Know it All: School’s out, get out and about

Change of venue

Elizabeth Shepherd Band

Please note there has been the change of venue for Elizabeth Shepherd Band. originally planned for the Heritage Inn this Saturday. The show is now being held at The Heid Out on Sat June 29, 2019 start time 7:30pm,

Joining Elizabeth on tour is a ‘Friend of The Kootenays’ Michael Occhipinti on Jazz Guitar, back up vocals Michael has performed in the East and West Kootenays several times and is well received each and every time.

Cranbrook Arts

June’s Show is sure to be spectacular. The feature artist is Laila Jensen and her show is called “The Beauty in the Lines”. Laila is a mixed media artist is a Member of the Federation of Artists and has studied at ACAD and Emily Carr University. This show has been an exploration of lines that are part of her own visual language. Her work highlights an interesting play between positive and negative spaces using lines that are subtle, bold, blended or broken. She uses acrylic paint paired with papers, metallic leaf, pastes, threads and inks. Her work reflects her ongoing love of tree bark, aspens, fanciful flowers, birds and paper. Make sure to catch this show. It runs from June 4th to June 29th. The opening reception will be on Saturday June 8th from 1-3 at Cranbrook Arts 1013 Baker Street.

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Artrageous” Open Adjudicated Exhibition

June 4 – June 29 | Tuesday–Saturday | 1-5 pm | Centre 64 Gallery | by donation. Exhibition Opening Reception June 8 | 2-4 pm | Centre 64 Gallery. Up next, The Kootenay Burn and few other conversations, by James McElroy.

Key City Theatre Summer Camps

This year there are two camps offered, two weeks each of full days of fun. The camps are divided by age group – elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts. Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work. The camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level. Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps

Centre 64

Creative Kids Summer Art Camp

For children ages 6 – 14. Tuesday – Friday | July 2 – August 9 | 10 am – noon | Centre 64 | Entry fees: 1 day $15, 1 week (consecutive days) $52, multiple days (minimum of 4 days) $14 each, 6 weeks $295 | Drop-ins welcome

Theatre Camp Centre 64

Theatre games, voice work and lots of fun for all! August 6 – 9 | Centre 64 Theatre |

Fashion Camp Centre 64

Learn how to use a sewing machine and create with upcycled material. August 7 – 8 | Centre 64 | More information to follow soon

Call for entries

Kaleidoscope 2019 exhibition

The Kimberley Arts Council also has a call for entries for the open adjudicated art exhibition at Kaleidoscope from July 31 to August 25. Established artists, $300 first prize. Emerging artists, $175 first prize. Entry fees Established $30 for first artwork, $15 each for second and third. Emerging: $25 for first, $10 for second and third. Entry form available at Centre 64 (Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.) 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Kimberley Nature Park Hikes

Saturday July 6 at 9am – “Southwest View Point” with Craig Beattie (403-399-9496)

Meet at Nordic Centre entrance for a 4 hour moderate loop hike that includes the Southwest View Point. Early start to beat the heat. Bring water & snack.

Saturday July 13, 20 at 9am – “Gateway to Nature Hike” with various leaders (250 427-2019)

Each Saturday in July. Meet at Riverside Campground Entrance for a 2.5 hour moderate guided interpretive hike. Bring water & snack.

June 27

Pars & Guitars Music Series begins

The first Pars & Guitars at Trickle Creek Golf Course in Kimberley starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jun 27 and features DAni Strong.

Water Colour Pastel Workshop coming up in Kimberley

The “We Paint Artists”, a member group of Centre 64 in Kimberley , is pleased to present a Watercolour/Pastel workshop with Susan Woolgar. Susan is a celebrated Alberta artist and we are excited and feel lucky to have such a special instructor coming to Centre 64 September 13-15/2019. Susan is a member of the Alberta Society of Artists and has been a full time teacher and painter since 1982. Susan’s work is displayed in the Stephen Lowe Gallery in Calgary. Our workshop is made possible due to a grant received from the Columbia Basin Trust. Registration and information will be available at Centre 64.

Kids Rock! Summer Day Camp

July 1 – August 30

Spirit Rock Climbing Center brings back its Kid’s climbing camps for the summer months. Ages 5-13. Mondays- Fridays 8:30-noon, noon-3:30. Half or Full days. We have lots of activities for active kids- climbing, bouldering, slacklining and ziplining in the morning sessions. Afternoons will include another activity- Mondays and Fridays will be outdoor play, Tuesdays and Thursdays will include a bowling session at the Elks Lodge next door, and on Wednesday afternoons we will have an arts and crafts session at Centre 64 for an hour! Please call us at 427-7200 to sign your child up while we have space in the program!

