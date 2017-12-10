VIDEO: ‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley

Latests Star Wars film premiered in style ahead of Dec. 15 theatre debut

Stormtroopers marched the red carpet as Star Wars music blared and fans cheered Saturday at the world premiere of latest instalment in the beloved space opera franchise.

The elaborate premiere for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” included a procession of Stormtroopers and a squad of elite guards clad in red armour walking the red carpet. Fans cheered, some waving stuffed Porgs, a new character being introduced in the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise.

The procession of characters took them down a red carpet set up under a towering model of an assault vehicle and into a tented area where photos and interviews were taking place before the film’s premiere. The characters, including the droids R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, arrived before the film’s stars.

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, arrived wearing a shimmering dress adorned with stars, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran wore a bright red dress with a lengthy train behind it.

“It’s a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing,” said a beaming Andy Serkis, who plays the villain Supreme Leader Snoke.

Secrecy about the film, which has only been screened for a select VIPs, was still in place. Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, told a reporter looking for details on the film, “I’m going to let you work out everything for yourself.”

“The Last Jedi,” which arrives in theatres on Dec. 15, is one of the year’s biggest releases and includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range for its first weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homegrown Music Evening Centre 64 Saturday December 2, 2017

Just Posted

A win at home for Peewee Dynamiters

The Kimberley Peewee Rep Dynamiters won their home tourney last weekend. The… Continue reading

Homegrown donates

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Kimberley’s Climate Adaptation Report

A new pilot project aimed at measuring climate change and adaptation in the Columbia Basin

Permitting and inspection required for backyard barbecue fire pits

Residents can have a barbecue fire pit for food preparation only.

Annual Food Bank fundraiser at Selkirk Secondary

For almost 30 years, Selkirk Secondary has been supporting the Kimberley Food… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Gender, Indigenous, immigrant issues priorities for B.C. human rights commission: report

Delta-North MLA Ravi Kahlon outlined 25 recommendations

VIDEO: Vancouver Whitecaps acquire star striker Kei Kamara

Kamara has 103 goals and 39 assists in 298 appearances over 11 Major League Soccer seasons

Smartphone pedometers underestimate steps, but valuable health tool: study

UBC researchers found the iPhone underestimated steps by 21.5 per cent

VIDEO: ‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley

Latests Star Wars film premiered in style ahead of Dec. 15 theatre debut

UPDATE: Poor ventilation likely cause of carbon monoxide incident at B.C. farm

All 42 patients have been released from hospital, according to Delta Fire

BC Lions part ways with three coaches

These are the first personnel moves made by new general manager Ed Hervey

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

Canadian ice skaters win three medals at Grand Prix Final

Last event before the Winter Olympic Games

Most Read

  • VIDEO: ‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley

    Latests Star Wars film premiered in style ahead of Dec. 15 theatre debut