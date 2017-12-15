Local musicians make music video

Their second music video of the year features roller skating trio, The Bavarian Barbarians

Ray Gareau, owner of Ray’s Music in Kimberley, recently launched a new music video in collaboration with songwriting partner, Curtis Kaldestad and three girls from the Bavarian Barbarians.

The music video, Bob Your Head, was written, shot and edited by Gareau and Kaldestad.

“Bob Your Head features Adrenaline Crush, Little Bo Creep and Demolition Dolly of the Bavarian Barbarians,” said Gareau. “The Bavarian Barbarians, hailing from Kimberley, BC, are a group of roller skaters representing the sportsmanship, sisterhood and sass of the roller derby world.”

“One night, as the trio were unwinding having fun at a local karaoke bar, I happened to be there having a drink and listed to Crush, Creep and Dolly sing a few of their favourite songs. I could visualize them singing a song that I and songwriting partner, Curtis co-wrote. Not knowing they were all close friends and part of the local roller derby team, I approached each of them individually and asked them to sing Bob Your Head. Then I found out that they are all friends and part of the roller derby team. The girls wanted to encorporate roller skates into the video and the rest, they say, is history.”

This is the second music video that Gareau has produced this year, the first one they put out was in June and it’s called Watch Out.

Previous story
‘Big Little Lies’ lead Golden Globes

Just Posted

Kootenay Savings builds healthy and vibrant communities

Many organizations in the region, including Kimberley Community Foundation, receive funds

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Kimberley City Council recieves letters of support for Trails Manager

Kimberley Trails Societies asking for ongoing City support to hire Trails Manager

Kimberley Pewee Nitros donate $600 to Food Bank

The Kimberley Pewee Nitros team was at the food bank on Wednesday,… Continue reading

RCMP investigate multiple dog deaths linked to Cranbrook forest

One veterinarian said ‘you can’t help but draw that conclusion’ that deaths parallel 2016’s story

Dynamiters help unload groceries for Food Bank

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank is putting together their Christmas Hampers

Accused B.C. drug smuggler to be extradited

Supreme Court of Canada upholds extradition order for accused Shuswap drug smuggler, Colin Martin

One convicted, two cleared in 2014 deaths of men in B.C.’s Cariboo

Andrew Jongbloets convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Matthew Hennigar, 23 and Kalvin Andy, 22

VIDEO: Surveying wildfire damage

UBC researchers use drones to study the historic 2017 wildfires in B.C.’s Interior

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

This is second death linked to the Thomas fire, northwest of Los Angeles

AHUS patient Shantee Anaquod is home for Christmas

Less than a month after receiving first dose of $750K drug, 23 year old healthy enough to go home

Moose calves rescued in northern B.C. are ‘golden nuggets:’ researcher

Calves discovered near Prince George in late May. Mother had been killed by a car

Missing Alberta man could be headed to Victoria

Police in Alberta say Vernon “Allan” Pickard has not been heard from since late November

Marysville Elementary kindergarten classes donate to Food Bank

Julie Sellars and Katie Granger’s Kindergarten classes at Marysville Elementary collected just… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Local musicians make music video

    Their second music video of the year features roller skating trio, The Bavarian Barbarians