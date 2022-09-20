Know It All: What’s happening in the local arts/music scene

Centre 64

The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. For all events from the Kimberley Arts Council check out their events calendar. Currently in the gallery until September 24, is an exhibition by Alison Masters, ‘Line Dance’.

Cranbrook Arts 1401 5th St N and 1013 Baker St. Cranbrook

Cranbrook Arts Shop displaying and selling the work of local artists and artisans 1013 Baker St. open weekly Wednesday to Saturday 10: The 1401 Gallery is open Friday and Sunday 12:30pm – 4:30pm and Saturdays 10:30am – 4:30 p.m.

September 2nd ‘Clay Vessel’ Exhibit begins

September 1st – 30th Feature Artist Marilyn Oliver in 1013 Shop Window

Cranbrook Arts is now gearing up for the fall and there are many events to look forward to.

• Unveiling of Bud’s Bench Cranbrook Community Theatre

• September Kids After School Classes begin

• September Home Schooler Art Classes begin

• September Teen Art Masters begins

• September Pottery Classes begin for adults and children

• September 26th AGM for Cranbrook Arts 6:30pm 1401 5th St N. If you would like to run for our board please let our President, Yvonne Vigne know Yvonne@cranbrookarts.com or cdac@cranbrookarts.com

• September 30th NEW Wood Craving Class

• October 1 Tracey Halladay Photography Exhibit

• Don’t forget the Square Foot Show in November December Hope you are painting away!

• Booking Exhibits into 2023 . Contact Christy@cranbrookarts.com

• Have work for the shop? Contact shyre@cranbrookarts.com

Save the dates. Fall concert series at Studio 64

September 30: WiL

October 29: BlackUmfolosi

November 19: Mike Clarke Blues Band

Ticket prices for the series will be reduced due to a new sponsorship by Overtime Beer Works. Member tickets $25,non members $30.

Corb Lund at Key City Theatre

Wed. Sept. 21

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook Rockies Film Series/Festival.

Thank you to East Kootenay Community Credit Union for Sponsoring our first movie

HALLELUJAH: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is a definitive exploration of singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, “Hallelujah.” This feature-length documentary weaves together three creative strands: The songwriter and his times; the song’s dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit; and moving testimonies from major recording artists for whom “Hallelujah” has become a personal touchstone. Approved for production by Leonard Cohen just before his 80th birthday in 2014, the film accesses a wealth of never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust including Cohen’s personal notebooks, journals and photographs, performance footage, and extremely rare audio recordings and interviews.

Key City Theatre Thursday, Sept 22nd 7 pm. Tickets: $15 at box office or online at keycitytheatre.com or call 250-426-7006 . Go to www.rockiesfilmfest.com for more information.

Jesse Cook Tempest II Tour

Key City Theatre

September 23, 2022 7:30 p.m. Tickets $49.50

Kimberley First Saturday Celebrates Oktoberfest – Get Your Bavarian On!

New date for this year Saturday, Sept 24. Beer, Brats and Pretzels and Oompah- pah music – Dress Bavarian and WIN a Prize

11:30 Annual Kid’s Kazoo Parade

Meet at 11am at Centre 64, parade at 11:30 am

Join Happy Hans, make signs, wear a costume, play a kazoo.

In the Platzl 12noon -5pm

12 noon Opening Ceremony

Music by Clarence Uhll, Randi Marchi and Shinobu Murata, Ian Ferrie,

Tribute to Adi the Yodelling woodcarver

1pm Bavarian Themed entertainment and activities.

1-5 pm L8 and the European Touch,

12:30 Beer Garden in the Platzl – Enjoy the afternoon activities with a beverage, pretzels and strudel

12:30 -4 Elks Bratwurst BBQ in the Platzl

2pm Strudel eating contest register at the info table

3pm Bar Maid races – Obstacle Race and more.

Make Art Studio –

Adult Stop By and Try – Gelatos with stenciling!

Feature artist: LaVerna Peters

Work shops:

U can Ukulele with Helen Robertson 12:30 and 2pm pre-register at Centre 64 or Info table in Platzl

Win a Ukulele

Mini DaVinCi painting class with Julie Liu 12:30 and 2pm pre-register at Centre 64 or Info table in Platzl

Kids Activities

Root Beer Float Garden at the Snowdrift Café

1pm Pretzel Toss

Kids Kraft Corner – Make an Oktoberfest Hat – Funk Haus Lab

Imagination Station – with the Kimberley Library

FREE Oktoberfest Photo Booth

Face painting by Painted Frog

Art Vendors

Kimberley Heritage Museum 1-4pm

Centre 64 Art Exhibit – Alison Masters Art Exhibition 1-5pm

Piqsiq – Key City Theatre

September 28, 2022.

“Kayley Inuksuk Mackay and Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik are Inuit style throat singers performing ancient traditional songs and eerie new compositions.”

