Know it All: The month of August promises plenty

Centre 64

The open, juried Kaleidoscope art exhibition will be in the Centre 64 gallery from July 27 to August 23. This exhibit will feature 20 artists in both the Emerging and Established fields. It’s always a good show.

Cranbrook Arts

Cranbrook Arts Turns 50!

Cranbrook Arts cordially invites you to join us in Celebrating 50 years of Cranbrook Arts and Grand Opening this weekend July 28-30 @ 1401, 5th St N.

Gallery Gala: Friday July 28, 6:00-8:00.

We are kicking off the weekend Friday evening with our Gallery Gala: Summer Show & Sale, Opening Reception. We have an excellent collection of works from over 20 local artists, and wow it is a show worth checking out.

Silent Auction: Wildfire Fundraiser. Bidding commences @6pm for an Original Jeanette Oostelander Painting Valued at $2000. All proceeds are going to those who have lost their homes in the St. Mary’s wildfire. Cranbrook Arts will be contributing 50% of all donations made over the weekend.

There will be delicious appies, cold beverages, Cash Bar, and of course Birthday Cake! Everyone Welcome. All Ages.

Art and Fine Craft Market: Saturday 11:00 – 5:00

We have many of your favorite artisans from the Giftshop joining us for this very special market day. Along with shopping, you can enjoy our Summer Show and Sale in the Gallery, and building tours, including our Pottery Studio. We have free button making all day, and of course Birthday Cake! Fun for both Bigs and Littles!

Studio Sampler: Sunday 11:00 – 5:00

Sunday we are hosting not 1, but 2 Studio Samplers! Join us from 11:00 – 5:00 for your choice of FREE Workshop and Pottery Studio activities. We have free button making all day (provided we still have supplies) and of course Birthday Cake! Everyone Welcome All Ages.

Workshop Sampler Schedule:

11:00-1:00 Drop-In: Make Your Own Trading Cards with Tara Mercer

1:00-3:00 Drop-In: Learn to Felt with Kristin Teetaert

3:00-5:00 Painting begins @ 3:15 – Limited Spaces: Explore Painting with Monique Cudbertson

Pottery Sampler Schedule:

11:00-1:30 Drop-In: Get Your Hands Dirty | Handbuilding – Vessels

1:30-2:30 Wheel Throwing Demonstration

2:30-5:00 Drop-In: Get Your Hands Dirty | Handbuilding – Tiles

We couldn’t do this without the support of all our wonderful volunteers, sponsors, and partners. Save-On Foods has generously helped us with Birthday Cupcakes. Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies for our amazing button maker. Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance for supporting our Studio Sampler, and our partner Columbia Basin Culture Tour, check out this amazing regional initiative here: https://www.wkartscouncil.com/culture-tour/

Alex Mackenzie Live Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

July 28

Get ready to laugh until your sides ache as Alex Mackenzie returns to Canada after his international coast-to-coast tour of Australia! With his natural charisma and infectious laughter, Mackenzie is the comedian you don’t want to miss. He’ll make you feel like you’re hanging out with your best friend as he takes you on a hilarious journey through his unique perspective on life.

Mackenzie’s positive attitude and witty humour are the perfect antidote to life’s stresses, leaving you feeling happier and more relaxed than when you arrived. You’ll be amazed by his clever joke writing and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Mackenzie is ready to light up the stage with his one-of-a-kind performance. Don’t miss your chance to see this world-class comedian live in action! Book your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of laughter and fun.

Summer Sounds –

Come down to Rotary Park from 6:30-10pm for live music, dancing, food, drink and all around good times! Every Thursday night from July 6th until August 17th will feature two bands and hours of free, live entertainment! On Saturday, August 26th there will be a special event in collaboration with the Cranbrook Rotary Club!

