The first concert in the live streaming series is Take Four, left to right Tim Plait, Randy Marchi, Steen Jorgensen, and Jim Cameron. Photo submitted

Live at Studio 64 fall concert series becomes Live Stream at Studio 64

Finding a way to keep the music playing

MIKE REDFERN

Despite the continuing limitations on social gatherings to curb the tide of Covid-19, Kimberley Arts Council’s fall series of three Live at Studio 64 concerts will go ahead by live streaming via Zoom and Youtube, linked by Facebook and Instagram on the day of each concert. Each concert will be at streamed at 7 p.m. For more details about viewing the concerts call Irma at Centre 64 (250-427-4919).

The first concert on September 25th will feature Take Four, the local quartet led by trumpeter/trombonist/vocalist Randy Marchi, with Steen Jorgensen on drums and saxophone, Jim Cameron on bass, and Tim Plait on piano. This group of Kimberley/Cranbrook musician will play a variety of musical styles, drawing on their individual backgrounds entertaining audiences in Canada, the USA, and South Asia, with a focus on traditional jazz favourites.

The second concert in the series takes place on October 24th and features another Kimberley band, the guitar-based blues/rock band Leather Apron Revival, led by vocalist/guitarist/fiddle player Lennan Delaney, with Grady Pasiechnyk on bass, guitar and vocals, and Jeff Rees on drums, percussion and vocals. The group has a rockin’ EP out that you can listed to online at the band’s website.

The series concludes with a concert on November 21st, performed and live-streamed from Montreal by renowned jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Elizabeth Shepherd, who has previously performed live at Studio 64, and guitarist/composer Michael Occhipinti, who is currently working with Elizabeth to complete a new album. Elizabeth’s 2019 album, Montreal, was nominated for a Juno in the vocal jazz category. The pair had just returned from a tour of Poland, ready to perform at several Canadian jazz festivals and a trio of concerts, including one at Studio 64, when the pandemic travel and social gathering restrictions were introduced. This special concert will be live-streamed from Elizabeth Shepherd’s home in the Laurentians.

For more information call or email Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or at info@kimberleyarts.com.

