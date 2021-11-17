Know It All: Take a class; take in a concert

Cranbrook Arts has recently welcomed two new faces, Executive Director Christyn Rebmann And Shyre Cupples-Pinchak, who will be working part time looking after the shop, and also teaching art classes. Welcome ladies.

Now available for online viewing

Nordic Film Festival 2021!

Watch now at: https://www.kimberleynordic.org/nordic-film-festival-2021

As the nights get longer and colder and the mountain film festival season kicks off, it is the perfect time to enjoy a variety of nordic inspired films from the comfort of your home. Some of these films are KNC originals and others come to us from further afield. This carefully curated selection of films includes history, inspiration, laughter, and insight. These films showcase the diversity within our nordic community, and the wide variety of experiences possible on skinny skis. Enjoy the very first KNC Nordic Film Festival!

In the Gallery at Centre 64

October 26 to November 20/21

Creative With Clay and Canvas by Jurgen Flemming (yoke) and Al Price. Gallery hours Tuesday to Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.

Upcoming art workshops with Cranbrook Arts

Nov 18 & 19/21 Art After School with Shyre and Kaleigh

5:30 p.m. Our Summer Camp Leaders will lead this Thursday after school class, once a week for 10 sessions. Lots of fun, painting and crafting for 2 hours.

Watercolour Collectible with John de Jong

Sat. Nov 20/21

Paint a beautiful collectible envelope, a perfect keepsake for gift giving. Suitable for beginner to intermediate.

Christmas Ceramics with Yvonne

Sun. Nov 28/21

Choose the ceramic and then paint to your taste. This popular event was held once before two years ago. Time to have some Christmas fun again.

Kids Christmas Class

Dec. 4/21

On December 4th we have a 2 hour class for children with Tara. She will keep the kids busy creating Christmas baubles so their parents can shop alone for a couple of hours keeping the sparkle in everyones’ Saturday. Don’t forget our shop on Baker St. is packed with local crafts and paintings. Henny Hansen’s beautiful knitting is currently featured.

Macrame Class

Sun. Dec. 19/21

Your opportunity to relax and try your hand a simple macrame plant hanger. Bring a small pot and by the end of the session you should have another gift for yourself or someone you just couldn’t find the right gift for.

Please go to the cranbrookarts.com webpage to register for any of these events.

Square Foot Show

The Cranbrook and District Arts Council has put out a call to artists for their first annual Square Foot Show, November 20 to Dec. 19/21.

Submissions must be on gallery wrapped canvas that is 12” x 12” x 1 3/8’. The entry Fee is $25 and artists can submit up to five artworks. Submissions gently screened. Guidelines: Media: Acrylic, mixed media, oil, pastel, and water media. Excluded Media: Photography, digital photography, digital prints, digital art, posters, pyrography, giclee, mechanical reproductions, and works that rely heavily on mechanical reproductions are not permitted. Size: Artworks must be 12” x 12” x 1 3/8” on gallery wrapped canvas. Subject Matter: Open to all subject matter. Presentation: Only unframed artworks are permissible for this call. Edges of work on gallery wrapped canvas can be either a complimentary colour or a continuation of the artwork Enter by Nov. 8 to programming@craqnbrookarts.com

Weaver’s Guild

Tessa McGregor has gathered the weavers and spinners together for an initial meeting. A Weaver’s Guild is being formed and they will meet on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. This group sings for fun and will be touring various facilities during the Christmas Season. Everyone is welcome.

Colin James Blues Trio

Mon. Nov. 15/21

Key City Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $55

Multi-Juno Award Winner and Platinum Recording artist COLIN JAMES will be taking his Blues Trio on tour next year, and the tour will see several stops in the Interior of B.C. much to the delight of James’ thousands of loyal fans in this province.

Harvest Book Sale Part 2

The Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are having another book sale for the many donations received. It takes place in the Manual Training School (adjacent to the Library) on Friday Nov. 19 from 3 pm to 5 pm for Friends members. Everyone is welcome on Saturday, Nov. 20th from 10 am to 4 pm. Come and find your winter reading as well as Christmas ideas and puzzles. Masks are mandatory.

Free Endless Summer Concert

Friday, Nov. 19/21

It’s the show celebrating Kootenay performing artists that was supposed to happen in August at Rotary Park but was abruptly paused by new event capacity restrictions. Now, months later, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) have arranged a night of astounding music, free for everyone, 7PM November 19th at the beautifully renovated Key City Theatre. Fully vaccinated guests only please. SHEVA, Tall Timbers, Pretty For the People will perform.

Your FREE seats can be reserved through www.keycitytheatre.com . If you become ill or can’t come, please call 250-426-7006 to open your seat up for someone else.

Leather Apron Revival at the Kimberley Elks

Two shows, November 19 and 20. 8 p.m. Tickets available online and they are selling fast.

Mike Delamont – God is a Scottish Drag Queen 3

Saturday, Nov 20/21

Key City Theatre

God, dressed in a floral power suit, returns to skewer everything from armadillos to Zeus in a hilarious and all new chapter. Audiences across North America have fallen in love with this Scottish Deity and the third chapter has proven to be the most popular. With more than 40,000 tickets sold in the last year, Mike Delamont is one of the fastest rising comedians in the country. Mike has sold out major theatres from coast to coast.

Beginning his stand up career in 2011, Mike has been nominated for 3 Canadian Comedy Awards and has been featured on the Investors Group Comedy Tour, Halifax Comedy Festival, CBC’s The Debaters, SiriusXM’s Top Comic Competition and Just For Laughs. Recommended age: 16+

Tom Jackson Stories, Songs and Santa Causes

Sunday, Nov. 21/21

Tom Jackson kickstarts the holiday season with grace, style, and quirky festivity that many have enjoyed for decades. Expect an evening of original music, sing-along tunes, and signature Christmas music from this master storyteller. Tom has travelled coast to coast to coast with The Huron Carole for many years, raising funds and awareness for local food banks and family service agencies, and this year, Cranbrook audiences will get to enjoy some of his in-person charm. As a Companion of the Order of Canada, Juno and Gemini Humanitarian Award winner, eleven-time honorary degree recipient, and a proud bearer of the 2014 Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement, Tom is noted for his ability to mobilize others into action – often leading with a hug. Stories, Songs and Santa Causes also features award-winning musician and producer, Tom McKillip.

Tom and Tom can’t promise “no Dad jokes”, but the performance will bring some much-welcome levity and humanity with a date-night – or family-day – vibe.

Beginning Nov. 23/21 in the Gallery at Centre 64

Snowed In

A winter themed open art exhibition will hang in the gallery until Dec. 24/21.

Gordie Tentrees country bluegrass Live at Studio 64.

Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Members*: $30 per concert

Non members: $33 per concert

Holiday Vendor Market Kimberley Elks Club.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 13/31 Local, home-based businesses display their wares

9 to 5 The Musical

December 31 New Years Even Gala

January 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22

Created by the same dream team that brought you the Producers, Anything Goes, and Chicago – this season’s big, flashy musical promises to be a tour-de-force of talent, hilarity and toe-tapping fun. Featuring musical numbers by the inimitable Dolly Parton and based on the classic hit movie of the same name. 9 to 5 the Musical is the perfect showcase for the incredible talent boasted by our community.

