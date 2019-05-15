Know It All: Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

Key City Theatre Gallery

The next exhibition will be “Prelude to We Paint”.

Art exhibit in the showcase at Kimberley Public Library

Fourteen paintings have sprung up in the display case at the Kimberley Public Library for viewing during May. All paintings are done in oils and all have been painted in classes and workshops lead by Kimberley Landscape Artist, Caprice Hogg. This display is an exciting sampling of paintings, mostly landscapes, simply called “Oils with Caprice”. Stop in to the Kimberley Public Library during opening hours this Spring to view the creations of these dedicated students’ painting in “Oils with Caprice”.

In the Gallery at Centre 64

The Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition April 23 – May 18. Next up, from May 20 to June 2, is Fabricates, exhibitions by the North Star Quilters Society.

Call for entries

Artrageous

Open Adjudicated Art Exhibition, Centre 64 Kimberley. June 4 to 29, 2019. First prize $225, second $175, third $75. Arworks in any medium will be accepted. No entry fee for KAC members. Entry fee for nonmembers $25. Deadline for entries is June 1 at 5 p.m. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Energing artists, $175 first rpize. Entre fess Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Latin Dance Nights

Centre 64

A 30 minute introduction to Salsa and social dance to follow. Now every first and third Monday . 7 p.m. Drop in fee of $5 to $8. All skill levels, beginners welcome, singles and couples.

Live@Studio64

Spring Concert Series

May 25: Dead Flowers – Rolling Through Stones Country

8 p.m. Studio 64 SEries pass (three concerts) $66 to $72. Individual tickets $24 – $28.Tickets available at Centre 64: 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Thursday, May 16

Aspire Year End Showcase.

Come and celebrate the talents of these young performers. Enjoy a wonderful evening of ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, hip hop, acrobatics and musical theatre from students ages 3-18 years old. 5:30 to 9 p.m Tickets $18 adults, $12 for seniors/students/children.

Friday, May 17

Ali Hassan – Muslim Interrupted

Key City Theatre

Best known as host of CBC’s Laugh Out Loud, Ali Hassan brings his brilliantly funny one-man Comedy show to Cranbrook for one night only! Tickets are: $35 | $29 | $25 at KeyCityTheatre.com or at the Box Office 250-426-7006

Sat May 18, 2019

Kevin Martin of Fore! Deer Run popular Kimberley, BC Band performing a Solo Acoustic Show

The Studio Lounge in The Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Center, Cranbrook. Doors @ 6pm. Show @ 7:30pm. -Admission $10 per person. Come enjoy a bevy or two and a fine meal…Stay Late Kevin will keep you entertained. Another great show brought to you by Lazy Crow Promotions

Saturday, May 18

DOA at Kimberley Elks Club

Hardcore Punk Rock Legends D.O.A. hit the Kimberley Elks Club (240 Howard St.) this coming Saturday May 18th as part of their much-anticipated 40th Anniversary Tour! Bandleader Joe Keithley (recently elected to Burnaby City Council!) has nailed Vancouver’s name into the ironclad pages of rock and roll history with his political activism, his buzzsaw guitar riffery, and a long history of berserk live shows (thousands and thousands of them), and this performance (backed with the killer rhythm section of bassist Mike Hodsall and drummer Paddy Duddy) should be no different – and no less thrilling. Also appearing are Kimberley’s much-beloved punk-metal-celtic-whatsit upstarts ELK HUNT (featuring guitarist Kevin Honeyman, bassist Brian Morris, bagpiper Noah Wesche, and drummer Colin Righton), who are well worth the price of admission on their own. Your East Kootenay Long Weekend just got that much wilder! Advance tickets available at the Kimbo Elks or at Huckleberry Books in Downtown Cranbrook – Don’t Miss Out!

Mining Railway opens

Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway’s opening weekend is the Victoria Day Weekend, May 18, 19 and 20 which will feature Express trains at 10 and Mining Tours at 11, 1 and 3. Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railway will be operating weekends until June 29 when daily service will begin.

May 24 & 25

Viva Fiesta – Kootenay Dance Academy

Key City Theatre

7 to 9 p.m.$25 Adults. $20 Seniors & Students 12-17. $12 – Childen Under 12. Join us as we celebrate all the sights, sounds and music of Latin America. From Mexico, the Caribbean and Amazon rain forests of Central and South America to all the cultural celebrations of Rio and the alluring Latin beats of the infamous Copa Cabana…..the hottest spot north of Havana…..you will experience them all in this epic adventure! It’s a non stop Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to present their 28th Annual Production Revue:

Thursday, May 30

The History of Rock and Roll with Andre-Philippe Gagnon

Key City Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see the Man of a Thousand Voices.

