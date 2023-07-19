Know it All: The dog days of summer are upon us

Centre 64

Shannon Fraser – “When Dye Flows on Fabric” June 29 – July 26

Shannon is a master of Tye Dye & Batik. This is not your average Tye Dye. The folds are done with such precision, that the patterns created are mesmerizing. You must come in and see it.

Cranbrook Arts

Gallery hours : Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00

Cranbrook Arts is excited to announce that Children’s Summer Camps are live on their website. We know that many of your small people look forward to these camps, and we thought we’d let you know what’s coming up. We have a few different and new camp options this year: Our classic Arts and Crafts camp, two Elevated Arts camps that focus on larger projects and skill development, and an afternoon teen camp (perfect for those of us with teens who like to sleep in in the summer…)

LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.cranbrookarts.com/workshops

50th Anniversary Celebration

This year, Cranbrook Arts will be participating in the Columbia Basin Culture Tour by hosting a multi-day event! This is also going to double as our grand opening that we never got to have due to the pandemic. You’ll want to join us on this weekend…and bring friends! Free workshops and demos, a reception in the gallery for our Summer Art Show and Sale exhibition and an art market!

We’d love for you to join our team of volunteers for this event too — short, 2-3 hour shifts on all 3 days. contact us if you want to help out! cdac@cranbrookarts.com

OR head over to the super easy-to-use sign up calendar here: https://signup.com/go/bXhLaZg

July 28 – Opening Reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 29 – Art Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 30 – Studio Sampler 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alex Mackenzie Live Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

July 28

Get ready to laugh until your sides ache as Alex Mackenzie returns to Canada after his international coast-to-coast tour of Australia! With his natural charisma and infectious laughter, Mackenzie is the comedian you don’t want to miss. He’ll make you feel like you’re hanging out with your best friend as he takes you on a hilarious journey through his unique perspective on life.

Mackenzie’s positive attitude and witty humour are the perfect antidote to life’s stresses, leaving you feeling happier and more relaxed than when you arrived. You’ll be amazed by his clever joke writing and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Mackenzie is ready to light up the stage with his one-of-a-kind performance. Don’t miss your chance to see this world-class comedian live in action! Book your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of laughter and fun.

Summer Sounds –

Come down to Rotary Park from 6:30-10pm for live music, dancing, food, drink and all around good times! Every Thursday night from July 6th until August 17th will feature two bands and hours of free, live entertainment! On Saturday, August 26th there will be a special event in collaboration with the Cranbrook Rotary Club!

July 30 Centre 64

On July 30 at 7 pm, the Kimberley Arts Council invites you to watch the documentary Queering the Interior (2022, The Nelson Museum and Archives-Watershed Productions, CA, Amy Bohigian). “The film centres on the people and moments that defined the queer community in the Kootenays while paying tribute to the legacy of activism that led to a diverse and robust LGBTQ2S+ population today. Spanning decades, this documentary will explore how the discrimination and demands of one generation were transformed into the rights and responsibilities of those that followed. Both cautious and celebratory in tone, this film will illuminate a history that started with a brave handful of pioneers who ushered in the largest rural queer community in Canada.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Kimberley Community Band Concerts

7 p.m. Thursday evenings, right after the Farmers’ Market July 27 and August 10.

Pars and Guitars Trickle Creek Golf Course Kimberley

August 24, 25

Enjoy live music on the deck at beautiful Trickle Creek Golf Course from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25. Kraig Nienhuis will be performing

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The FUNTASTICS singing group is taking a break over the summer and will be starting up again in September. The startup date will be Tuesday, September 12th. For more information contact Audrey at 250 489-5047.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild is focused on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. we meet Wednesdays 1 4o 4 p.m. Sept. to June. Drop if for a visit. For more information please contactkimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.