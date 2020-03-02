Sarah Stupar, Caleb Campbell and Zawer Sulaiman will all perform at the Comedy Show at the Kimberley Elks Club. Photo submitted

Monthly comedy shows coming to Kimberley Elks Club

Laughs at the Lodge debuts March 19, 2020

The Kimberley Elks Club would like to bring a little more laughter to Kimberley this winter and spring.

Starting on March 19, the monthly comedy show ‘Laughs at the Lodge’ will debut, brought to you by JAXaudio and the Kimberley Elks Lodge.

The third Thursday of each month, “Laughs at the Lodge” will be bringing

stand up comedians from nearby towns and cities to entertain the patrons of the Kimberley Elks Lodge.

Local event producer Jeremy Christensen from JAXaudio had the idea of bringing a monthly comedy show to the Elks Lodge and he found a willing partner in Sarah Stupar, a Cranbrook based comedian who recently produced the Kootenay Comedy Festival this past September in Cranbrook. “It was already on my mind to try and start a monthly show in Kimberley or Cranbrook, so when Jeremy approached me about doing one at the Elks, I jumped at the chance.” says Stupar. “Almost all of the live entertainment in this area is music, and I think comedy will make a welcome addition to the scene.”

As a member of the Elks Lodge, Christensen was well poised to organize the venue side of things, while Stupar is leveraging her experiences performing around BC and Alberta to book talent for the show.

The first show, happening on March 19th, will feature Kelowna comedians Caleb Campbell and Zawer Sulaiman in addition to Stupar. “Caleb and Zawer are mainstays at Dakotas Comedy Lounge in Kelowna and are two of my favourites for sure” she says. “I’m very excited to introduce them to a Kootenay audience”.

Along with support from the Elks Lodge, local Realtor Gavin Thomas is sponsoring the show. “The buzz started building around the club almost immediately” said Christensen, “We’re really glad for the enthusiasm and excited to deliver a great show”

The facebook event for the group can be seen here. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at Elks Lodge in Kimberley.

