Live@ Studio64 to open fall concert series with “Heat and Cool”.

On September 30 at 8 p.m. the Live@Studio64 the Fall Concert Series-presented by OVERTIME BEER WORKS-will kick off with WiL.

What happens when you combine a fiery frontman with mad acoustic skills and a “cool as a cucumber” super drummer. You get the indie -folk –rock duo known simply as WiL. Known for playing with “just a drummer” WiL has mesmerized listeners with unusual strumming technique while creating lush, fat and full acoustic sounds that have become signature to the live experience.

WiL has landed some pretty cool gigs. Standouts include opening for soul legend Mavis Staples, Canadian indie darling Fiest and one of his music heroes Ray LaMontagne.

WiL has developed a very strong local following which has already created a high demand for tickets.

All tickets to be sold online (kimberleyarts.com) and will be a name registration only.

Ticket prices for the Fall Series will be reduced due to our new sponsorship with OVERTIME Beer Works.

Member Tickets will be $25. (plus GST)

Non-member Tickets will be $30 (plus GST).

Make sure you come early for “Music in the Gallery”. The gallery will open at 7 pm. So, come and enjoy the artwork in the gallery and the music of local favorite Heather Gemmell.

October 29 -Black Umfolosi.

Zimbabwe’s greatest ambassadors, performing music inspired by traditional song and dance from their native South Africa, with beauty and enthusiasm that is unrivalled.

Black Umfolosi have become firm favorites around the world with people of all ages and cultures due to their natural ability to communicate passion and feelings in their song and dance.

A must see for family and friends.

November 19 – Mike Clarke Blues Band

Blues and Roots band that has been well received in the past by Live@Studio64 audiences, Always a fun night.

