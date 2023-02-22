Lots happening now and plenty more to come at Centre64

There’s just a couple of weeks left in the month of February and the Kimberley Arts Council has a ton of good programming lined up at Centre 64 heading into March.

First up, Challenge Accepted is back in the gallery for the second year in a row. Last year, Arts Council visual arts committee chair Linda Douglas described it as “possibly the best exhibition ever displayed [at Centre 64].

Described as an “open art exhibition”, each artist will be provided with the same mystery item to use as their inspiration when creating their artwork. Last year, the artists were given keys as their muse for this project. What will it be this year?

“This is the second year of this creative show, and you need to come and see it,” said Centre 64’s administrative assistant John Stafford. “What amazing local talent we have.”

Challenge Accepted is in the gallery from Jan. 41 to February 25.

After that is the Adjudicated Young Artists Open Art Exhibition, running from Feb. 28 to March 25. There are two categories for this exhibition, aged 12 to 19 and 20 to 29. All forms of art are encouraged and judges will award prizes for both age categories.

Entry fees are $5 for the first piece, $3 for the second and $2 for the third, with a maximum of three pieces per artist. Deadline for submissions is Feb. 24

You can register at this link: centre64.com/event-details/adjudicated-young-artists

On Feb. 25 at 7 p.m., the Arts Council will celebrate Black History Month with two films for Flix@C64. The double feature will consist of Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Black Soul. Admission is $7 for members, $8.50 for non-members and $5 for kids.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Diane Manson with Mountain City Travel will present For the Love of Penguins, highlighting her adventure through Antarctica with a video presentation.

There will also be a silent auction of penguin paintings created by We Paint members, with all proceeds going to Centre 64 to buy a new portable whiteboard. Entry is by donation.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 join Rick, Paula and Sue for the return of Have Camera, Will Travel, a photo presentation exploring Portugal. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission is by donation.

The Live@Studio64 Spring Concert Series has also recently been announced, with tickets available now. The first concert is Jim Byrnes on April 26 at 8 p.m. and then Stephen Fearing on May 10 at 8 p.m. and Los Variants on May 27.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non members.

You can purchase a new membership, or renew or update your existing membership, at https://www.centre64.com/memer-plans-pricing

Memberships give you a 10 per cent discount on workshop registration fees, access to the bi-weekly membership newsletter, discounts at Centre 64 events, a 10 per cent discount on art supplies at Cranbrook photo and much more.

You can find information on all this programming and more at Centre 64’s recently launched new website www.centre64.com. They ask for patience as they migrate all their systems to the new site. If you email them and it bounces back you can call at 250-427-4919.



