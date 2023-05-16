Know it All: The summer scene heats up

Centre 64

The Purcell Mountain Painters are in the Gallery. There are over 130 pieces of art to view, and nearly all of it is for sale.

Live at Studio 64 spring concerts

May 10 – Stephen Fearing

Cranbrook Arts

Gallery hours : Wed, Fri, Sat & Sun 12:00 – 4:00 In the gallery now, A Story I Can Tell, an exhibit of work from teen artists at Mt. Baker Secondary. Opening reception is Wednesday, May 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

Fisher Peak Performing Artists present the Fisher Peak Winter Ale Small but Mighty Concerts

May 16 – Wild Honey

All shows at Key City Theatre

DIY Comedy Tour

May 16 Kimberley Elks Lodge

A comedy tour featuring comics who’ve performed on CGT, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Cottage Country Comedy Festival and LOL Comedy Festival.

Whalen Presents: Come True

May 18, Key City Theatre

Whalen returns to Key City Theatre to treat you to an emotional journey using music, story, and imagery. Be ready for a night of engaging performance with Whalen!

Whalen is a local developing artist residing in Cranbrook, BC.

Triple Band Stand returns to Key City Theater

Friday May 19th at 7:30pm Tickets are available at Key City Theatre.

By popular demand, the second annual Triple Band Stand will be back on the Key City Theatre stage to kick off the May Long weekend. A fabulous night of music featuring sultry jazz favourites and infectious Latin jazz rhythms. Three accomplished groups from the Kimberley and Cranbrook area, all with their own unique style will entertain you from start to finish. Bands include:

d’linquint: Bryan Reichert (guitar), Tess Reichert (bass), Chad Andriowski (drums),

Take Four: Randy Marchi (Vocal / Brass), Don Glasrud (Guitar / Bass), Tim Plait (Piano), Chad Andriowski (Drums)

Brass Roots: Conductor | Evan Bueckert, Saxophones | Larry Dureski / Murray Knipfel / Mario Araujo Trumpets | Randy Marchi / Shinobu Murata Trombone | Shelby Lehman / Leslie DeRuiter, Piano | Tim Plait, Bass | Jim Cameron, Guitar | Don Glasrud, Drums | Graham Knipfel

East Kootenay Climate Hub Friday Climate talks

All are welcome! Bring your lunch and join/depart as it fits your schedule. There will be time for dialogue.

Friday, May 26 @ noon: Climate impacts of the healthcare system & what we can all do to help

Dr Hale will be speaking with EK Climate Hub about the climate impacts of the healthcare system, why the general public needs to be aware of this, and what we can all do to help.

More info on East Kootenay Climate Hub Facebook page

Kda: J’ Aime Paris

May 26, 27 Key City Theatre

Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to present their 32nd Annual Production Revue “J’ Aime Paris” From its sun-dappled quays along the Seine to its quaint cafes in tranquil neighborhoods, Paris has always been known as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Steeped in culture, cuisine, fashion, art, architecture and history…Its more than a spot on the map. It’s a place that exists in the hearts and minds of all who have been touched in some way by its magical allure. Showtime 7 p.m.

Kda: Every Child a Star-Jr Showcase

Saturday, May 27

Kootenay Dance Academy is proud to present their 1st Annual Jr Showcase “Every Child a Star” Come join us for our NEW Matinee performance, celebrating Kootenay Dance Academy’s youngest stars! Continuing with our Sr Show theme “J’ Aime Paris”, we bring to life those iconic french characters and movies so dear to our youngest performers hearts. From Ratatouille to Beauty and the Beast, these tiny dancers are ready to take the stage and shine! With special guest performances from Kootenay Dance Academy’s competitive team, The HIVE, it’s a show that promises to entertain all ages! Showtime 2 p.m.

Lost Marbles

Saturday, June 10, The Stage Door, Cranbrook

Spring is a time of transitions, and Barbara Phillips of Mad Poet’s Ink is busy shaking the dust off her January production of Lost Marbles. Barbara thinks of the new edition as a Tinker Bell production. She says, “I want to bring lightness, magic, warmth and mental wealth to those struggling in the mental health system as well as in our personal lives.”

Lost Marbles is based on a crisis of postpartum frailty in 1994, which catapulted Barbara into a psychiatric facility, and the subsequent year of survival.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic meet Tuesdays, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Daytime quilting every Tues morning; workshops. Make donation quilts wed. Evenings. Location -Seniors’ Hall . Cost $35/year. Contact; cranbrookquiltersguild.ca or Facebook .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

Kimberley Weavers’ Guild

Visitors welcome to the Fibre Arts Guild. Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.