With a style perpetually galvanized by darkness and haunting northern beauty, sisters, Tiffany Kuliktana Ayalik and Kayley Inuksuk Mackay, come together to create Inuit style throat singing duo, PIQSIQ. Performing ancient traditional songs and eerie new compositions, they leave their listeners enthralled with the infinity of possible answers to the question “what is the meaning of life.”

Serena Ryder Key City Theatre

September 29, 2022

Show time 7:30 p.m. Tickets $50.65.

Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is a platinum-selling artist adored by fans, peers and critics alike, in part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, and beautifully electric live performances. She has won seven prestigious JUNO Awards, including the 2022 Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her recent record: The Art of Falling Apart. Serena has received several further accolades, including Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award, and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music–Original Song.

Cirque Alfonse: Animal

Key City Theatre

October 2, 2022. Tickets $40.

Animal offers a series of surreal and slightly irreverent fables, impressive in their virtuosity and irresistible in their comedy. The artists take young and old on a discovery journey of a reinvented land. In this show, the cattle-shed is crazy, and the barn is upside down!

This is a great family show!

Relive the Music 50s & 60s Rock N Roll Show

Key City Theatre

October 4, 2022. Tickets $59.

“Rock Opera Musical Concert with a Broadway feel with Live Band, Singers, Dancers, Tributes, Video and Trivia” A one of a kind show that takes the audience through Music History, Trivia & Memories of the 50’s & 60’s. Performing hits from Doris Day, Patti Page, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Fats Domino, Frank Sinatra, Little Richard, The Platters, Bill Haley and the Comets, Elvis, Paul Anka, Patsy Cline, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, Ricky Nelson, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, Dion, The Four Seasons, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Rolling Stones, Sonny and Cher, Tina Turner, Neil Diamond, Beach Boys and many more….

Shelter for Ukrainians Society Fundraiser

September 30 Colombo Lodge Cranbrook

The Shelter for Ukrainians Society currently have 12 families from Ukraine in Cranbrook and expect up to 12 more. They will host a fundraising dinner at Colombo Lodge, Sept. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. the event will include a silent auction and the Society is asking local businesses for their support. Contact Mark Spence-Vince at 250-426-4274 or 250-421-1732.

Oktoberfest 2022 Saturday September 24th

Enjoy Beer Brats pretzels and oompah pah music. Festivities start at 11:30 am with the traditional Kids parade. Opening ceremonies at 11:45 am and Tribute to Adi Unterberger, the yodelling wood carver. Music by L8 and the European Touch begins at 1pm. Beer garden and BBQ and workshops begin at 12:30 pm. Be sure and sign up for U can play the ukulele in an hour and Mini DaVinCi, pre register at Centre 64. Lots of activities for the youngsters , Root beer garden, face painting ,crafts, pretzels toss and imagination station. Join in the strudel eating contests, and bar maid races.

This is the last First Saturday for the season join us in the Kimberley Platzl and celebrate Oktoberfest in Kimberley style.

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet at the Cranbrook Senior Citizens’ Centre on the first Thursday of the month at 10:00 a.m. For more information please contact Tessa at fisherpeakfiberartsguild@gmail.com or call 250-919-6743.

A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic return Tuesday, September 13, from 1:30 to 3 p.m at Mt. Zion Lurtheran Church, 920, 11th Street S. Contact Audrey at 250-489-5047 for more info. Newcomers are always welcome.

Cranbrook Quilters Guild

Cranbrook Quilters Guild meets at the Seniors Hall Tues morning 9:30- 11:30 am for hand quilting, library access, help with projects and “sit and stitch.” Also, monthly meeting is the 4th tues of the month from 7:00-9:00 pm. Zoom for business meeting and demos/workshops on 2nd tues of month. If interested, email: cranbrookguild@gmail.com or facebook/website “ Cranbrook Quilters Guild”.

Bridge in Kimberley

Drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Artists in Residence at Centre 64

Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. drop by the gallery at Centre 64 to see artists at work.

The guild would be happy to welcome new members. We meet at Centre 64 on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 starting September 7. Visitors welcome as well. We are focused primarily on weaving and spinning but welcome all fibre artists. Starting guild membership is $50 from Sept. to Dec. 31, 2022. For more information please contact kimberleyfibrearts@gmail.com or text 250-427-1735.

Senior’s Day at Cranbrook Legion

Every third Wednesday The Cranbrook Legion Branch #24 hosts ‘Senior’s Day at the Legion’. Join ‘Bud’s Friends’ for an hour of Sing-a-long from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A lunch of great sandwiches and yummy sweet treats is provided and served by the ‘Telus Ambassadors’, Come and join us for an hour of fun and lively singing. If you come with a group you should get there early, (shortly after 1pm) to get a good seat. And it’s free.