In 1985, André-Philippe Gagnon first acquired his international reputation. He participated for the first time at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs festival with an incredible act, impersonating with accuracy every artist of the song We are the World. He was invited to present his version of We Are the World on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, reaching an audience of 15 million American viewers.

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Sunday May 19 at 1 pm – “Photography Hike” with Janice Strong (250 489-1622). Meet at Campground Road entrance for a 2.5 – 3 hour meander up to Sunflower Hill. Bring water and snack.

Saturday June 1 at 10am – “Beginners Trail Bike” with Peter McConnachie (250 427-2419)

Meet at Visitor Centre in the Platzl parking lot for a 3-4 hour ride on moderate trails. The choice of trails will depend on conditions. Bring water & snack.

Sunday June 9 at 9am – “Explore Horse Barn Valley” with Struan Robertson (250 427-5048)

Meet at Matthew Creek turn off which is 6.8km on St. Mary Lake Road, for a drive up to HBV. Enjoy a 3-4 hour hike through the Cedar Grove to Half-Way Cabin and back via Coral Route. Bring water & snack.

Sunday June 16 at 10am – “Father’s Day Hike” with Ellen & Dan Chase (250 427-5517)

Meet at Riverside Campground entrance for South West Passage loop; an easy 3 hour hike. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 6 at 9am – “Southwest View Point” with Craig Beattie (403-399-9496)

Meet at Nordic Centre entrance for a 4 hour moderate loop hike that includes the Southwest View Point. Early start to beat the heat. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 13, 20 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

Sat. June 2

United Dance: Power

Come celebrate your Valley dancer’s hard work during #seasonFOUR in our annual year end recital. Doors open to the public at 3:30pm. Powerful dancers, captivating props, & award winning choreography!

June 8

Lobsterfest 10

The Kimberley Rotary Club’s annual charity auction will be held on June 8 at the Kimberley Conference Centre. Tickets on sale at kimberleyrotary.org upcoming events.Tickets can also be purchased at Creekside Physio and Bavarian Home Hardware (cash or cheque). Proceeds from this event will be going to replace aging playground features at Rotary Park.

Saturday, June 8

Gala Dinner and Dance – Dance Under My Umbrella

On Saturday June 8th, 2019 Days Inn, Cranbrook will be hosting a Gala Dinner and Dance – ‘Dance Under My Umbrella

Fundraiser’. The proceeds after expenses will be go to Paul Joseph Blais

AKA That Pizza Guy the driving force behind Free Breakfast/Shelter 365 Cranbrook. Paul has been providing Free Breakfast plus other meals with the generous support of sponsors and a dedicated team of volunteers. Sponsors pay $ 10 per week via etransfer to jopaloblais@gmail.com. There are also a number of local businesses participating in the Pay it Forward Program.

Admission to the fundraiser is $ 40.00 per person with entertainment by Cranbrook’s Premiere Reggae, Ska, Rock, Funk Bank THE MEHDITATIONS and DJ TAYRON. Consider a table of four or a table of eight, tickets are available online www.eventbrite.ca. The event will be held in The Ball Room, there will also be a cash bar and a fabulous meal.

RSVP Louie Cupello email notquitedead@live.ca or Cell (250) 417-9690

June 27

Pars & Guitars Msuic Series begins

The first Pars & Guitars at Trickle Creek Golf Course in Kimberley starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jun 27 and features DAni Strong.

Saturday, June 29

Elizabeth Shepherd at the Heritage Inn Cranbrook

Doors open 6 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20 advance, $25 at the door. Jazz Virtuoso Elizabeth Shepherd blessed with a pop sensibility, vocals, keyboard based in Montreal, PQ will grace the stage of The Studio Lounge in The Heritage Inn, Cranbrook.

Several critics have called her album The Signal a masterpiece. Elizabeth is a two time Winner of the prestigious Polaris Music Prize as well as a four time JUNO nominee. Her latest release Montreal is the combination of four years of work and so, so much love from nearly a hundred people. The first part was the CD/music released in Nov 2018, the book, visual album and vinyl was released in Feb 2019. Joining her on this tour Michael Occhipinti on Jazz Guitar, backup vocals no stranger to The Kootenays having performed in our area several times. The other band members will be announced shortly. This will be a fantastic evening of music brought to you by Lazy Crow Promotions, Cranbrook residents are fortunate to have the opportunity to see world class performers such as Elizabeth Shepherd, Michael Occhipinti and the other band members. This is definitely a show that should not be missed.

July 7

Bloo Where You Are Planted

Kimberley Art and Garden Tour

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets $20 including refreshments. Available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.