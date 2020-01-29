The Kimberley Arts Council Centre 64 is the hub of cultural activity in Kimberley. Arts Council Facebook

Looking for new directors for Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64

The Annual General Meeting of Kimberley Arts Council – Centre 64 is fast approaching. On Tuesday, March 3, the AGM will see some directors retiring, others continuing in the second year of their two-year terms, and others standing for re-election following the completion of their two-year terms. As always, new faces are looked for to help continue the work of governing the arts council and leading it forward to fulfill its purpose – to provide opportunities for Kimberley area citizens to participate in and enjoy creative arts and cultural activities.

The arts council is an exciting organization to work for, always looking for new opportunities to improve program offerings in the arts and to maintain those programs currently being provided. Although most programs are run by committees of volunteers supported by staff, directors have the opportunity to become involved in these programs if they wish, such programs as the monthly gallery exhibitions, the spring and fall Live at Studio 64 concert series, the year-round performing and literary arts programs, and summer programs like the Creative Kids art classes, the Kimberley Kaleidoscope arts festival, and the First Saturday arts celebrations. Directors can also involve themselves in various governance committee activities, from maintaining the building to policy making. The choice is theirs. What is required of directors is regular attendance at the once monthly board meetings at which decisions are made that guide the operations and activities of the arts council. Effective leadership by the board of directors is essential to the successful operation of any organization.

A minimum of six and a maximum of twelve directors may be elected to the KAC-C64 board. Presently there are nine directors, at least two of whom will be retiring after the AGM so as many as five new directors may be elected. Four of the directors, the president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer, form the executive committee. The balance of the board is made up of directors-at-large.

Candidates with skills or experience that relate to the work of the arts council are being looked for, including people with the ability to fulfill the treasurer’s and secretary’s roles, both of which are being vacated by the current incumbents following the AGM. Persons interested in joining the board of the arts council in any capacity should contact Centre 64 administrator Christine Besold at 250-427-4919 or at info@kimberleyarts.com or nominations officer Mike Redfern at 250-417-2992 or at redruth@shaw.ca.

