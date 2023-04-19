Know it All: The local arts scene

Centre 64

In the gallery at Centre 64 until April 22 is Cannabaceae, original works by Erika Soveriegn.

Live at Studio 64 spring concerts

April 29 – Jim Byrnes

May 10 – Stephen Fearing

Cranbrook Arts

Coming up in the Gallery at 1401 5th st N – Rico: One-Line Drawing Journey. Rico’s exhibit will run from March 11 to April 23. Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Gallery hours : Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Sansei: The Storyteller

April 19 Key City Theatre

Kunji Ikeda aims to redefine narratives of the body and show how physical communication can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. Ikeda is the Artistic Director of Cloudsway Dance Theatre and has been recognized with multiple Betty Mitchell Award nominations for performance and choreography.

Hotel California

April 20 Key City Theatre

or over three decades now HOTEL CALIFORNIA have been recreating the legendary sound of THE EAGLES, and thrilling audiences all over the world. The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since. Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends, and going places no tribute band has gone before.

Bighorn Comedy

April 22 Key City Theatre

Bighorn Comedy is partnering with Wildsight to raise money for Bighorn Sheep conservation. From April 21-23, some top comics will be touring the East Kootenay raising awareness and funds to help save the Bighorns. Cranbrook’s own Sarah Stupar makes her return to the Key City stage, hosting this dynamite comedy show featuring an all star line-up.

Have Camera Will Travel….

presents Quebec and Labrador. Join Chris Ferguson “Chasing Viking Lore” Bikepacking & Packrafting in Remote Quebec & Labrador. Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

EK Performing Arts Showcase

April 23 Key City Theatre

EK Performing Arts Showcase – Sunday, April 23 3:00 pm at Key City Theatre. General admission. Highlight performances from the five divisions: Dance, Piano, Strings, Speech Arts, Voice. Celebrate the quality and variety of our young performing artists!

East Kootenay Climate Hub Friday Climate talks

All are welcome! Bring your lunch and join/depart as it fits your schedule. There will be time for dialogue.

Friday, April 28 @ noon: The Living Lab at the College of the Rockies

Sophie Larsen is speaking about The Living Lab Research Project which aims to reduce the campus carbon footprint using a circular economy approach as related to food and compost.

Friday, May 26 @ noon: Climate impacts of the healthcare system & what we can all do to help

Dr Hale will be speaking with EK Climate Hub about the climate impacts of the healthcare system, why the general public needs to be aware of this, and what we can all do to help.

More info on East Kootenay Climate Hub Facebook page

Rotary Club of Cranbrook Heart of the Community Gala at Columbo Lodge

April 29

An “Evening in Venice.” The great Colombo cooks are preparing a special four-course Italian dinner. It’s a unique one night only menu including charcuterie martinis, osso buco and brown butter sage gnocchi, classic tiramisu, signature cocktails, Italian wine pairings and more. We’ll have live and silent auctions, a unique photo opportunity, and live music featuring local band, the Testers, to dance us into the night. Dress is semi-formal. Venetian costumes are welcome, but optional. 5 p.m. Cocktails. 6 p.m. Dinner. Dance to follow.

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Centennial Hall, Kimberley

This is a women only (19 plus) event with door prizes, raffles, appetizers, a midnight soup and bun, chocolate fountain and more. It’s a semi-formal event, no jeans, so get dressed up. There will be a live fashion show auction and entertainment by Ray’s Music.

All proceeds will go to the supporting the Mark Creek Lions. Please note there is no ATM on site so this a cash only event.

Please call event coordinator JJ at 250-427-0473 for more information. Tickets are $60 and available at Bear’s Pie Factory, Our Place and the Bean Tree.

Songsmith Workshop

May 1 Key City Theatre

Clayton Parsons’ Hands-On Songwriting Workshop is a unique and exciting opportunity for aspiring songwriters to develop their skills and learn from an experienced professional in the field. Throughout the workshop, participants will work closely with Clayton, a seasoned songwriter and producer with years of experience in the industry. Parsons will guide participants through the process of creating and refining their own original songs, providing feedback and support along the way.

Grease: School version

Thursday May 11 2023 to Sunday May 14 2023 Key City Theatre

Grease is the word! Come out and enjoy the show with the students of Mount Baker Wild Theatre.

This year, we will transport you back to the 1950’s to join Sandy, Danny, the Pink Ladies, and the Burger Palace Boys as they navigate their final year at Rydell High. Memorable musical favourites such as, “Summer Nights”, and “Greased Lightning” will be sure to impress and delight audiences of all ages!

We can’t wait to see you!

DIY Comedy Tour

May 16 Kimberley Elks Lodge

A comedy tour featuring comics who’ve performed on CGT, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Cottage Country Comedy Festival and LOL Comedy Festival.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.