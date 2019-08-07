La Cafamore Trio concert at Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival, August 21, 2019

The Kootenay’s favourite classical music ensemble, La Cafamore, will open a new tour of the Kootenays on August 21 with a concert in Studio 64, Kimberley, as part of the Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival. La Cafamore has appeared in a number of different formations over the past 11 years, as a trio, quartet, or larger ensemble, and including piano, clarinet, and dancer among its several configurations. On this tour La Cafamore comes as a string trio to perform music specifically composed for such an ensemble.

The La Cafamore Trio is led by founder and violinist, Carolyn Cameron, the only member of the group to play in all their past performances. Carolyn trained and performs on both violin and piano. Growing up in Saskatchewan she was, at various times, a member of the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, the Regina Symphony Orchestra and the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra. Since moving to Rossland, where she now resides, she has been a member of the Symphony of the Kootenays. She co-founded La Cafamore in 2008, to bring classical music to the Kootenays, and has led it ever since.

Joining Carolyn for this tour are Maria Wang on cello and Jeffrey Chow on viola. Born in Taiwan, Maria Wang is a classically trained cellist, gaining her Bachelor of Music degree at West Virginia University and her Master’s degree in Music from the University of Victoria. She teaches cello, violin and piano at the Sooke Music Academy and Windstars Music Academy and is the principal cellist for the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra.

Jeffrey Chow has both Bachelor of Education in Music and Bachelor of Music degrees from UBC and a Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting and viola performance from Southern Illinois University. He has also studied conducting and viola with various masters. He is currently the principal viola with Prince George Symphony Orchestra and New Westminster Symphony Orchestra and was formerly music director of the Vancouver Folk Orchestra and the White Rock Orchestra, He has even performed as violinist, singer, and entertainer with Mariachi Los Dorados, a man of many talents.

This increasingly popular classical ensemble will perform Mozart’s Divertimento for String Trio, Francoix’ Trio a Cordes, and Richard Strauss’ Variations on a Bavarian Theme for this concert. The doors will open at Centre 64 at 7 p.m. for seating and bar service and the concert will commence at 7.30 p.m. There will be one intermission. Tickets are $25 adult, $20 youth 18 and under, available from Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com) or online at eastkootenay.snapd.com.