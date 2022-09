Know it All: Local arts scene

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. Currently in the gallery until September 24, is an exhibition by Alison Masters, ‘Line Dance’.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10: The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

September 2nd ‘Clay Vessel’ Exhibit opens 4:30pm

Clay Vessel Reception September 10th 4:00pm – 8:00pm. Exhibit runs to September 25th

September 1st – 30th Feature Artist Marilyn Oliver in 1013 Shop Window

Cranbrook Arts is now gearing up for the fall and there are many events to look forward to.

• Unveiling of Bud’s Bench Cranbrook Community Theatre

• September Kids After School Classes begin

• September Home Schooler Art Classes begin

• September Teen Art Masters begins

• September Pottery Classes begin for adults and children

• September 26th AGM for Cranbrook Arts 6:30pm 1401 5th St N. If you would like to run for our board please let our President, Yvonne Vigne know Yvonne@cranbrookarts.com or cdac@cranbrookarts.com

• September 30th NEW Wood Craving Class

• October 1 Tracey Halladay Photography Exhibit

• Don’t forget the Square Foot Show in November December Hope you are painting away!

• Booking Exhibits into 2023 . Contact Christy@cranbrookarts.com

• Have work for the shop? Contact shyre@cranbrookarts.com

Sept 9 Maddisun

Key City Theatre

Home is Where the Music Is album release show featuring the full Maddisun and with special guest Anna Katerina. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25.

Sept 10 at the Laundromat in Kimberley

Please join us on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 for an intimate evening of art and music with Calgary-based watercolour artist Sandy Blass and Kimberley-based Jazz trio “the d’linquint”. If you have been in the art gallery then you have seen Sandy’s gorgeous watercolour paintings. This is your chance to meet Sandy and ask her (almost) anything! Sandy will be showing us how she creates her watercolour paintings in her art demonstration and telling us all about her work, process, and influences in her artist talk. Local Jazz trio “the d’linquint” will be adding their musical touch to this evening. Get ready to sit back with a glass of wine, beer, or perhaps a cocktail/mocktail and enjoy their beautiful tunes in the inspiring ambiance of the art gallery. Start time: 6:30 p.m. Ticket deadline: September 6, 2022. Limited availability. Tickets: $40 each

The 7th Annual Rockies Gran Fondo Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The 2022 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, presented by Selkirk Signs is organized by the Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise. This is a non profit cycling event open to all riders, including E-Bikes. Many cyclists use events like the Fondo to challenge themselves to ride longer distances with fellow cyclists and support. The Gran Fondo benefits local charitable endeavors and supports community projects in our area. The Fondo starts and finishes at St. Eugene Resort and includes a lunch buffet. To register or for more information go to www.krgf.ca To volunteer sign-up at www.krgf.ca Rider package pick-up is Friday, Sept 9th at St. Eugene Resort (White Pavilion) 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Registration closes September 4th, 11:59 p.m.

Save the dates. Fall concert series at Studio 64

September 30: WiL

October 29: BlackUmfolosi

November 19: Mike Clarke Blues Band

Ticket prices for the series will bereduced due to a new sponsorship by Overtime Beer Works. Member tickets $25,non members $30.

Saturday, September 17

Fundraiser for Betty Ann

Eagles Hall, Cranbrook. Dinner 6 p.m. Dance 7:30 p.m. Silent auction. Livemusic with Tom Bungay and Dave Prinn. Adult $35, Children 16 and under $20. Adult couple $60.

Corb Lund at Key City Theatre

Wed. Sept. 21

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook Rockies Film Series/Festival.

Thank you to East Kootenay Community Credit Union for Sponsoring our first movie

HALLELUJAH: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchstone. Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage, and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews.

Key City Theatre Thursday, Sept 22nd 7 pm. Tickets: $15 at box office or online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006 . Go to www.rockiesfilmfest.com for more information.

Shelter for

Ukrainians Society Fundraiser

September 30 Colombo Lodge Cranbrook

The Shelter for Ukrainians Society currently have 12 families from Ukraine in Cranbrook and expect up to 12 more. They will host a fundraising dinner at Colombo Lodge, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. the event will include a silent auction and the Society is asking local businesses for their support. Contact Mark Spence-Vince at 250-426-4274 or 250-421-1732.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic have broken for the summer and will return in September, date to be announced. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.