Know it All: Local arts scene

Competitors in the 2018 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo cross the starting line and begin their race. Paul Rodgers photo.

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. Currently in the gallery, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope Juried Art Show, Aug 2 to 27,2022.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Summer Camps will be on again for this year for the month of August. Cranbrook Arts are currently recruiting camp leaders and look forward to advertising our themed weekly camps very soon. Registration should be available some time this month. Watch the webpage at cranbrookarts.com.

Cranbrook Arts would like to notify the public that entry to the 1401 Gallery is now by donation. All proceeds of this fund are going towards the exterior renovation fund. The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m. In the gallery now until July 31, is Freedom, A Mahood Art Show.

Trickle Creek Golf Course Pars and Guitars

August 25

The final Pars and Guitars at Trickle Creek will feature the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil. Doors 5pm / Show 7pm. Trickle Creek Clubhouse Restaurant Patio. Tickets: $40 (2 ways to purchase tickets)

1. Online – https://skircr.com/…/pars-and-guitars-tickets-trickle…/

2. At Trickle Creek Clubhouse Restaurant – 250-427-3389 press 2

Dinner Reservations Recommended: 1-250-427-3389 press “2”

Summer Sounds & Dancing in the Park

Saturdays until August 27 Rotary Park Cranbrook

August 20th Sponsored by The Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort 6 p.m. Alphonse Joseph, 7 p.m. Douglas Francis Mitchell, 8 p.m. Judy Brown Band

August 27th Sponsored by Baker Hill Dental 6 p.m. Tom Bungay, 7 p.m. Drew Prinn, 8 p.m. Voodoo Rhythm Kings

Kimberley Community Band concerts

After a two-year hiatus, The Kimberley Community Band has re-instituted its Summer Concert Series in the Platzl. There will be a concert every second Thursday, with a 7:30 downbeat. We’ll have new music every concert, with our usual mix of old favourites, show tunes, and marches. The final concert is scheduled for August 18th.

Guided Interpretive Hikes

Let’s Go & See What There Is to See. Meeting Meeting point, Kimberley Nature Park Campground Trail kiosk. Saturday, August 20, 9 a.m. A moderate, 5.5 k hike, perhaps 250 m in elevation change. Bring water, snack, bug repellent, raingear, proper hiking boots. Dogs allowed on leash.

Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival

August 20 to 27, 2022

A week long celebration of all the arts. Check out workshops, children’s festival, concerts and more as Kimberley celebrates all the arts.

On Saturday, August 20, at 7:30 p.m. there is an outdoor concert featuring The Hilties. Admission is by donation.

Next up on Sunday, August 21 there is a Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf. That event is free. There is also a performance by DerRic Starlight’s Indigenous Puppets. Admission to the Starlight show is $10 adults and $5 for kids.

There is also a Pottery & Sip ceramics workshop at 7:30 p.m. with artists Helen Robertson.

On Tuesday, August 23 check out Date Night Under the Stars featuring jazz music from Kimberley’s Take Four. That’s at 7:30 with tickets $22.

Wednesday, August 24 it’s the always popular Paint and Sip night. $30 members $36 non-members.

Thursday, August 25 it’s Grandmama Speak featuring Shayna Jones and Rufus Cappadocia. Shayna Jones is an award-winning professional performance artist specializing in the Traditional Oral Storytelling of African and Afro-Diasporic Folklore. Joined by Canadian-American cellist, Rufus Cappadocia the show is in the Centre 64 Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25.

Also on Thursday it’s day two of the Pottery & Sip Ceramics workshop. 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, it’s the Kaleidoscope Festival Gala at 7:30 p.m.

And it all wraps up on Saturday, August 27 with Carly’s Angels Drag Show at the Centre 64 Theatre. These performers have been to Kimberley before and their shows sell out.

Book Sale August 27

The Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are holding a Book Sale on Saturday Aug. 27th from 10 am to 3 pm. The location is in the Library by the fireplace. Come out and find a wide variety of topics – mysteries, crafts, fiction, humor, health, trade, science fiction and more. Everyone is welcome. We accept cash or cheque only.

The 7th Annual Rockies Gran Fondo Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The 2022 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo, presented by Selkirk Signs is organized by the Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise. This is a non profit cycling event open to all riders, including E-Bikes. Many cyclists use events like the Fondo to challenge themselves to ride longer distances with fellow cyclists and support. The Gran Fondo benefits local charitable endeavors and supports community projects in our area. The Fondo starts and finishes at St. Eugene Resort and includes a lunch buffet. To register or for more information go to www.krgf.ca To volunteer sign-up at www.krgf.ca Rider package pick-up is Friday, Sept 9th at St. Eugene Resort (White Pavilion) 12 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Registration closes September 4th, 11:59 p.m..

Saturday, September 17

Fundraiser for Betty Ann

Eagles Hall, Cranbrook. Dinner 6 p.m. Dance 7:30 p.m. Silent auction. Livemusic with Tom Bungay and Dave Prinn. Adult $35, Children 16 and under $20. Adult couple $60.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic have broken for the summer and will return in September, date to be announced. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.