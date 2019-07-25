Live in Kimberley; the Great Cuckoo Clock Caper

CAROLYN GRANT

Now playing in Kimberley on summer weekends, The Great Cuckoo Clock Caper, a locally witten, interactive, mobile theatrical experience.

The show tells the story of origin of Kimberley’s giant Cuckoo clock in the Platzl. The cast includes all local comedians and actors including Brigitte Franyo, Jerrod Bondy, Sioban Staplin and Lisa Aasebo Kennedy.

The show dates are July 27 and 30 as well as August 2, 6, 10, 13 and 16. Tickets are $10 and are available through Centre 64, (250-427-4919) info@kimberleyarts.com.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter