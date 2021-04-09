Leeroy Stagger live-streams Strange Path tour at Studio 64

Leeroy Stagger is next up at Live-stream at Studio 64. Leeroy Stagger Facebook

MIKE REDFERN

The second concert in this spring’s Live-stream at Studio 64 series brings Canadian singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger to perform on April 17. Stagger is variously billed as an alternative country rock artist, a pop rock artist, or an indie rock artist. He started his career as a punk rock singer in Victoria 17 years ago but has undergone a significant metamorphosis since moving to Lethbridge and setting up his Rebeltone Ranch recording studio with the top prize money he won at the Alberta Peak Performing Project in 2015. Here he has produced albums for a number of other artists and self-produced his latest album, Strange Path.

READ MORE: Leeroy Stagger shares stories and songs from a life in music

He has recorded 11 albums and 2 EPs in his 17 year career, his latest being Strange Path, an album he released in 2019 and toured across North America. Stagger’s website bills this Kimberley concert as one more stop on his Strange Path tour and states, “Strange Path is Stagger’s most ambitious and philosophical creation, a veritable self-help book pulled from a lifetime of struggling towards the light and brimming with hard-won joy at the heart of his recent renaissance.”

Other recent albums include Me and the Mountain, released shortly before Strange Path, and Love Versus. Stagger also published a book titled Strange Path to accompany the message of his music.

Leeroy Stagger’s concert commences at 7 p.m. It is available free of charge on You Tube and Face Book. Access details will be published on the Kimberley Arts website and on social media closer to the concert date.

The spring series concludes May 15 when Juno and Canadian Folk Music multi-award winning artists, Pharis & Jason Romero, perform. This duo of country, bluegrass singer-songwriters have multiple recordings to their name. If pandemic restrictions are relaxed by then, the Romeros will appear Live at Studio 64. If Covid conditions remain as they are, they will be livestreamed, the concert starting at 7 p.m.

This third series of free Livestream at Studio 64 concerts is supported by a grant from the BC Gaming Commission and by local donations.

READ: Live at Studio 64 fall concert series becomes Live Stream at Studio 64

READ: Live-streamed concerts at Studio 64 continue

Leeroy Stagger is next up at Live-stream at Studio 64. Leeroy Stagger Facebook
Leeroy Stagger live-streams Strange Path tour at Studio 64

