Know It All: Kimberley/Cranbrook entertainment guide

Cheyanne Kneller in CCT’s “Shape of a Girl.” Kneller and Jelena Jensen are alternating performances in this one-person play, playing Oct. 28-30. Barry Coulter photo

The Know it All has returned. While we have certainly not seen the last of this awful pandemic, the arts community is slowly returning to something approaching normal and we couldn’t be more pleased about that.

There are now enough events that we can return to the weekly entertainment column that lets you in on what’s up in and around Kimberley/Cranbrook. Given changing health orders, many of these events may be able to sell more tickets than listed currently so check out their websites when you purchase tickets to see if things have changed. Let’s get to it.

CCT presents ‘Shape of a Girl’

Cranbrook Community Theatre (CCT) production of Joan MacLeod’s play ‘The Shape of a Girl’ is opening the season in the newly renovated theatre of the Stage Door, 11 11th Avenue South in Cranbrook..

The one-woman show uses multimedia components to help Braidie tell her story as she deals with her involvement in the bullying of a classmate and what to do next.

The violent murder of Reena Virk by a group of teenagers inspired MacLeod to write the play. News stories from the trial are woven into the multimedia components along with pictures taken by local photographer Stephanie Moore-Milne.

Jelena Jensen and Cheyenne Kneller share the role of Braidie in this gritty and powerful play.

The play continues Oct. 28-30. Showtime is 7:30 pm.

Tickets for the show are now available online atwww.cranbrookcommunitytheatre.com

Virtual Garden Tour

Kimberley Arts 4th annual Art & Garden Tour is available online for the second year in a row. Find the video on YouTube and enjoy six beautiful Kimberley gardens and the amazing artwork displayed in them.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Oct. 26 – Nov. 20/21

Creative With Clay and Canvas by Jurgen Flemming (yoke) and Al Price. Gallery hours Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.

Upcoming art workshops with Cranbrook Arts

Watercolour Collectible with John de Jong

Sat. Nov 20/21

Paint a beautiful collectible envelope, a perfect keepsake for gift giving. Suitable for beginner to intermediate.

Christmas Ceramics with Yvonne

Sun. Nov 28/21

Choose the ceramic and then paint to your taste. This popular event was held once before two years ago. Time to have some Christmas fun again.

Square Foot Show

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council has put out a call to artists for their first annual Square Foot Show, November 20 to Dec. 19/21.

Submissions must be on gallery wrapped canvas that is 12” x 12” x 1 3/8’. The entry Fee is $25 and artists can submit up to five artworks. Submissions gently screened. Guidelines: Media: Acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, and water media. Excluded Media: Photography, digital photography, digital prints, digital art, posters, pyrography, giclee, mechanical reproductions, and works that rely heavily on mechanical reproductions are not permitted. Size: Artworks must be 12” x 12” x 1 3/8” on gallery wrapped canvas. Subject Matter: Open to all subject matter. Presentation: Only unframed artworks are permissible for this call. Edges of work on gallery wrapped canvas can be either a complimentary colour or a continuation of the artwork Enter by Nov. 8 to programming@craqnbrookarts.com

Funtastics

The Funtastics are singing again! Sing for fun in a social setting at 1401 ARTspace. It began last Tuesday and will run on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. until Decemb er 22/21. All singing protocols will be in place. Must be double dipped. Singing masks provided and chairs will be spaced.

John Reischman & The Jaybirds

Oct. 28/21

Royal Alexandra Hall

Tickets: $25 Big Ticket Plus | $29 Big Ticket | $35 Regular

Brass Monkey at the Kimberley Elks Club

Sat. Oct. 30/21

Tickets available at the Elks Club, proof of vaccine required. $15.

Straight Outta Lockdown: Lisa Baker and Mark McCue

Nov. 5/21

Key City Theatre

Tickets: $22 Big Ticket Plus| $26 Big Ticket | $32 Regular

On the Gallery Stage at Key City Theatre

7:30 Show is Sold Out – SECOND SHOW ADDED at 9:30 pm

Two 45 Minute sets!

Kimberley Horror Fest at Centre 64

Sat. Nov. 6/21

Local film festival. In addition to the $1000 grand prize for best film they’ve created a separate “Local Love” category. To enter this category your film must include distinguishable scenes of Kimberley, with the intent of “keeping Kimberley in Horror Fest”

Colin James Blues Trio

Mon. Nov. 15/21

Key City Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $55

Multi-Juno Award Winner and Platinum Recording artist COLIN JAMES will be taking his Blues Trio on tour next year, and the tour will see several stops in the Interior of B.C. much to the delight of James’ thousands of loyal fans in this province.

Free Endless Summer Concert

Friday, Nov. 19/21

It’s the show celebrating Kootenay performing artists that was supposed to happen in August at Rotary Park but was abruptly paused by new event capacity restrictions. Now, months later, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have arranged a night of astounding music, free for everyone, 7PM November 19th at the beautifully renovated Key City Theatre. Fully vaccinated guests only please. SHEVA, Tall Timbers, Pretty For the People will perform.

Your FREE seats can be reserved through www.keycitytheatre.com . If you become ill or can’t come, please call 250-426-7006 to open your seat up for someone else.

Beginning Nov. 23/21 in the Gallery at Centre 64

Snowed In

A winter themed open art exhibition will hang in the gallery until Dec. 24/21.

Gordie Tentrees country bluegrass Live at Studio 64.

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Members*: $30 per concert

Non members: $33 per concert

9 to 5 The Musical

December 31 New Years Even Gala

January 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22

Created by the same dream team that brought you the Producers, Anything Goes, and Chicago – this season’s big, flashy musical promises to be a tour-de-force of talent, hilarity and toe-tapping fun. Featuring musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. 9 to 5 the Musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent boasted by our community.

If you have an event you’d like featured in Know it All please email carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com