Know it All welcomes the arrival of spring

Shred Kelly along with Megan Nash and Heather Gemmell Music will be performing live in the KAR Plaza on Friday, March 25th from 4 -7 p.m. This is a free outdoor show for all ages.

Centre 64

In the gallery, from March 1 to 25 is Judy Winter, Between Two Worlds. Next up in the Gallery is a group exhibit, Victoria Page “My Friends and I”. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. The Arts Council has put out a call to all young artists from ages 12-29, that we will be having the “Adjudicated Young Artists Exhibition” April 26-May 21 2022. If you know of anyone who should enter, please pass this information along. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. https://kimberleyarts.com/calendar/#!calendar

Tour the new ceramics studio at Centre 64 on Marc 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

March 4th – 27th in 1401 Gallery , Exhibit ‘Len Matte, A Retrospective’. 1401 Gallery Open 12:30 -4:30pm Friday, 10:30 am -4:30pm Saturday and 12:30 – 4:30pm Sunday

March 23 – Beginner Paint Night. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. A fun evening for those over 18, who would like to learn beginner skills to paint in acrylic.

March 25th Hand Building and Glazing pottery for Children in Clay Time Studio, 1401

March 29 – First of four Tuesday sessions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Intro to Pottery Wheel classes. Join Carleen Hamdon as she guides you on the wheel.

April 2nd 10:00am – 2:00pm Tile Making with Lynn

April 9/10 Lino Block Printing Workshop 9:30 am – 5:00pm with Mike Hepher

April 8/ 9/10 Garment felting with Barb Guillen 9:30am – 4:30pm daily

Other Childrens’ classes continue until the end of April. All are fully registered.

Register for classes at www.cranbrookarts.com

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 – 4:30 daily.

Winter Ale

Concert Series

Together as partners, the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society, Key City Theatre, and Fisher Peak Brewing Company present the 2022 Winter Ale Concert Series. Dave McCann, opened by The Confluentials on March 23; John Wort Hannam opened by Heather Gemmell on April 13; and RedGirl Trio, opened by Maddisun on May 17.

Tango King and the One Hit wonder

Centre 64

Kimberley

March 23

A selection of piano trios by Arensky and Piazzolla, featuring Carolyn Cameron, violin; Nina Horvath, piano; and Maria Wang, cello. Tickets are $20, advance only and must be bought in person at Centre 64.

At Kimberley Alpine Resort

KAR is excited to announce that Shred Kelly along with Megan Nash and Heather Gemmell Music will be performing live in the KAR Plaza on Friday, March 25th from 4 -7 p.m. This is a free outdoor show for all ages.

A Night at the Movies – With the Symphony

March 26

A Night at the Movies is a favourite with audiences, playing well-known music recognizable to most movie fans. The March 26th concert will include pieces from ET, Lord of the Rings, Schindler’s List, Gladiator, Indiana Jones and more. Cranbrook’s own Amanda Weatherall joins the Symphony as a Special Guest performer along with members of the Mount Baker School’s Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are available at the Key City Box Office (250) 426-7006 or on-line at keycitytheatre.com

Jeremy’s Kootenay Comedy Jamboree

March 25 at Kmberley’s Centre 64 and March 26 at Cranbrook’s The Stage Door. Show times 8 p.m. Tickets $25 available at www.evenbrite.com

The Celtic Tenors

March 29

Key City Theatre

Daryl, James and Matthew are a harmony-based trio, performing an eclectic mix of music, showing great flexibility in melding their voices to suit the appropriate classical, ‘crossover’, folk, Irish and pop genres. The Celtic Tenors have topped the charts around the world, and sold well over a million albums.

Centre 64 Da-Vin-Ci Paint Night with July Liu

$30 members, $35 non members. Art supplies included along with a glass of win. April 1, 7 p.m.

Spring Fling Book Sale

The Friends of the Cranbrook Public Library are having a book, CD, DVD, and puzzle sale in the Manual Training School adjacent to the Library. Friday, April 1st is for Friends Members from 3 pm to 5pm. Sat. April 2nd the public is welcome from 10 am to 4 pm. Covid vaccine is mandatory.

Live From The Key | Triple Band Stand

Friday, April 8

This is the debut performance for Brass Roots and back to business for Take Four and The Little Jazz Orchestra. Brass Roots was established during the pandemic. They worked hard to create a brand new band while musicians were not able to perform in public. The concert will open with Take Four’s traditional Jazz favourites and pass on to contemporary jazz themes with The Little Jazz Orchestra. The second half will be taken over by Brass Roots, a 12 piece band introducing Kimberley and Cranbrook to the new sounds of Latin jazz with songs like Chick Corea’s Spain and Michael Buble’s arrangement of Sway. This evening will be a celebration to end the long period of pandemic silence for the arts and music.

Tickets are available at Key City Theater or online.

Required proof of vaccination and the mask mandate, will be required to insure a comfortable, safe environment.

Kimberley Studio 64 Spring Concert Series

The Spring Series currently has two shows booked and the Arts Council is working on booking a third. Melody Diachun Quintet ‘The Music of Sting; to town on April 16 at 8 p.m. Following that are the Red Dirt Skinners on May 13. Arts Council members – $90.00 or $33.00 per ticket per show

Non-Arts Council members – $100.00 for the series and $35 per ticket per show

Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Headlining Spring Splash on Saturday, April 9, 2022 are the Hip Replacements, a Tragically Hip tribute band. they have been performing Hip music for 16 years, and are described as being note-perfect on all the songs. Also Splash Pond, Dummy Downhill, Moguls Comp, Best Dressed Dog, bouncy castle and much more.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet in the large mezzanine, Clay Time Studio Door access on the first Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Weaver’s Guild Cranbrook Arts

A Weaver’s Guild meets on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Audrey Stetski will let us know when they feel comfortable singing again. We will post on the Cranbrook Arts website.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Note: to join us, masks and Covid. vaccination required .

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.