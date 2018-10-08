Clinton Swanson (Rod Wilson file).

Laid back blues at Studio 64

By Mike Redfern

The second concert in the 2018 Live at Studio 64 fall series, by the Clinton Swanson Trio, was a laid back, schmoozy, bluesy kind of performance. Kelly Fawcett sang numbers from Brownie McGhee to Otis Reading in a voice that would have sounded right at home in a smoke-filled Chicago night club in the 40s and played slick guitar riffs, alternating with the raunchy voice of Clinton Swanson’s tenor and baritone saxophones and the quieter rhythm of Doug Stephenson’s upright bass. With the sound volume pleasantly modulated to suit the mood of the music and without the heavier beat of a drum set backing the trio, it was a relaxed, gentler night of jazz-infused blues.

For this listener, it was a pleasant reminder of how close jazz and blues are in character. All three of these Nelson-based musicians are talented and skilled professionals, often performing together in a variety of bands, including Doug’s wife, Melody Diachun’s various jazz ensembles. The smooth transitions from one instrument to another and the balanced collaborations of all three together attested to the jazz background they all share.

After the eardrum-vibrating brilliance of the performance by the Gabriel Palatchi Trio in the first Live at Studio 64 concert this fall, the Clinton Swanson Trio provided a gentler contrast in style and tone. The next concert in the series by Guy Davis, New York blues singer and guitarist, and Fabrizio Poggi, Italian harmonica player, is likely to continue this more laid back blues style as they perform the works of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee on Sunday afternoon, October 14, starting at 3 p.m., a concert not to be missed if you like the more acoustic style of blues made famous by that incredible pair.

Tickets for this and the final concert by the Cecelia La Rochelle Jazz Ensemble from Vancouver are available at Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or info@kimberleyarts.com).

 

Kelly Fawcett (Rod Wilson file).

Previous story
B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

Just Posted

Province increases drought rating in parts of northern B.C.

Despite recent rain, streamflow still low and expected to decrease further in coming days

Wild Voices deepens students’ understanding of the natural world

Wild Voices Deepens Students Understanding of the Natural World (Columbia Basin) –… Continue reading

Laid back blues at Studio 64

By Mike Redfern The second concert in the 2018 Live at Studio… Continue reading

Two wins over Thanksgiving weekend for Dynamiters

By JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters celebrated Thanksgiving weekend by finding ways… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley offering free consulting services for a healthier workplace

Healthy Kimberley aims to impliment community-wide health strategies.

Oktoberfest in Kimberley

The last First Saturdays event of the season.

Thompson Rivers University to ban use of marijuana on campus

But Thompson Rivers University says alcohol and tobacco use will still be permitted in designated areas.

Notley says Odin photos show Jason Kenney needs to stop ‘dog-whistle’ politics

Soldiers of Odin members crashed West Henday nomination event and the candidates didn’t know who they were when they posed for pictures with them

Fast-strengthening hurricane closes in on Florida Panhandle

Coastal residents rushed to board up their homes and sandbag their properties against the fast-moving hurricane, which was expected to blow ashore around midday Wednesday

ANALYSIS: Tax breaks costing B.C. treasury $7 billion a year

Home owners grant now goes to people with $1.65M houses

No charges for pipeline protesters who hung beneath B.C. bridge

Demonstration was intended to stop oil tankers from leaving the Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in Burnaby, in the middle of a busy summer of protests against the Kinder Morgan project.

Hiker rescued by SAR after being stranded overnight on B.C. mountain ledge

Poor weather got in the way of North Shore Rescue and Lions Bay Search and Rescue being able to reach the hiker on Crown Mountain

Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

Number of pedestrians injured in crashes across B.C. nearly doubles between the fall and winter months

Greyhound ‘destroys’ Alberta senior’s Christmas

Caroline Hurlbert may not spend Christmas with family in Revelstoke this year

Most Read