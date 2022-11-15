Know It All: Seasonal festivities in full swing

Catch a screening of Matchstick Productions ski film “Anywhere From Here” at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Friday, November 18, 2022. Screenshot

Centre 64

The Arts Council is getting ready to re-open the gallery on the 22nd.

Mike Clark Blues Band on November 19th, has sold out!

Also on November 19th First Saturdays are running their Upscale Christmas Garage Sale from 10:00am – 2:00pm. Donations can be dropped off at Centre 64 by November 18th at 3:00pm.

Coming up there is a Christmas origami workshop with Steve Bondy on November 23rd,

The weaver’s Guild is having a Christmas Craft Market On November 26th from 10-4 at Centre 64. $1 admission and hand crafted door prizes.Centre 64 is offering yoga classes, Tuesdays and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 Thursdays from 6:45 to 7 p.m.. $15 at the door. Cash only.

Centre 64 has put out a call to artists. There will be an open exhibition from November 22 to December 23. The theme is “What did the Queen mean to you?”. Entries are free for Arts Centre members, and $25 for non members which includes up to 3 pieces. We can’t wait to see what you come up with! info@kimberleyarts.com

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Everyone at Cranbrook Arts would like to give a warm welcome our new Executive Director Kristin Teetaert. We are excited to have you on the team.

The feature artist at The Giftshop for Nov is Darleen Purnell. Darleen’s work is vibrant, varied, and a must see. Interested in being a feature artist? Shoot Shyre a message shyre@cranbrookarts.com

The Pottery has been busy with all our Wheel Classes selling out, but not to worry we will be posting new classes this month. We have a wonderful variety of classes and workshops lined up for you including more wheel workshops, engaging youth classes, and beginner hand building workshops. Be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with all our programming.

Cranbrook Arts Workshop has opened registration for our Nov and Dec schedule. We have Beginner Drawing with Tammy Morrison, Paint Nights with Jen and Noel Moes, Digital Art with Tara Mercer, and Kid’s Art ProD Day with Collen Routley. We also have Grayson returning for a fun filled Christmas Camp. We are also opening our Workshop Doors for Open Studio in the near future, and would LOVE your input. How can an Open Studio best serve you? Drop Mo a line monique@cranbrooksarts.com and let us know!

Save the dates. Fall concert series at Studio 64

November 19: Mike Clark Blues Band

Ticket prices for the series will be reduced due to a new sponsorship by Overtime Beer Works. Member tickets $25,non members $30. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Rockies Film Festival and Series

Thursday November 17/22 7:00 pm – French with English sub-titles – Happening

A powerful drama about a young woman’s unwanted pregnancy and choices.

Saturday November 19/22 7:00 pm – The Phantom of the Open

Comedy starring Mark Rylance and Sally Hawkins. Hilarity ensues when registrant to British Open shoots worst round in history. Based on a true story illustrating the importance of pursuing your dreams.

Sunday November 20/22 2:00 pm – Fire of Love

The most moving film of the year is a documentary about volcanoes.The Kraffts loved two things – each other and volcanoes. Follow these bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.

Thanks to Three Great Sponsors

Bruce Seitz Realtor – Royal LePage – East Kootenay Realty

Lotic Environmental

BDO

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar – The Perfect Date

Key City Theatre

Friday, November 18th at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Regular $ 37 | Big Ticket $31 | Big Ticket Plus $27

Nominated 2019 Juno for Blues Album of the Year!

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar are a red-hot blues/soul band from Toronto.Martin is the lead singer, songwriter and focal point of the group. A dynamic front woman, Samantha Martin possesses a stunning voice that is capable of summoning up tidal waves of spine-tingling emotion in one instance while delicately bringing out the nuances of a gut wrenching lyric in the next. A torrid force of nature, night after night she takes audiences to emotional peaks while leaving them stunned with her sheer pin-you-against-the-wall power.

Matchstick Productions ski film “Anywhere From Here” at the Kimberley Conference Centre

Friday, November 18, 2022. Tickets are available online – https://skircr.com/…/ski-film-by-matchstick…/

Anywhere From Here, explores the world of skiing through the eyes of a 12-year-old freestyle phenomenon. Through his voice, the audience hears the skiing aspirations of a kid who just wants to play and doesn’t have to ponder real life quite yet. The film features the best freeskiers in the world, exploring the greatest skiing the planet has to offer at the highest levels. Doors open at 6pm, Movie at 7pm. And after the movie, a special performance by the Hollers at the Stemwinder.

Wild and Scenic Film Fest

Invermere November 19

Wildsight Invermere is excited to announce their 9th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival taking place on November 19th, 2022 at the Columbia Valley Centre in Invermere. The film line up is complete with 13 films from around the world that will leave you feeling inspired and thinking about what more you can do to advocate and protect our natural world. The Visionary Sponsors for this year’s event are thinkBright Homes, Eagle-Eye Tours, Columbia Valley Law Corporation, Cleanline Automotive, and Columbia Basin Trust.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, with films beginning at 6:30 pm. There will be door prizes, a cash bar, pizza/salad, along with popcorn and cookies to enjoy while the films roll on! Tickets are $25 for Wildsight members, $30 for non-members and $10 for youth (under 12).

Barra MacNeils – Key City Theatre

Thursday, November 24th at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Regular $42 | Big Ticket $36 | Big Ticket Plus $32

The Barra MacNeils are…

Kyle (vocals, guitar, violin, mandolin), Lucy (vocals, bodhran, Celtic harp, fiddle, stepdancing), Sheumas (keyboards, piano, bodhran, fiddle, bouzouki, vocals), Stewart (vocals, accordion, tin whistle, flute, bouzouki, guitar, stepdancing), Boyd (mandolin, fiddle, guitar, banjo, percussion, stepdancing) and Jamie Gatti (bass).

Symphony of the Kootenays – Magic of the Nutcracker – Key City Theatre

Saturday, November 26th at 7:30 PM

Tickets at $40 Regular and $10 for Youth

Subscription Regular $160 | Youth $40

Cranbrook’s Holiday tradition returns. Tchaikovsky’s music has long been a favourite of audiences, and this year SOTK presents excerpts from The Nutcracker the way they were meant to be performed, as we partner with Stages School of Dance to bring the famous ballet to life with local dancers. A selection of holiday favourites rounds out the evening.

Karaoke at Whiskey Jack’s in Kimberley

Join Jax Audio for a fun evening on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Rockin’ Christmas with Pretty for the People & Friends

December 16, Key City Theatre

Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Regular $30 | Seniors 65+ $25 | Youth 13-17 years old $25 | Child under 12 $15

Cabaret New Year’s Eve Gala

Key City Theatre

Saturday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: Regular $75 | Big Ticket $69 | Big Ticket Plus $65

The ticket cost includes a catered reception after the show. Ring in 2023 with the Cabaret’s Cast and Crew! Be the first to see the show, then stay for some gourmet food, dancing, and entertainment in Key City Theatre’s very own Kit Kat Club! Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Brought to you by the same dream team that created The Producers, Chicago, and 9 to 5 The Musical, this show will challenge and transform the cast to a whole new level of art!

This show is PG 13!

Christmas Craft Market at Centre 64

Saturday, November 26th from 10 am to 4 pm. This event is sponsored by the Kimberley Weavers and Spinners Guild. Local Artisans will be featured selling articles such as chocolate, slippers,cards,handmade dolls soaps, wreaths, weaving, pottery, woodwork, sewing, bags and wallets, knitting, pet products and more. Admission is $1 with handcrafted door prizes.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.