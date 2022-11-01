Know It All: Plenty of live music to brighten the fall

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Everyone at Cranbrook Arts would like to give a warm welcome our new Executive Director Kristin Teetaert. We are excited to have you on the team.

As we say good-by to the very talented Tracey Halladay in The Gallery, if you missed her show be sure to check her out www.thalladayphotography.ca, we say hello to our 2nd Annual Square Foot Show. The Artist Reception is Nov 12th from 6-9pm. We will be serving tasty appies and refreshments. This reception is not to be missed as paintings go fast! We are pleased to announce we have extended our Submission Deadline for The Square Foot Show to Nov 4th . If you are interested in participating please email monique@cranbrookarts.com or go to our website www.cranbrookarts.com for more information.

Our feature artist at The Giftshop for Nov is Darleen Purnell. Darleen’s work is vibrant, varied, and a must see. Interested in being a feature artist? Shoot Shyre a message shyre@cranbrookarts.com

The Pottery has been busy with all our Wheel Classes selling out, but not to worry we will be posting new classes this month. We have a wonderful variety of classes and workshops lined up for you including more wheel workshops, engaging youth classes, and beginner hand building workshops. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with all our programming.

Cranbrook Arts Workshop has opened registration for our Nov and Dec schedule. We have Beginner Drawing with Tammy Morrison, Paint Nights with Jen and Noel Moes, Digital Art with Tara Mercer, and Kid’s Art ProD Day with Collen Routley. We also have Grayson returning for a fun filled Christmas Camp. We are also opening our Workshop Doors for Open Studio in the near future, and would LOVE your input. How can an Open Studio best serve you? Drop Mo a line monique@cranbrooksarts.com and let us know!

Save the dates. Fall concert series at Studio 64

November 19: Mike Clarke Blues Band

Ticket prices for the series will be reduced due to a new sponsorship by Overtime Beer Works. Member tickets $25,non members $30. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Little Miss Higgins the Fire Waltz

Wednesday, November 2 Key City Theatre

The Fire Waltz is an innovative music experience taken from the five-part podcast miniseries of the same name. Inspired by photos, postcards and journals, this song cycle takes listeners on the journey of a mother from an island in the English channel through a sea filled with warships and across a country to the Great Northern Plains of Canada, all with two little girls in tow. Feel the passion of Eva Bersay and the courage it took to improvise her own future, meet the people that loved her, and witness the security she found in the unsuspecting Whiskey Gap of Southern Alberta.

Kimberley Horror Fest Centre 64

Saturday, November 5

The event will be hosted at Centre 64, with films screened in the theatre and the gala held in the Studio. Film deadline is Oct 31, 10 min or less. Films will be judged by a panel of industry professionals. A local film is one that contains recognizable Kimberley landmarks and can be submitted by filmmakers from anywhere. First place prize is $1200, Best local fillm $666.

Tom Cochrane Live

Monday, November 7 Key City Theatre

Over the course of a long and illustrious career spanning almost 50 years, the pride of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, Tom Cochrane has achieved a level of success known to few recording artists. As a solo artist and with Red Rider, he has released 21 albums and has toured constantly, rooting his place in the hearts, minds, and ears of audiences with his engaging performances while playing his multitude of crowd-pleasing hits.

Ridge – Key City Theatre

Friday, November 11th at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Regular $36 | Big Ticket $30 | Big Ticket Plus $26 | Students $10

Often called the “battle that made Canada,” Vimy Ridge resulted in over 10,000 Canadian casualties. Through direct storytelling, verbatim theatre, and live music, Brendan McLeod examines misconceptions and varying perspectives around the battle, while drawing parallels to other formative events in our nation’s past. Featuring inventive musical interpretations of WWI soldier songs, Ridge probes difficult yet necessary questions about how and why we grieve. A vivid, kinetic ride through history, as well as an intimate, personal examination of our connection to the past, Ridge is a visceral work that passionately argues against the exploitation of young lives. Ridge premiered at the Chan Centre, in Vancouver in March, 2020.

Family Xmas show of the Year – Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy

Key City Theatre

Monday, November 14th at 7:30 PM

Tickets: All tickets $50.75

Juno Award winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are hitting the road again to bring back their successful concert series, A Celtic Family Xmas. This intimate and unique show sold out everywhere prior to the pandemic and it will see the duo perform with their incredibly talented children playing Celtic and holiday favourites that are fun for the entire family.

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Perfect Date

Key City Theatre

Friday, November 18th at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Regular $ 37 | Big Ticket $31 | Big Ticket Plus $27

Nominated 2019 Juno for Blues Album of the Year!

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are a red-hot blues/soul band from Toronto.Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front woman, Samantha Martin possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion in one instance while delicately bringing out the nuances of a gut wrenching lyric in the next. A torrid force of nature, night after night she takes audiences to emotional peaks while leaving them stunned with her sheer pin-you-against-the-wall power.

Matchstick Productions ski film “Anywhere From Here” at the Kimberley Conference Centre

Friday, November 18, 2022.

Tickets are available online – https://skircr.com/…/ski-film-by-matchstick…/

Anywhere From Here, explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. Through his voice, the audience hears the skiing aspirations of a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder real life quite yet. The film features the best freeskiers in the world, exploring the greatest skiing the planet has to offer at the highest levels. Doors open at 6pm, Movie at 7pm

Barra MacNeils – Key City Theatre

Thursday, November 24th at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Regular $42 | Big Ticket $36 | Big Ticket Plus $32

The Barra MacNeils are…

Kyle (vocals, guitar, violin, mandolin), Lucy (vocals, bodhran, Celtic harp, fiddle, stepdancing), Sheumas (keyboards, piano, bodhran, fiddle, bouzouki, vocals), Stewart (vocals, accordion, tin whistle, flute, bouzouki, guitar, stepdancing), Boyd (mandolin, fiddle, guitar, banjo, percussion, stepdancing) and Jamie Gatti (bass).

Symphony of the Kootenays – Magic of the Nutcracker – Key City Theatre

Saturday, November 26th at 7:30 PM

Tickets at $40 Regular and $10 for Youth

Subscription Regular $160 | Youth $40

Cranbrook’s Holiday tradition returns. Tchaikovsky’s music has long been a favourite of audiences, and this year SOTK presents excerpts from The Nutcracker the way they were meant to be performed, as we partner with Stages School of Dance to bring the famous ballet to life with local dancers. A selection of holiday favourites rounds out the evening.

Christmas Craft Market at Centre 64

Saturday, November 26th from 10 am to 4 pm. This event is sponsored by the Kimberley Weavers and Spinners Guild. Local Artisans will be featured selling articles such as chocolate, slippers,cards,handmade dolls soaps, wreaths, weaving, pottery, woodwork, sewing, bags and wallets, knitting, pet products and more. Admission is $1 with handcrafted door prizes.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.