought to you by Lazy Crow Promotions, Cranbrook residents are fortunate to have the opportunity to see world class performers such as Elizabeth Shepherd, Michael Occhipinti and the other band members. This is definitely a show that should not be missed.

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Tuesday, July 2

the Abba Show

Key City Theatre

Direct from Australia, the world’s premier live ABBA tribute is coming to town!Far from being ‘just another cover band’, The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely fABBAulous, The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away!

July 7

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Kimberley Art and Garden Tour

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets $20 including refreshments. Available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.