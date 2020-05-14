‘Mad Men’ star Jon Hamm gives a shout out to B.C. city in very Canadian video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Screenshot from Jon Hamm YouTube video in which he mentions a handful of Canadian cities, including Chilliwack. (YouTube)

Famous for his role as Don Draper in the hit TV show Mad Men, and more recently known as the celebrity face of SkipTheDishes, actor Jon Hamm gave a shout out to Chilliwack, in a YouTube video as part of a campaign to fundraise for restaurants.

“Oh come on, do you think I wouldn’t recognize Chilliwack, B.C?,” Hamm said in the two-minute, 29-second video posted on May 14, 2020. “Your desire to help one another has no peaks and valleys, consistently awesome and with so many beautiful mountains and waterfalls.

“I mean, if I was going to live anywhere in Canada, it might have to be Chilliwack.”

Hamm, who is American and lives in the U.S., also gave a shoutout to Barrie, Ont., Moose Jaw, Sask., Fredericton, New Brunswick, and gave an honourable mention to Hamilton, Ont., which he joked could be renamed Hammilton.

The YouTube video is part of Hamm’s work as the celebrity face of SkipTheDishes, the popular food delivery company, and was part of a Community Support campaign to allow customers to add a tip to their order that goes directly to the restaurant ordered from.

“Since its introduction on March 23, Canadians have donated over $500,000 across Canada!” the company said in a May 14 press release.

In the release, the company shared the top five restaurants across Canada that have received the highest donation totals from users, and tops was a popular pho restaurant in Surrey.

The top five are:

1. Pink Lotus Pho – Surrey, B.C.

2. Elgin Street Diner – Ottawa, Ont.

3. J’s Asian Kitchen – Fredericton, New Brunswick

4. East Village Pub and Eatery – Fort McMurray, Alta.

5. Panini’s Italian Cucina – Edmonton, Alta.

“It’s incredible to see communities from coast-to-coast stepping up to support their local restaurants, even through these difficult times,” SkipTheDishes CEO Kevin Edwards said. “We were inspired by the outpouring of support, as was Jon, and together we were thrilled to show our thanks.”

