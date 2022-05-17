Know it all: Kimberley/Cranbrook things to do

MoJo Beatz are part of the show at the Heritage Lounge on June 3. Facebook photo

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. Currently on exhibit is “Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition” April 26-May 21 2022. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar

Four week dance workshop begins May 26. Workshop 1 – Body; Workshop 2 – Space; Workshop 3 – Environment; Workshop 4 – Creation

Youth (6-12) Art for Wellness Classes with Jenn Moes. May 18th & 25th & June 1st & 8th from 4:00 – 5:30pm

Ceramics Foundation Course starting Wednesday May 25th and will run for 6 consecutive Wednesdays until June 29th from 7:00 – 9;00 pm

Fabricated – North Star Quilters Society

Beginning May 24 and hanging in the gallery at Centre 64 until June 4, will be Fabricated, the work of the North Star Quilters Society.

Art Gallery Kimberley’s first solo art exhibit at the Laundromat

May 4-28: Solo Art Exhibition by Grant Smith

May 13, 7-9 pm: Art Exhibition Opening Reception

May 18, 7 pm: FREE introductory watercolour art demo by Grant Smith (registration required)

May 20, 7 pm: FREE introductory stencil print art demo by Grant Smith (registration required)

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts presents the work of April Lund in the 1401 Gallery for the month of May.

Beginning Wednesday, May 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hands on Art with Lanna Arts. Lanna will guide children ages 2 to 4 (must be accompanied by adult) through a hands on exploration of colour, texture and shape. Four sessions in all.

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

All children’s classes are now coming to a close and their final assignments have been to paint 4 by 8 foot murals for the end wall. While the exterior renovation fund is built up, these kid -created murals will brighten another exterior wall and cover some flaws! Thanks to Shyre for this brave undertaking and look forward to seeing the finished products installed.

Summer Camps will be on again for this year for the months of July and August. Cranbrook Arts are currently recruiting camp leaders and look forward to advertising our themed weekly camps very soon. Registration should be available some time this month. Watch the webpage at cranbrookarts.com.

Cranbrook Arts would like to notify the public that entry to the 1401 Gallery is now by donation. All proceeds of this fund are going towards the exterior renovation fund. The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Arne Sahlen in concert at the Heritage Lounge Cranbrook

Friday, May 20

Join pianist Arne Sahlen at the Heritage Lounge this Friday for Top Drawer Live Music, an evening of timeless classics. Doors open 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m .Admission by donation.

Vendors markets at Heritage in support of Ukraine

Heritage Inn Vendors Market in support of Ukrainian refugees settling in Cranbrook. There will be three indoor markets in the ballroom of The Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre. The dates are

Sunday May 29, 2022

Sunday June 26, 2022

There will be twenty five vendors, after expenses vendor fees, donations collected at the door go directly to the group helping the refugees.

Friday, May 20 – SPRING FLING: A Blooming Burlesque Show

Key City Theatre Cranbrook

Starring internationally recognized and award winning performer Lola Frost, the Kulture King of Boylesque, Kage Wolfe, Bea Lissima, and your host “with the mouth of a teamster”, Karla Marx for the night out that you’ve been waiting for!

Kootenay Dance Academy Presents TV Land

May 27 and 28 Key City Theatre

Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to present their 31st Annual Production Revue

“TV LAND”. “TV Land” celebrates the best of television with a mix of original series and popular modern-day and classic sitcoms and movies. Grab your remote, sit back and relax as we take you on an adventure through beloved children shows, prime time drama, reality television and more. It’s a show that promises to entertain all!

ABBA Revisited

June 3 Key City Theatre

ABBA Revisted is North America’s #1 tribute to ABBA and it’s members have been dazzling audiences across the globe since the year 2001. ABBA Revisited recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies and note-perfect musicianship taking their audience on a musical journey back in time. From Vegas to Bermuda, Mexico to Dubai, and Guatemala, ABBA Revisited recreated the show stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny! This show is a must see.

Ron James – Back Where I Belong

June 10 – Key City Theatre

Canada’s stand-out amongst ‘stand-ups’, award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres for over 20 years with his marathon, side-splitting performances. Marshalling a comedian’s eye for satire and a writer’s ear for language, Ron takes his audience on a breath-taking, non-stop roller coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with a razor-sharp wit, uncompromising standard and unique, poetically honed delivery.

Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic

June 11 – Key City Theatre

Get ready for a night of non-stop Rock anthems including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and so many more. You’ve seen Bohemian Rhapsody at the cinemas, now see it all come alive on stage and in concert, with big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes.

The Comic Strippers (19+ Only)

June 25 Key City Theatre

A male stripper parody and improv comedy show

A fictitious male stripper troupe (played by a cast of some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians) performs a sexylarious improv comedy show. They try to be sexy… it just comes out funny. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes they banter with the crowd and perform their hilarious twist on improv sketches. They sing, they “dance”, and they are ready to make you laugh. Semi undressed and completely unscripted, The Comic Strippers take off their shirts and take on your suggestions to create a whole new genre of comedy.

MoJo Beatz Music at the Heritage Lounge

Friday, June 3

“MoJo Beatz Music” – An eclectic taste in genres and passion for beautiful harmonies fuse the flows of Upbeat Pop, Hip Hop, RnB, Jazz, World and Dance Music – into one energetic performance. Also appearing Ghost Joseph. Nate brings some epic alternative hiphop to the table with his avante guard style beats and a truly original approach to the genre of hiphop. And also “Kalvin Klassen” – A soulful RnB singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Tickets are $10 at the door or $6 in advance through Eventbrite.

Live at Studio 64 Kimberley

June 17

Live@Studio64 continues the Spring Concert Series with Black Cherry Perry’s Mississippi Medicine Show on June 17th.

Trickle Creek Golf Course Pars and Guitars

There will be shows once a month. The first is on June 30 with some of Calgary’s top entertainers New Soul Duo, who played at this year’s Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Each show has a 100-person capacity and tickets for this first concert should go on sale within the next week, or two.

Then on July 28 Edmonton-based, Juno-Award-nominated loop artist Paul Woida will bring his captivating show to Trickle Creek.

For the finale of Pars and Guitars, Trickle Creek has booked the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet to sing every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.