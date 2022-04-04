Melody Diachun Quartet brings music of Sting to Studio 64

MIKE REDFERN

Melody Diachun, undoubtedly one of the finest songbirds in the Kootenays, will bring her incredibly talented acoustic jazz quartet to Kimberley for the first Live at Studio 64 concert of the 2022 spring series on Saturday, April 16. This will be Diachun’s third appearance at Studio 64, having performed with her quartet and saxophonist Clinton Swanson in October 2017 and before that in June 2014.

As always, she will be backed by her smiling husband Doug Stephenson on acoustic bass. Stephenson has appeared at Studio 64 on a number of occasions, backing different vocalists on guitar or bass. He is always a pleasure to listen to. Also making a return appearance, not for the first time, at Studio 64 will be Tony Ferraro, whose passion and intensity on the drums make him an exciting performer to watch as well as to listen to.

The fourth member of the quartet will be pianist David Restivo, a jazz pianist and composer well known throughout Canada whose recent album, Arancina, has been nominated for a Juno award. This will be his first appearance at Studio 64, a treat to be looked forward to.

This concert is titled “The Music of Sting”, celebrating the songs of the English musician, singer, and song-writer who was most famous as the front man, song-writer and bassist for the British rock band The Police from 1977 to 1984. Sting wrote over 30 songs during his long career, many of them hits such as Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, and Message in a Bottle, to name but three. As a soloist and with The Police Sting sold over 350,000 albums and singles world-wide.

The Melody Diachun Quartet will bring its acoustic jazz interpretation of many of these songs to Studio 64, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Kimberley Arts Council members, $33 for non-members and can be purchased online. Go to kimberleyarts.com for ticket purchasing links.

The second concert in this spring’s Live at Studio 64 series will be performed by the Anglo-Canadian multi-instrumented Red Dirt Skinners on May 13 and the third concert will be on the outdoor concert stage featuring the Vancouver quartet, The Matinee, with a warm-up performance by American rapper, Yung Gravy. A series pass for all three concerts, priced $90 for KAC members, $100 for non-members, can be purchased online at the kimberleyarts.com website.

