Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No end in sight for the Irish Rovers
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

You have until March 22 to vote.
Fernie reaches top 10 in Mackenzie Top Peak Contest

Kimberley will receive $3.4 million. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley to receive $3.4 million in one time provincial funding

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be ending flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines ending Cranbrook to Vancouver flight service

The Irish Rovers are back on tour, marking their 60th year. They play the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook on Monday, April 3.
No end in sight for the Irish Rovers

Pop-up banner image