La Cafamore brings Tango King and the One Hit Wonder to Kimberley

Things are starting to look a little more normal as we move deeper into 2022. Sports are back, summer festivals are returning and more and more live concerts are being announced, which is a joy not only to music lovers, but to musicians who have been unable to perform and practicing alone for the past two years.

One such group is La Cafamore, a piano/violin/cello trio who have not performed together since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Cafamore is bringing their ‘Tango King and the One Hit Wonder’ to Kimberley’s Centre 64 on March 23, part of a tour to Golden, Fernie, Silverton and Trail, as well.

La Cafamore refers to the time as ‘involuntary silence’ and are excited to return to performing.

Carolyn Cameron (violin) is joined by Nina Horvath on piano and Maria Wang on cello, playing Arensky’s piano trio #1 and Piazzolla’s “4 Seasons of Buenos Aires”.

Cameron said they had this show ready right as the pandemic hit.

“We were days from getting together” said Cameron, “and then, we all know what happened. It is such a great program, with some of the most beautiful melodies in the classical music repertoire. The cello part in the Arensky piano trio #1 is to die for.”

‘4 Seasons of Buenos Aires’ is a collection of four tangos by Piazolla.

“Any time one hears “the Four Seasons”, a piece is going to be compared to Vivaldi’s iconic work. In this case, the title is where the similarity ends” said Cameron. “Although several arrangements have tried to combine the two pieces, I don’t think that Piazzolla’s intent was to base the music on Vivaldi’s. This particular arrangement does not attempt to merge the two works.”

While it’s clear which composer is the Tango King, Cameron says the One Hit Wonder would refer to Anton Arensky, who although was quite a renowned composer in his day, is largely unheard of outside of classical string players.

La Cafamore brings the show to Centre 64 March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Although we appear to be moving beyond COVID only 60 tickets will be sold and there will be no intermission. Masks are require, and likely proof of vaccine, unless provincial health orders change. Advance tickets can be purchased at Centre 64.

