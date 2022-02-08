Local arts scene has plenty to offer in February

In the Gallery at Centre 64

Challenge Accepted

The challenge that the artists accepted was to create artworks on the theme of ‘keys’. This exhibition runs at Centre 64 until January 29 and the gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free and most works are for sale. Coming up next in the gallery is Art From The Heart from February 1 to 26. This is an exhibit from the We Paint Group.

Cranbrook Arts

‘In This Together,’ an exhibit from Mike Hepher begins the year at the 1401 Gallery. This dynamic exhibit opens Friday January 14th and runs to February 19th. This is a perfect title for all our experiences over the last two years and is a great reminder to us for 2022. Many Thanks to The Heidout for sponsoring this exhibit.

Cranbrook Arts is ready to roll with full programming again after a slow down in January. All children’s classes resume February 1.

Please check the webpage for spaces. Art After School is full for this session but Shyre still has a few spots in Teen Art masters Tuesday evenings. The Kid’s Beginner Pottery is almost full.

An extra March Adult Beginner Pottery in Clay Time Studio is being offered due to high demand. Again please check the webpage for registration. Pottery Classes are limited to 6 people. We have a good selection of Open Studio times available for those potters who are experienced enough to work independently.

Cranbrook Arts upcoming classes

February 12 – Barb Guillen’s Felted Headband workshop. Barb will also lead an April 18/19th weekend retreat on making felted garments. Mike Helpher will instruct a two day class on block printing that same weekend.

February 19 – Tara Mercer instructs taking prints from a gel plate.

February 23 – Lynne Zentner will teach a new watercolour technique with a wax finish.

Little Miss Higgins – The Fire Waltz

February 10

Key City Theatre

The Fire Waltz is an innovative music experience taken from the five-part podcast miniseries of the same name. Inspired by photos, postcards and journals, this song cycle takes listeners on the journey of a mother from an island in the English channel through a sea filled with warships and across a country to the Great Northern Plains of Canada, all with two little girls in tow.

East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival

Respecting COVID but not letting it win is how the festival will be approached this year. Performers will attend in person without audience. Video recordings will be sent away for adjudication by distinguished Canadian arts professionals.

The Aliens at the Studio Stage Door Cranbrook

February 11

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents the second show of the 2021-22 theatre season with Annie Baker’s award winning drama, “The Aliens”, directed by CCT newcomer Duncan Chalmers. Chalmers has cast Woody Maguire, Will Nicholson and Matt Van Boeyen, who are all familiar to local audiences. Two who are currently appearing in “9 to 5: The Musical” at the Key City Theatre. The other commutes from Kimberley to share his talents. CCT’s presentation of “The Aliens” is sponsored by Just Music.

Canadian Burlesque Cabaret in

Cranbrook

February 14

Key City Theatre

An unforgettable evening of Burlesque, dance, and comedy that celebrates diversity and beauty in all of its forms. Deja Louve has gathered the top Canadian talent in this fabulous showcase.

A Canadian Burlesque Cabaret in Cranbrook. Featuring award winning talent from Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Nelson.

With April O’Peel, Kage Wolfe, Raven Virginia, Sparkle Plenty; and guests Audra Dacity, Backdoor Breena, Beau Creep, Deja Louve, Devery Bess, and the Pinups from Kimberley

Red Sky Performance: Trace

February 22

Key City Theatre

Red Sky Performance is a leading company of contemporary Indigenous performance in Canada and worldwide. We are traceable to the very beginnings of the universe, our ancestral origins stretching across the Milky Way to the atoms burning inside of us in the ‘here and now’ on earth. Trace is a highly kinetic contemporary dance work inspired by Indigenous (Anishinaabe) sky and star stories, offering a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.

Montreal Guitare Trio and California Guitar Trio

March 3

Key CityTheatre

For over 20 years, MG3’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence have been winning over audiences around the world. The trio is composed of guitarists Sébastien Dufour, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin.

The universe of guitar knows no boundaries for The California Guitar Trio. Since 1991, the group has enthralled listeners with a singular sound that fearlessly crisscrosses genres. Comprised of Bert Lams, Hideyo Moriya and Paul Richards, the group has established a unique, personal connection with audiences.

Còig

March 12

Key City Theatre

Còig, one of Atlantic Canada’s premiere traditional groups, is an ensemble of four superb East Coast musicians. In one explosive coming together, what were once solo acts on stage has amalgamated into one electrifying super group.

The Cheng2Duo

March 16

Key City Theatre

The Cheng2Duo strives to engage the next generation of audiences by pushing the boundaries of traditional concert presentations, exploring dialogues between music and other artistic disciplines, bringing multiple dimensions to live performances, and creating multi-sensory experiences. The duo is committed to showcasing Canadian creations on the international stage, having commissioned new Canadian works and given several world premieres in such renowned venues as New York’s Carnegie Hall.

The Celtic Tenors

March 29

Key City Theatre

Daryl, James and Matthew are a harmony-based trio, performing an eclectic mix of music, showing great flexibility in melding their voices to suit the appropriate classical, ‘crossover’, folk, Irish and pop genres. The Celtic Tenors have topped the charts around the world, and sold well over a million albums.

Due largely to Covid restrictions the band Blackthorn from Vancouver has had to cancel their March 26 concert at Studio 64. Attempts to replace them have come up short for similar reasons. Therefore the Spring Series will now consist of three shows, April 16th, May 13th and a final concert in June with the date still to be determined.

Kimberley Studio 64 Spring Concert Series

Due largely to Covid restrictions the band Blackthorn from Vancouver has had to cancel their March 26 concert at Studio 64. Attempts to replace them have come up short for similar reasons. Therefore the Spring Series will now consist of three shows, April 16th, May 13th and a final concert in June with the date still to be determined. A full refund will be issued for those who have purchased series passes and tickets.

Prices for the tree concert series will be:

Arts Council members – $90.00 or $33.00 per ticket per show

Non-Arts Council members – $100.00 for the series and $35 per ticket per show

Fisher Peak Fiber Arts Guild

The guild welcomes beginners and those experienced in the fiber arts. They meet in the large mezzanine, Clay Time Studio Door access on the first Wednesday of the month at 10:00 a.m. A heads up to all Ceramists; Cranbrook Arts will be hosting an exhibit in September and will be inviting all area ceramists to apply. Details coming soon.

Weaver’s Guild Cranbrook Arts

A Weaver’s Guild meets on the first Wednesday of every month upstairs in the large mezz. Please come and join them if interested. Email programming@cranbrookarts for more information.

Funtastics in Cranbrook

The Funtastic Singers meet every Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 -3:00pm ish in the workshop. Audrey Stetski will let us know when they feel comfortable singing again. We will post on the Cranbrook Arts website.

Bridge in Kimberley

If you like your entertainment in the form of cards, drop in to Kimberley’s Centennial Hall Thursdays 1 to 4 p.m. for duplicate bridge. Covid vaccine mandatory. Contact Linda Johnson 250-427-1784.

Arts & Culture Grants Now Available.

Columbia Basin – Artists in all disciplines—as well as arts and culture organizations—are invited to apply for funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), which delivers the Arts and Culture Program on behalf of Columbia Basin Trust.

The Trust partners with CKCA for the delivery of arts and culture programming, as well as representing the interests of the arts and culture community in the region.

If you have an event you’d like featured in Know it All please email carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com