July 30 Centre 64

On July 30 at 7 pm, the Kimberley Arts Council invites you to watch the documentary Queering the Interior (2022, The Nelson Museum and Archives-Watershed Productions, CA, Amy Bohigian). “The film centres on the people and moments that defined the queer community in the Kootenays while paying tribute to the legacy of activism that led to a diverse and robust LGBTQ2S+ population today. Spanning decades, this documentary will explore how the discrimination and demands of one generation were transformed into the rights and responsibilities of those that followed. Both cautious and celebratory in tone, this film will illuminate a history that started with a brave handful of pioneers who ushered in the largest rural queer community in Canada.”

Tickets are on sale now.

Kimberley Community Band Concerts

7 p.m. Thursday evenings, right after the Farmers’ Market July 27 and August 10.

Sizzling Summer Book Sale

Check out the Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library Book Sale! This sale will be Friday, Aug 11th from 3 pm to 5 pm for Friends’ Members only. Everyone is welcome Sat. Aug. 12 from 10 am 3 pm in the Manual Training School adjacent to the library. There are loads of books, puzzles and DVDs to choose from. Cash only. All fund earned are used for Library supplies and programs.

Kaleidoscope Fest Kimberley

August 16 to 20

The festival will kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 16 with Workshop Wednesday.

On Thursday at the theatre, there will be a performance from the Lara Wong and Melón Jimenez Flamenco Quartet.

Friday is the Awards Gala, which this year is open to the public. Tickets will include snacks and music from La Cafamore, a classical trio out of Rossland, B.C.

Saturday night will feature a concert at Centre 64’s outdoor stage, with music from Kimberley’s Oliver McQuaid, followed by The Hollers. Admission is solely through pay-what-you-can donation and guests are invited to bring their own chairs and their dancing shoes.

The event will conclude on Sunday with the Kids Festival in the Platzl from noon to 4 p.m., which will include family-friendly events featuring a performance from Sandra Lamouche, an Indigenous hoop dancer, plus a storytime, face painting and much more. Admission on Sunday is free.

Local restaurants are set to participate in the Palate Pleaser Challenge throughout the festival, which will see them serve festival-themed drinks and dishes on their menus.

Pars and Guitars Trickle Creek Golf Course Kimberley

August 24, 25

Enjoy live music on the deck at beautiful Trickle Creek Golf Course from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25. Kraig Nienhuis will be performing

ABBA Revisited Key City Theatre

Sept 20

Vaughn Entertainment is proud to present ABBA REVISITED, North America’s #1 tribute to ABBA.

It’s members have been dazzling audiences across the globe since the year 2001. ABBA REVISITED recreates the magic of ABBA with authentic costumes, spectacular harmonies and note-perfect musicianship taking their audience on a musical journey back in time. From Vegas to Bermuda, Mexico to Dubai, and Guatemala, ABBA Revisited recreated the show stopping look and sound that ABBA fans around the world can’t deny!

Dani Strong Band Key City Theatre

Sept 22

Dani Strong is a multi award-winning artist and songwriter with an infectious stage presence. With over 2 million streams, two international music awards, song placements on Netflix and Amazon Prime featured films, and multiple tours under her belt, Dani Strong is making waves as an independent artist.

David James and Big River Key City Theatre

Sept 23

David James and Big River are often described as one of the most authentic Outlaw Country tribute shows touring today. From the way James holds his guitar to the way he talks his audience, the legendary musicians live again when James steps to the mike and says, “Hello – I’m almost Johnny Cash.” or plays that classic leather bound telecaster guitar like Waylon. The extensive catalog of songs from Cash like Folson Prison, Boy Named Sue and Ring of Fire and Waylons mega hits like Luckenback Texas, Good Hearted Woman and Mammas Don’t Let Your Baby’s Grow Up To Be Cowboys, attracts audiences young and old alike to relive the music of these treat country icons.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The FUNTASTICS singing group is taking a break over the summer and will be starting up again in September. The startup date will be Tuesday, September 12th. For more information contact Audrey at 250 489-5047.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild is focused on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. we meet Wednesdays 1 4o 4 p.m. Sept. to June. Drop if for a visit. For more information please contactkimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.