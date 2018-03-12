Lennan Delaney elected president of arts council

At its annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 6, the members of Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 (KAC-C64) elected a new president, Lennan Delaney. After 5 ½ years in the job, Mike Redfern declared his intention to step down from the position and, on behalf of the board of directors, nominated Delaney to replace him. Delaney was elected by acclamation.

Lennan Delaney was appointed to the KAC-C64 board of directors in 2017 to replace a resigning director. Although he has only been a director for a few months his thoughtful suggestions to the board at monthly meetings quickly identified him to fellow directors as a potential leader. Delaney has experience on regional and provincial boards associated with his past and current professional work. He has experience in group decision-making, budget analysis, meeting facilitation, and in meeting team objectives. He sat on an advisory committee on college course design at Centennial Cllege, Toronto.

Delaney is the facilitator for Community Living British Columbia in Cranbrook, helping people with diverse abilities to navigate support systems. He and his wife Chantel are co-owners of Sprout Health Market in the Platzl. Since residing in Kimberley, Delaney has helped organize a number of community events including Kimberley Horror Fest, Saltwater Sessions, and Boxing Day Social. He is a musician whose rising popularity as a fiddle and guitar player has brought him to gigs in several locations in and around the community.

In his report to the AGM, outgoing president Redfern outlined the many successful programs and projects in which the arts council is currently involved, including First Saturdays, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival, Live at Studio 64 concert series, and monthly gallery exhibitions. “The role of the arts council in the community has grown considerably in recent years and is likely to continue to do so” said Redfern.

In explaining his reasons for accepting a nomination as a director of the arts council, Delaney stated, “I would like to ensure that Centre 64 remains a prominent fixture in the community, maximizing its potentials.” Sounds like the right man for the job.