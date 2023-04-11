Know it All: The local arts scene

Centre 64

In the gallery at Centre 64 until April 22 is Cannabaceae, original works by Erika Soveriegn.

Live at Studio 64 spring concerts

April 29 – Jim Byrnes

May 10 – Stephen Fearing

Cranbrook Arts

Coming up in the Gallery at 1401 5th st N – Rico: One-Line Drawing Journey. Rico’s exhibit will run from March 11 to April 23. Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Gallery hours : Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00

The spring class line up is launched! There are several unique multi-day workshops, with guest instructors, really cool single day classes, and the staple youth programs with Shyre. In the Pottery Studio there is have Intermediate Wheel Throwing, Handbuilding, Date Nights, and a Teen Wheel class to look forward too! You can register for all classes online at www.cranbrookarts.com

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

April 27 – Chris Coole with Lonesome Aces

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

Have Camera Will Travel….

A travelogue series at Centre 64. April 5.

Join Janice Strong “40 Years in the Kootenay” Images and Talk by Janice and Jamie

“Some Things Change While Others Stay the Same”

Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

Symphony of the Kootenays April 15 Key City Theatre

The Symphony of the Kootenays is proud to present its upcoming concert, “Celebrating Sunrise”, on Saturday, April 15th at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. The symphony will be joined by an 80-voice chorus comprised of singers from the Fernie Community Choir, the Cranbrook Community Choir, the Mount Baker and Selkirk School choirs, all under the direction of conductor Jeff Faragher.

Cox & McRae with opener Larsen & Askey Key City Theatre

April 16

With sixty years’ experience and countless performances between them, these veteran award-winning recording artists, each with a menagerie of stories to tell, a truckload of strings and things in their arsenal and a preponderance of songs, will have you glued to your seat listening to their every word, sometimes laughing, singing along, tapping your toes and humming their melodies for days afterward.

Sansei: The Storyteller

April 19 Key City Theatre

Kunji Ikeda aims to redefine narratives of the body and show how physical communication can lead to physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing. Ikeda is the Artistic Director of Cloudsway Dance Theatre and has been recognized with multiple Betty Mitchell Award nominations for performance and choreography.

Hotel California

April 20 Key City Theatre

or over three decades now HOTEL CALIFORNIA have been recreating the legendary sound of THE EAGLES, and thrilling audiences all over the world. The band set the bar in 1986, and they’ve remained the industry leading substitute for The Eagles ever since. Playing to huge outdoor and arena audiences, sharing bills with some of rock’s legends, and going places no tribute band has gone before.

Bighorn Comedy

April 22 Key City Theatre

Bighorn Comedy is partnering with Wildsight to raise money for Bighorn Sheep conservation. From April 21-23, some top comics will be touring the East Kootenay raising awareness and funds to help save the Bighorns. Cranbrook’s own Sarah Stupar makes her return to the Key City stage, hosting this dynamite comedy show featuring an all star line-up.

Have Camera Will Travel….

presents Quebec and Labrador. Join Chris Ferguson “Chasing Viking Lore” Bikepacking & Packrafting in Remote Quebec & Labrador. Slide Presentation – Centre 64 on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Kimberley Arts Centre 64

East Kootenay Climate Hub Friday Climate talks

All are welcome! Bring your lunch and join/depart as it fits your schedule. There will be time for dialogue.

Friday, April 28 @ noon: The Living Lab at the College of the Rockies

Sophie Larsen is speaking about The Living Lab Research Project which aims to reduce the campus carbon footprint using a circular economy approach as related to food and compost.

Friday, May 26 @ noon: Climate impacts of the healthcare system & what we can all do to help

Dr Hale will be speaking with EK Climate Hub about the climate impacts of the healthcare system, why the general public needs to be aware of this, and what we can all do to help.

More info on East Kootenay Climate Hub Facebook page

Rotary Club of Cranbrook Heart of the Community Gala at Columbo Lodge

April 29

An “Evening in Venice.” The great Colombo cooks are preparing a special four-course Italian dinner. It’s a unique one night only menu including charcuterie martinis, osso buco and brown butter sage gnocchi, classic tiramisu, signature cocktails, Italian wine pairings and more. We’ll have live and silent auctions, a unique photo opportunity, and live music featuring local band, the Testers, to dance us into the night. Dress is semi-formal. Venetian costumes are welcome, but optional. 5 p.m. Cocktails. 6 p.m. Dinner. Dance to follow.

Divas, Diamonds and Dames

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Centennial Hall, Kimberley

This is a women only (19 plus) event with door prizes, raffles, appetizers, a midnight soup and bun, chocolate fountain and more. It’s a semi-formal event, no jeans, so get dressed up. There will be a live fashion show auction and entertainment by Ray’s Music.

All proceeds will go to the supporting the Mark Creek Lions. Please note there is no ATM on site so this a cash only event.

Please call event coordinator JJ at 250-427-0473 for more information. Tickets are $60 and available at Bear’s Pie Factory, Our Place and the Bean Tree.

DIY Comedy Tour

May 16 Kimberley Elks Lodge

A comedy tour featuring comics who’ve performed on CGT, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Cottage Country Comedy Festival and LOL Comedy Festival.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.