Tuesday, July 2

the Abba Show

Key City Theatre

Direct from Australia, the world’s premier live ABBA tribute is coming to town!Far from being ‘just another cover band’, The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators ABBAsolutely fABBAulous, The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away!

First Saturday: Kimberley Celebrates Summer!

Arts, Culture & Heritage Celebration. July 6 | 9am – 10 pm | Kimberley’s Platzl & Centre 64 | Pancake breakfast, silent auction, live music, artisan market, and much more | Outdoor concert with In Pursuit and The Tumbleweeds

Saturday, July 6

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Summer Sounds/Dancing in the Park

The sounds of summer at Rotary Park in Cranbrook begin on Saturday, July 6.

July 7

Bloom Where You Are Planted

Kimberley Art and Garden Tour

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets $20 including refreshments. Available at Centre 64 250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com

Starting July 13 in Kimberley

Live Theatre brought to you by Kimberley Arts

The Great Cockoo Clock Caper a (mostly) true theatrical re-telling of the origin of Kimberley’s giant cuckoo clock. A Kootenay Comedy Circus production. July 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, August 3, 6, 10, 13 and 16. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Centre 64 Theatre and Kimberley Platzl. $10. Family friendly.

August 8

An evening with Bruce Cockburn and his band

Key City Theatre

7:30 pm 9:30 pm

Tickets: Area A (RED) $63.50

Regular (BLUE) $53.00

LIMIT: 4 tickets per order

One of Canada’s finest and most decorated musical artists, BRUCE COCKBURN, has enjoyed an illustrious career, shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. A Canadian legend, Bruce’s 33 albums have earned him 13 Juno Awards, an induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, a recognition as an Officer of the Order of Canada, the Polaris Heritage Award for 1984’s “”Stealing Fire”, and the Canadian Folk Music Award for Top Solo Artist for his most recent album “Bone On Bone”. (2017) This album won the Juno Award in 2018, and Cockburn was also inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame last year. His lyrics dance with poetry in one hand, and politics in the other, crafting deep questions and iconic melodies for contemporary listeners. Bruce’s extensive repertoire of musical styles, skillfully crafted lyrics and prized songbook will be celebrated for many years to come..Songs such as, Lovers in a Dangerous Time, If a tree Falls in the Forest, Coldest Night of the year, One Day I walk, Tokyo, Rocket Launcher and many others, have become fan favourites right across Canada and span many musical genres.

An Evening with BRUCE COCKBURN and Band is a presentation of The Kootenay Concert Connection, Jelly Events, and your friends at The Drive 102.9 F.M.

Saturday, August 10

Garden Gala at Cominco Gardens

Heartbeet Catering will again be providing the gourmet meal. It’s Moroccan this year with amazng food and entertainment. Tickets on sale late May. Call Centre 64 250-427-4919 to reserve yours. This event sells out so get your tickets early. All proceeds to completion of the Take A Seat campaign.

August 17 to August 24

Kaleidoscope in Kimberley

Outdoor Concert (TBA)

August 17 | 6 pm | opening: Kootenay Lately | admission by donation | Centre 64 Outdoor Concert Area

Da-VIN-Ci Paint Night with Sam Millard

Paint & Sip

August 18 | 6:30 pm | $45 including GST | Studio 64

“What Nature Inspires” Workshop for Writers

A Plein Air Workshop for writers at St. Mary’s Lake with Lori Craig & Shannon Fraser

August 18 or Monday August 19 | 10 am – 4 pm | $60.00 including snacks, drinks and summer salad for lunch | St Mary’s Lake: Shannon Fraser’s Home | Maximum 12 participants, minimum 6 participants

“Poetry and Prose” featuring Governor General’s Award winner Richard Harrison and local writers

August 19 | 7:30 pm | youth (18 and under) $15, adult $20 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Song Writing Workshop with Darin Welch – Part I & II

August 20 & 22 | 7:30-9:30 pm | $40 + GST | Centre 64 Theatre | spaces limited

“Mozart & More”

Classical Music Performance by La Cafamore Trio

August 21 | 7:30 pm | Youth (18 and under) $20, adult $25 | Studio 64 | No host bar

Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 Exhibition

“Celebrating Excellence in Fine Art”

Opening Gala Reception

15th annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibition for Established and Emerging Artists

August 23 | 7 pm | Admission by donation | Centre 64 Gallery | Live auction | Live music | Award presentations | No host bar

Children’s Festival featuring Kiki the Eco Elf

August 24 | 11 am – 3:00 pm | Free admission | Kimberley Platzl

Carly’s Angels Drag Comedy Show

August 24 | 7:30 pm | $35 | Centre 64 Theatre