Makers of ‘A Dog’s Journey’ feel vindicated as sequel nears

“A Dog’s Purpose” was marred by accusations of animal abuse

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, Dennis Quaid, left, a cast member in the upcoming film “A Dog’s Journey,” attends to his dog as the film’s director Gail Mancuso looks on during the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The 2018 family hit ‚ÄúA Dog‚Äôs Purpose‚Äù was marred by accusations of animal abuse after a video of a frightened dog that appeared to be forced into rushing water during the making of the film was posted by TMZ. Quaid starred in both movies (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The 2017 family movie “A Dog’s Purpose” was marred by accusations of animal abuse after a video of a frightened dog that appeared to be forced into rushing water during the making of the film was posted by TMZ.

The footage quickly went viral but a third-party investigation discounted the allegations. On Thursday, those involved in the film reflected on the controversy at the premiere of the film’s sequel, “A Dog’s Journey.”

American Humane has said its investigation showed no dogs were harmed but acknowledged the dog was in distress and production staff should have realized that earlier.

Dennis Quaid, the star of both movies, said: “I think we were really vindicated in that.”

PETA maintained that an animal was terrorized during the movie in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday.

Michael Cidoni Lennox, The Associated Press

