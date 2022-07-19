Know it All: The sights and sounds of summer

Deep Cedar plays Summer Sounds in Cranbrook this weekend, followed by Two Ticks and Ethan Askey & Elictric Mayhem. Facebook file

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. Currently in the gallery is Journey to a Butterfly. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar Next up in the gallery, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope Juried Art Show, Aug 2 to 27,2022.

The Creative Kids Summer Camp is underway.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Summer Camps will be on again for this year for the months of July and August. Cranbrook Arts are currently recruiting camp leaders and look forward to advertising our themed weekly camps very soon. Registration should be available some time this month. Watch the webpage at cranbrookarts.com.

Cranbrook Arts would like to notify the public that entry to the 1401 Gallery is now by donation. All proceeds of this fund are going towards the exterior renovation fund. The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m. In the gallery now until July 31, is Freedom, A Mahood Art Show.

Trickle Creek Golf Course Pars and Guitars

There will be shows once a month. Each show has a 100-person capacity and tickets for this first concert should go on sale within the next week, or two. Then on July 28 Edmonton-based, Juno-Award-nominated loop artist Paul Woida will bring his captivating show to Trickle Creek. For the finale of Pars and Guitars, Trickle Creek has booked the world’s number-one Neil Diamond tribute act: Nearly Neil.

Summer Sounds & Dancing in the Park

Saturday, July 9 through August 27 Rotary Park Cranbrook

July 23rd Sponsored by Lotic Environmental 6 p.m. Heather Gemmell, 7 p.m.HY2, 8 p.m. Four Deer Run

July 30th Sponsored by Spring Honda 6 p.m. Brent Halliday, 7 p.m. Sean Michael, 8 p.m. The Hillties

August 6th Sponsored by ReMax Blue Sky Realty 6 p.m. Angie of Two Shots of Whiskey, 7 p.m. Aaron Alander. 8 p.m. White Lightning

August 13th Sponsored by Genex Marketing 6 p.m. Tenise Marie, 7 p.m. Jim Lacey, 8 p.m. Turtle Valley

August 20th Sponsored by The Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort 6 p.m. Alphonse Joseph, 7 p.m. Douglas Francis Mitchell, 8 p.m. Judy Brown Band

August 27th Sponsored by Baker Hill Dental 6 p.m. Tom Bungay, 7 p.m. Drew Prinn, 8 p.m. Voodoo Rhythm Kings

Kimberley Community Band concerts

After a two-year hiatus, The Kimberley Community Band has re-instituted its Summer Concert Series in the Platzl. There will be a concert every second Thursday, with a 7:30 downbeat. We’ll have new music every concert, with our usual mix of old favourites, show tunes, and marches. The next concert is this Thursday, July 21st, at 7:30. The other two concerts will be on August 4th and August 18th.

Guided Interpretive Hikes

The Hidden Life of the Forest. Meeting point, Kimberley Nature Park Campground Trail kiosk. Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. A moderate, 5.5 k hike, perhaps 250 m in elevation change. Bring water, snack, bug repellent, raingear, proper hiking boots. Dogs allowed on leash.

Let’s Go & See What There Is to See. Meeting Meeting point, Kimberley Nature Park Campground Trail kiosk. Saturday, August 20, 9 a.m. A moderate, 5.5 k hike, perhaps 250 m in elevation change. Bring water, snack, bug repellent, raingear, proper hiking boots. Dogs allowed on leash.

Garage Sale July 30th

The Friends of the Cranbrook Library annual Summer Garage Sale will be Saturday, July 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. in the backyard of 706-14th Ave. South. Access the sale through the back alley.

We will be accepting gently used items for this sale on Friday, July 29th from 10 am to 5 pm, same location. No large furniture or electronics please. This is a great way to declutter your home and help the Friends help the Library. For further information please call Michele at 250-426-4063 ext. 1005.

August 3 at Studio 64 Kimberley

The Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra pays a visit to the Studio Tickets $30.

The four musicians who make up the Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra have played together for over a decade as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra members. When the global pandemic shut down concert halls for the majority of 2020 and 2021, these musical friends knew they needed to find a new avenue to bring live music to the community, so the quartet was formed! They got to work sourcing and arranging music for their unique instrumentation and performed at wineries, cideries, house concerts and other outdoor venues throughout the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap during the summer of 2021.

Kimberley Kaleidoscope Festival

August 20 to 27, 2022

A week long celebration of all the arts. Check out workshops, children’s festival, concerts and more as Kimberley celebrates all the arts.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet to sing every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Coming in September, PEAK Music Fest

The 2022 ‘PEAK’ Music Festival scheduled for Friday September 2nd and Saturday September 3rd will be infused with funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. It’s not too early to get involved. Volunteers and performance-ready artists are encouraged to register at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.