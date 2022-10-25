Know It All: Longer nights, more concerts

Classified, one of Canada’s most respected and successful rap artists and producers, plays Key City Theatre on October 29, 2022. Facebook file

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10: The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Ethereal images from Elkford photographer Tracey Halladay will be on display in the Cranbrook Arts 1401 Art Gallery for the month of October. Opening hours will be every Friday 12:30 – 4:30pm Saturdays, 10:30 am to 4:30 pm and Sundays 12:30 to 4:30pm, ‘til the end of the month.

The second Annual Square Foot Show comes up in November. Get your entries in. We are also taking exhibit bookings for some months in 2023. The Feature window artists for October at the 1013 Baker St. Shop are April Lund and Elaine McDonald.

There are still spaces in the Teen Art Masters class and the Home Schoolers class with Shyre. Late registrations are welcome. Teresa Knight will be leading an Intuitive Art Journaling series of four classes ‘Connecting Images with Creative Writing’ beginning Oct 12th . ‘Monster Mania’ for children in Clay Time Studio has been moved to start in October. A new Intermediate Hand Building class begins October 28th. Robert Kirk has moved his ‘Carve a Wood Spirit Class to Oct 28th and 29th. Monique has rescheduled her ‘Starry Nightscape’ until Oct 21 -22. Make your own Christmas cards with Yvonne Vigne happens November 5th.

Please send your questions or enquiries to cdac@cranbrookarts or programming @cranbrookarts, through our website or Facebook messenger.

Cranbrook Arts invites the public to check their webpage regularly, www.cranbrookarts.com

Save the dates. Fall concert series at Studio 64

October 29: BlackUmfolosi

November 19: Mike Clarke Blues Band

Ticket prices for the series will be reduced due to a new sponsorship by Overtime Beer Works. Member tickets $25,non members $30. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Downchild

Blues Band

October 25, Key CityTheatre

After 19 albums, countless awards and wowing sold-out audiences around the globe, the legendary Downchild Blues Band are celebrating over 50 years of playing the blues with a brand-new show featuring their hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career.

The Cave Key City Theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Regular $40 | Big Ticket $34 | Big Ticket Plus $30

The Cave is a timely parable about the folly of our actions and the impact on friends and foes alike of the climate crisis that rages around us.

As the forest fire rapidly encroaches, Moose, Beaver, Skunk, Snake, Wolf, Crow and Fox seek safety in Bear’s cave. The animals take solace in unlikely companions as they face their growing anxiety together, by sharing stories and pondering the reckless human activity that has destroyed their homes.

A Night of Bowie – the Definitive Bowie Experience

Friday, October 28 Key City Theatre

David Bowie is one of music history’s most praised and successful artists, with a career that spanned four decades. Bowie continuously sought to reinvent himself, while selling an estimated 140 million albums. His genre-defying journey through a vast array of musical styles, from rock to funk, dance to ballad, always kept fans guessing what he would do next.

A Night Of Bowie is a celebration of Bowie’s extensive list of memorable hits, focusing primarily (but not exclusively) on his peak years from the early ’70s to the early ’90s. The show is eerily close to hearing and seeing Bowie himself.

Classified: the Retrospected Tour

Saturday, October 29 key City Theatre

With an inherent and candid ability to break down the barrier between performer and audience while “leading the vanguard of East Coast hip hop” (Chronicle Herald), Classified is one of Canada’s most respected and successful rap artists and producers. As one of the most influential hip-hop artists in Canada with over 150 million streams globally, the multiple JUNO Award winner has a combined 24 nominations and 8 wins between the MuchMusic Video Awards, JUNO Awards, and East Coast Music Awards.

Halloween Party

Marysville Pub Kimberley

Saturday, October 29, 2022. Music starts at 8 p.m. featuring DJ’s El Toro, Robbie C, Ninjette adn Oversaucing. $15 at the door. Prizes, drink specials.

Halloween Party

Whiskey Jack’s in Kimberley

Costumes, Karaoke, Saturday, October 29, 9 to close

Little Miss Higgins the Fire Waltz

Wednesday, November 2 Key City Theatre

The Fire Waltz is an innovative music experience taken from the five-part podcast miniseries of the same name. Inspired by photos, postcards and journals, this song cycle takes listeners on the journey of a mother from an island in the English channel through a sea filled with warships and across a country to the Great Northern Plains of Canada, all with two little girls in tow. Feel the passion of Eva Bersay and the courage it took to improvise her own future, meet the people that loved her, and witness the security she found in the unsuspecting Whiskey Gap of Southern Alberta.

Kimberley Horror Fest Centre 64

Saturday, November 5

The event will be hosted at Centre 64, with films screened in the theatre and the gala held in the Studio. Film deadline is Oct 31, 10 min or less. Films will be judged by a panel of industry professionals. A local film is one that contains recognizable Kimberley landmarks and can be submitted by filmmakers from anywhere. First place prize is $1200, Best local fillm $666.

Tom Cochrane Live

Monday, November 7 Key City Theatre

Over the course of a long and illustrious career spanning almost 50 years, the pride of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Tom Cochrane has achieved a level of success known to few recording artists. As a solo artist and with Red Rider, he has released 21 albums and has toured constantly, rooting his place in the hearts, minds, and ears of audiences with his engaging performances while playing his multitude of crowd-pleasing hits.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.